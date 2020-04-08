GoldMaster Signal Trader

GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0

Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System





---





UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING





What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next?





Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order flow, market structure, and key institutional levels in real-time.





Bonus package: OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75





✦•·································································•✦ ┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓ ┃ ┃ ┃ ╔═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗ ┃ ┃ ║ ║ ┃ ┃ ║ ✧･ﾟ: * ✧･ﾟ: * DAILY SCALPER EA *:･ﾟ✧ *:･ﾟ✧ ║ ┃ ┃ ║ ║ ┃ ┃ ║ “The market breathes… we move between its pulses.” ║ ┃ ┃ ║ ║ ┃ ┃ ║ ░▒▓█ Precision | Rhythm | Flow █▓▒░ ║ ┃ ┃ ║ ║ ┃ ┃ ╚═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝ ┃ ┃ ┃ ┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛ ✦•·································································•✦

THE PROBLEM WITH ORDINARY GOLD INDICATORS





Most retail traders are flying blind in the gold market. They're using:





· Lagging indicators that confirm moves after they happen

· Oversimplified systems that ignore market structure

· Tools that show what is happening, but never why





The result? They enter at the wrong time, get stopped out by institutional levels they can't see, and wonder why the market seems to move against them.





HOW INSTITUTIONAL TRADERS REALLY ANALYZE GOLD





Professional gold traders focus on three core elements:





1. Market Bias - Are we in an institutional buying or selling environment?

2. Order Flow - Where are the big orders placed?

3. Key Levels - Where will institutions defend their positions?





Until now, this information required:





· Multiple expensive Bloomberg terminals

· Years of institutional experience

· Complex manual analysis





Gold Master Trader 3.0 packages all of this into a single, visual system.





GOLD TRADING METHODOLOGY: ORDER BLOCKS + PIVOT POINTS ONLY

Here's a professional trading methodology combining H1 Order Blocks with Daily Pivot Points - no additional buy/sell signals needed. This is a pure price action institutional approach.

---

CORE TRADING RULES

PHASE 1: IDENTIFY MARKET CONDITIONS

Daily Market Context:

· Check where price is relative to daily pivot (PP) · Above PP = Bullish bias for the day · Below PP = Bearish bias for the day · Within PP ± 0.5% = Range/Consolidation day

Order Block Status:

· Fresh Order Block (not touched) = High probability · Touched Order Block = Reduced probability · No Order Block near price = Wait for formation

---

ENTRY METHODOLOGY

BUY SETUPS (From Bullish Perspective)

Setup 1: Order Block + Support Pivot Confluence

``` CONDITIONS: 1. Price touches S1 or S2 pivot level 2. Bullish Order Block exists at/near this level 3. Order Block is FRESH (not previously touched) 4. Daily bias is NEUTRAL or BULLISH

ENTRY: - Buy when price REJECTS the Order Block area - Entry: 1-3 pips above Order Block high - Stop Loss: 5-10 pips below Order Block low - Take Profit: R1 or PP level ```

Setup 2: Pivot Break + Order Block Retest

``` CONDITIONS: 1. Price breaks above PP (Daily Pivot) 2. Price retraces back to PP level 3. Bullish Order Block exists at PP zone 4. Daily bias is BULLISH

ENTRY: - Buy on bullish candle close above PP + Order Block - Entry: At retest confirmation - Stop Loss: Below Order Block low - Take Profit: R1 or R2 level ```

Setup 3: Double Pivot + Order Block

``` CONDITIONS: 1. Price approaches S1 or S2 2. R1 is ABOVE current price (creates trading range) 3. Bullish Order Block at S1/S2 4. Daily bias doesn't matter (range day setup)

ENTRY: - Buy at Order Block with target to PP or R1 - Stop Loss: Below Order Block ```

---

SELL SETUPS (From Bearish Perspective)

Setup 1: Order Block + Resistance Pivot Confluence

``` CONDITIONS: 1. Price touches R1 or R2 pivot level 2. Bearish Order Block exists at/near this level 3. Order Block is FRESH (not previously touched) 4. Daily bias is NEUTRAL or BEARISH

