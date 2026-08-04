Gfx Institutional Order Flow Pro

GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02
  • Advanced Institutional Order Flow Analytics — analyzes market structure, liquidity, order blocks, imbalances, and institutional trading conditions.
  • Adaptive Institutional Intelligence — dynamically evaluates market conditions and setup quality using multi-factor institutional analytics.
  • Multi-Timeframe Market Confirmation — combines structure and directional information across multiple timeframes for stronger trade validation.
  • 🎁🎁🎁 Free Integrated Trade Execution EA — works together with the Institutional Analytics system to support disciplined and systematic trade execution.
  • Professional Visual Analytics Dashboard — provides clear real-time information about market structure, institutional bias, setup strength, and trading conditions.
  • Built for Gold, Forex and Multi-Market Analysis — designed to adapt its institutional analysis to different symbols and changing market environments.

Institutional Market Intelligence. Adaptive Analytics. Professional Trade Execution.


GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02 is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) and institutional market analysis system for MetaTrader 5.

Version 3.02 combines market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional scoring, adaptive market intelligence, trade planning, performance learning, and optional automated trade execution.

The system is designed to help traders understand what is happening in the market, identify higher-quality trading setups, and make more structured trading decisions.

Main Features

Adaptive Institutional Intelligence

The system automatically analyzes changing market conditions and adapts its institutional analysis accordingly. It evaluates market regime, structure, liquidity, momentum, volatility, session conditions, and other institutional factors.

Market Structure Analysis

Automatically identifies important market structure information including:

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Internal structure

  • External structure

  • Swing highs and lows

  • Bullish and bearish structural bias

Order Block Engine

Detects potential institutional Order Blocks and manages their visual zones directly on the chart.

Includes zone freshness, touch limits, mitigation monitoring, displacement confirmation, and optional Fair Value Gap confirmation.

Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatically detects bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps and displays active imbalance zones on the chart.

Liquidity Analysis

Identifies important liquidity areas including:

  • Equal Highs

  • Equal Lows

  • Previous Day Levels

  • Liquidity concentration

  • Potential liquidity sweep areas

The new Liquidity Heatmap provides a clearer view of where liquidity may be concentrated.

Breaker Block and Mitigation Engine

Tracks invalidated and mitigated institutional zones and identifies potential Breaker Blocks after structural changes.

Multi-Timeframe Market Bias

Analyzes multiple timeframes simultaneously to determine broader market direction.

Default confirmation timeframes include:

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

This helps prevent setups from being evaluated only from the current chart timeframe.

Institutional AI Scoring

Each setup is evaluated using a weighted institutional scoring model.

The scoring engine considers:

  • External Structure

  • Internal Structure

  • Multi-Timeframe Alignment

  • Liquidity

  • Order Blocks

  • Fair Value Gaps

  • Volume

  • Trading Session

  • Premium and Discount location

Setup Grade and Probability Engine

Version 3.02 evaluates qualified setups and provides an easy-to-understand setup grade and probability assessment.

This allows traders to quickly distinguish stronger opportunities from weaker market conditions.

Adaptive Trade Planner

Automatically calculates a structured trading plan based on the detected setup.

The planner can provide:

  • Entry

  • Stop Loss

  • TP1

  • TP2

  • TP3

  • Risk-to-Reward targets

Default targets are 1R, 2R and 3R.

Performance Learning

The system can record previous setup outcomes and use historical observations to improve its probability assessment.

This provides adaptive statistical feedback instead of relying only on the current signal.

Market Phase Detection

Analyzes the current institutional market phase to provide additional context for trading decisions.

This helps distinguish developing, expanding, retracing, ranging, or transitioning market conditions.

Volume Imbalance Analysis

Analyzes abnormal volume expansion and displays relevant volume imbalance information.

Session and Kill Zone Analysis

Includes Asian, London and New York session analysis together with configurable London and New York Kill Zones.

Premium and Discount Zones

Displays Premium, Equilibrium and Discount areas to help determine whether price is positioned in a favorable institutional location.

Market Speed Meter

The visual Market Speed Meter measures current market activity using:

  • Price movement

  • Volume

  • Market structure

Version 3.02 also includes an Analog Speed Meter for faster visual interpretation of market pressure.

Responsive Analytics Dashboard

The professional dashboard provides a centralized view of institutional market conditions.

Available analytics include:

  • Market Overview

  • Market Structure

  • Multi-Timeframe Heatmap

  • Liquidity Analysis

  • Institutional Flow

  • Setup Timeline

  • Adaptive Intelligence

  • Trade Planner

  • Performance Analytics

  • Setup Replay

  • Engine Health

  • Market Speed

  • Decision Summary

The dashboard supports responsive sizing, compact layouts and minimized mode.

Clean Institutional Chart Overlay

The indicator uses controlled transparency and intelligent zone limits to reduce chart clutter.

Order Blocks, FVGs, Breaker Blocks, Premium/Discount zones and important market events remain visible without unnecessarily covering price action.