ENTRY: - Sell when price REJECTS the Order Block area - Entry: 1-3 pips below Order Block low - Stop Loss: 5-10 pips above Order Block high - Take Profit: S1 or PP level ```

Setup 2: Pivot Break + Order Block Retest

``` CONDITIONS: 1. Price breaks below PP (Daily Pivot) 2. Price retraces back to PP level 3. Bearish Order Block exists at PP zone 4. Daily bias is BEARISH

ENTRY: - Sell on bearish candle close below PP + Order Block - Entry: At retest confirmation - Stop Loss: Above Order Block high - Take Profit: S1 or S2 level ```

Setup 3: Double Pivot + Order Block

``` CONDITIONS: 1. Price approaches R1 or R2 2. S1 is BELOW current price (creates trading range) 3. Bearish Order Block at R1/R2 4. Daily bias doesn't matter (range day setup)

ENTRY: - Sell at Order Block with target to PP or S1 - Stop Loss: Above Order Block ```

---

SPECIFIC SCENARIOS WITH EXAMPLES

HIGH PROBABILITY BUY SCENARIOS:

1. "Bounce Play"

``` S2 + Fresh Bullish OB = Strong Buy - S2 is major support - Bullish OB adds institutional interest - Target: PP (first), R1 (second) - SL: Below OB low ```

1. "Pivot Flip"

``` PP + Fresh Bullish OB after break above = Buy - Break above PP shows bullish momentum - Retest with OB confirms institutional support - Target: R1 - SL: Below OB ```

1. "Range Bound"

``` S1 + Bullish OB while R1 is above = Range Buy - Clear S1 to R1 range - Buy at institutional level (OB at S1) - Target: PP or R1 - SL: Below range ```

HIGH PROBABILITY SELL SCENARIOS:

1. "Rejection Play"

``` R2 + Fresh Bearish OB = Strong Sell - R2 is major resistance - Bearish OB shows institutional selling - Target: PP or S1 - SL: Above OB high ```

1. "Pivot Failure"

``` PP + Fresh Bearish OB after break below = Sell - Break below PP shows bearish momentum - Retest with OB confirms institutional selling - Target: S1 - SL: Above OB ```

1. "Range Bound"

``` R1 + Bearish OB while S1 is below = Range Sell - Clear R1 to S1 range - Sell at institutional level (OB at R1) - Target: PP or S1 - SL: Above range ```

---

POSITION SIZING & RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk per Trade:

· 1-2% maximum account risk · Adjust position size based on distance to SL

Stop Loss Placement:

· BUY: 5-10 pips below Order Block LOW · SELL: 5-10 pips above Order Block HIGH · Never place SL inside Order Block (you'll get stopped by liquidity)

Take Profit Levels:

· TP1: Next pivot level (conservative) · TP2: Two pivot levels away (aggressive) · Example: Buy at S2 → TP1 at S1, TP2 at PP

Trade Management:

· Move SL to breakeven when price reaches halfway to TP1 · Consider partial profit at TP1 · Trail remaining position to next pivot level

---

DAY TRADING GOLD WITH THIS METHOD

London Session (3 AM - 12 PM EST):

· Focus on S1/R1 levels · Look for OB touches near these pivots · Most active period for gold

New York Session (8 AM - 5 PM EST):

· Focus on PP and daily extremes · Watch for breaks of London ranges · Second most active period

Asian Session (7 PM - 4 AM EST):

· Generally avoid or trade small · May see consolidation at pivots · Prepare for London open

---

WHAT TO AVOID

No Trade Conditions:

1. No Order Block at pivot level → Wait 2. Order Block already touched → Lower probability 3. Price mid-range between pivots with no OB → Wait 4. Major news within 30 minutes → Avoid 5. Spread widening → Wait for normalization

Warning Signs:

· Price slicing through Order Block without reaction · Multiple failed attempts at same pivot level · Volatility drying up (low ATR)

---

EXAMPLE TRADING DAY

Morning Analysis (Before London Open):

1. Check daily pivots: PP = 2020, S1 = 2015, R1 = 2025 2. Check H1 chart: Bullish OB at 2016-2018 (fresh) 3. Daily bias: Neutral (price at 2019, just below PP)

Trade Opportunity:

· Price at 2019 (between PP and S1) · Bullish OB at 2016-2018 (just above S1) · If price drops to 2016-2018 area → BUY setup · Target: PP at 2020 (TP1), R1 at 2025 (TP2) · SL: Below OB at 2015

Entry Execution:

· Price touches 2017 (within OB) · Bullish rejection candle forms · Enter: 2018.50 · SL: 2014.50 · TP1: 2020.00 · TP2: 2025.00

---

ADVANCED CONCEPTS

Order Block Strength:

· Strong OB: Large candle, clear rejection, untouched · Moderate OB: Medium candle, decent rejection · Weak OB: Small candle, poor rejection, already touched

Pivot Strength:

· Strong Pivot: Multiple touches historically · Moderate Pivot: 1-2 previous touches · Weak Pivot: First test of the level

Confluence Scoring System:

``` Strong OB + Strong Pivot = 10/10 (Highest Probability) Strong OB + Weak Pivot = 7/10 Weak OB + Strong Pivot = 6/10 Weak OB + Weak Pivot = 3/10 (Avoid) ```

---

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Realistic Outcomes:

· Win Rate: 55-65% (with good execution) · Risk/Reward: Minimum 1:1.5, Aim for 1:2+ · Trades per Day: 1-3 high quality setups · Best Sessions: London & NY overlap

Key Success Factors:

1. Patience: Wait for the right setup 2. Discipline: Follow the rules exactly 3. Risk Management: Never risk more than 2% 4. Journaling: Track every trade, win or lose

---

FINAL TRADING CHECKLIST

Before Entering ANY Trade: ✅Is there an Order Block at/near the level? ✅Is the Order Block fresh (not touched)? ✅Which pivot level are we at? ✅What's the daily bias (above/below PP)? ✅Is this London or NY session? ✅Any major news coming? ✅Am I risking 1-2% maximum? ✅Is my R:R at least 1:1.5?

---

This methodology eliminates guesswork. You're either:

1. Buying at support pivots with bullish Order Blocks 2. Selling at resistance pivots with bearish Order Blocks 3. Waiting for the right setup

No indicators needed. Just price, pivots, and institutional order flow.





THE 3-PILLAR APPROACH TO GOLD MASTERY





PILLAR 1: DAILY INSTITUTIONAL BIAS





Most traders miss the bigger picture. They're trading 5-minute charts while institutions are operating on daily biases.





Our system analyzes:





· Multi-timeframe confirmation (D1, H4, H1 alignment)

· Smart Money Indicators (not just basic EMA/RSI)

· Volume profile analysis to identify institutional interest zones





Result: You know whether you should be looking for buys or sells before you even zoom into lower timeframes.





PILLAR 2: ORDER BLOCK DETECTION





This is the "secret sauce" institutional traders don't want you to know about.





Order Blocks are price zones where institutions placed significant orders. When price returns to these zones, institutions typically defend their positions, creating explosive moves.





Our proprietary algorithm:





· Identifies genuine order blocks (not just random consolidation)

· Tracks which blocks are still "fresh" (untouched by price)

· Alerts you when price approaches these institutional levels

· Shows you whether it's a buy-side or sell-side block





Example: Spot a bullish order block at $2025, wait for price to return to it, and enter with institutional flow pushing price higher.





PILLAR 3: PIVOT POINT SYSTEM





Not just ordinary pivot points. Our system calculates:





· Daily institutional pivots (S2, S1, PP, R1, R2)

· Historical relevance weighting (which levels matter most)

· Confluence detection (when pivots align with order blocks)





This tells you: Where institutions are likely to take profits, where they'll add to positions, and where they'll defend stop losses.





---





WHAT MAKES GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 DIFFERENT?





IT'S NOT AN INDICATOR - IT'S A TRADING SYSTEM





Most "indicators" give you signals. Our system gives you:





1. Context (Market bias: Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

2. Levels (Key institutional zones)

3. Triggers (When to enter with institutional flow)





IT'S BUILT FOR GOLD'S UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS





Gold isn't like forex pairs. It has:





· Different volatility patterns

· Unique institutional participation

· Distinct trading sessions that matter





Our system is specifically engineered for XAUUSD/XAUUSD trading.





PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DESIGN





No cluttered charts. Clean, professional visual cues:





· Color-coded institutional levels

· Clear order block identification

· Unobtrusive but actionable alerts





---





KEY FEATURES AT A GLANCE





Core Analysis Engine:





· Multi-timeframe institutional bias detection

· Proprietary order block identification algorithm

· Smart pivot point calculation system

· ATR-based volatility filters (no trading in dead markets)





Visual Interface:





· Clean dashboard with all key information

· Color-coded order blocks (blue for bullish, magenta for bearish)

· Professional pivot point display with S2/R2 levels

· Real-time signal status display





Risk Management Integration:





· Automatic SL/TP level calculation

· Entry-level visualization with trendlines

· ATR-based position sizing guidance





Professional Tools:





· Order block touch detection with alerts

· Institutional bias meter

· Signal cooldown system (prevents over-trading)

· Comprehensive logging for performance review





---





WHO THIS IS FOR





This system is designed for:





· Serious gold traders who want institutional-level analysis

· Technical traders looking to add order flow to their toolkit

· Price action traders who want to understand the "why" behind moves

· Professional traders who need reliable institutional level identification

· Swing traders looking for high-probability gold setups





This is NOT for:





· Beginners looking for "buy/sell" arrows without understanding why

· Scalpers wanting 10 trades per day

· Traders who don't believe in technical analysis

· Those looking for a "set and forget" system





---





THE TRADING METHODOLOGY





Step 1: Check Daily Bias





· Is the institutional flow bullish or bearish?

· This determines your primary direction bias





Step 2: Identify Key Levels





· Where are the nearest order blocks?

· What are today's key pivot levels?

· Look for confluence between multiple factors





Step 3: Wait for Institutional Re-engagement





· Price returns to order block or key pivot

· Volatility confirms (ATR filter)

· RSI shows oversold/overbought at institutional level





Step 4: Execute with Institutional Flow





· Enter with trendline break or rejection at level

· Place stop loss beyond institutional zone

· Take profit at next institutional level





---





WHAT YOU'RE GETTING





Gold Master Trader 3.0 Package Includes:





1. Main Indicator File (.ex4) - The complete trading system

2. Installation Guide - Step-by-step setup instructions

3. Trading Manual - Complete methodology explanation

4. Example Setups PDF - Real-world trading examples

5. Parameter Optimization Guide - How to adjust for your style





System Requirements:





· MetaTrader 5

· Minimum: Gold M15 chart timeframe

· Recommended: Multi-monitor setup for optimal viewing





---





TRADING IS HARD. YOUR TOOLS SHOULDN'T MAKE IT HARDER.





Most traders spend years trying to piece together a working system from random indicators. They bounce from strategy to strategy, losing money and confidence along the way.





Gold Master Trader 3.0 represents what we believe is the most comprehensive gold-specific trading system available to retail traders. It's not a magic bullet. It won't make you rich overnight. But it will give you something much more valuable:





Clarity in a chaotic market.





You'll know:





· Where institutions are likely to defend their positions

· What the overall market bias is

· Where key turning points are likely to occur

· When volatility supports entering a trade





---





THIS ISN'T FOR EVERYONE





We're not making exaggerated promises. We're not offering bonuses. We're not guaranteeing results.





We're offering a professional-grade trading system built on institutional trading principles, specifically for the gold market.





If you're:





· Tired of guessing where key levels are

· Frustrated with indicators that repaint

· Looking for a systematic approach to gold trading

· Willing to put in the screen time to learn the methodology





...then Gold Master Trader 3.0 might be what you've been searching for.





If you're looking for a "buy now, get rich tomorrow" scheme, this isn't it. This is for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from consistent methodology.





---





Ready to trade gold like the institutions do?





Gold Master Trader 3.0

See What the Institutions See





---





Note: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software is for educational purposes only. Always test new systems on a demo account first.