Alerts and Push Notifications

Qualified trading signals can generate MetaTrader alerts and optional push notifications.

EA Integration

The indicator can publish institutional analysis through extended buffers and Global Variables.

This allows the included/compatible GFX Institutional Order Flow Trade Execution EA to read qualified signals and execute trades according to configured risk and execution rules.

Trade Execution EA Features

The v3.02 execution engine includes:

  • Automatic trading

  • Manual execution controls

  • Signal age validation

  • Minimum confidence requirement

  • Minimum setup-stage requirement

  • Maximum spread protection

  • Slippage/deviation protection

  • One-position-per-symbol protection

  • Planned Stop Loss support

  • TP1, TP2 or TP3 target selection

  • Trading cooldown

  • Maximum daily loss protection

  • Magic Number identification

Automatic Trading is disabled at startup by default, allowing the trader to review the system before enabling automated execution.

Active Defensive Mode

Version 3.02 also includes an Active Defensive Mode for additional position protection.

Available controls include:

  • Defensive position sizing

  • Defensive entry offset

  • Defensive Stop Loss calculation

  • Reward-to-Risk target

  • Break-even protection

  • Defensive trailing

  • Maximum defensive activations

This provides another layer of trade management when market conditions move against the primary position.

Main Indicator Inputs

General Settings

Enable Indicator — Enables or disables the main indicator engine.

Maximum Bars — Maximum historical bars processed.

Use Closed Candle Signals — Uses completed candles for signal confirmation.

Enable Alerts — Enables terminal alerts.

Enable Push — Enables MetaTrader push notifications.

Show Signal Arrows — Displays qualified Buy/Sell signals.

Apply GFX Chart Theme — Applies the optimized visual chart theme.

Market Structure

Internal Pivot Strength — Controls sensitivity of internal market structure.

External Pivot Strength — Controls major swing structure detection.

Show BOS — Displays Break of Structure events.

Show CHoCH — Displays Change of Character events.

Show Swing Labels — Displays detected swing points.

Break Buffer ATR — ATR-based confirmation buffer for structural breaks.

Order Blocks and Displacement

ATR Period — ATR period used for volatility calculations.

Minimum Body Ratio — Minimum candle-body requirement for displacement.

Minimum Candle ATR — Minimum volatility requirement for displacement candles.

Require FVG for OB — Requires Fair Value Gap confirmation for an Order Block.

Order Block Zone Mode — Defines how Order Block zones are calculated.

Maximum Active Zones — Limits active institutional zones.

Zone Extend Bars — Controls how far zones extend into the future.

Maximum Zone Touches — Maximum permitted interactions with a zone.

Fair Value Gaps

Enable FVG — Enables Fair Value Gap detection.

Minimum FVG ATR — Minimum FVG size relative to ATR.

Maximum Active FVG — Maximum active Fair Value Gaps displayed.

FVG Extend Bars — Number of bars FVG zones extend.

Liquidity

Show Equal Highs / Equal Lows — Displays potential liquidity pools.

Liquidity Lookback — Historical range used for liquidity detection.

Equality Tolerance ATR — Determines how closely highs/lows must match.

Show Previous Day Levels — Displays previous-day reference levels.

Multi-Timeframe Bias

Enable MTF Bias — Enables multi-timeframe confirmation.

Bias TF1–TF4 — Defines the confirmation timeframes.

MTF Fast EMA — Fast EMA used in timeframe analysis.

MTF Slow EMA — Slow EMA used in timeframe analysis.

Setup Qualification

Enable Setup Engine — Enables institutional setup qualification.

Minimum Setup Confidence — Minimum confidence required for a qualified setup.

Require HTF Alignment — Requires higher-timeframe directional confirmation.

Require Fresh Zone — Requires a fresh institutional zone.

Signal Cooldown Bars — Prevents excessive repeated signals.

Breaker and Mitigation

Enable Breaker Blocks — Enables Breaker Block analysis.

Show Mitigated Zones — Controls display of mitigated zones.

Breaker Extend Bars — Determines Breaker Block extension length.

Volume Imbalance

Enable Volume Imbalance — Enables volume imbalance analysis.

Volume Lookback — Historical period used for volume comparison.

Volume Expansion Factor — Minimum volume expansion requirement.

Show Volume Labels — Displays volume events on the chart.

Sessions and Kill Zones

Enable Session Engine — Enables session analysis.

Show Session Boxes — Displays trading sessions.

Asian / London / New York Hours — Configures session times.

Enable Kill Zones — Enables institutional Kill Zone analysis.

London / New York Kill Zone Hours — Configures the primary trading windows.

Premium and Discount

Enable Premium Discount — Enables Premium/Discount calculations.

Show Premium Discount — Displays these zones.

Equilibrium Band Percent — Controls the size of the equilibrium area.

Institutional AI Scoring

Individual weights are available for:

  • External Structure

  • Internal Structure

  • MTF Alignment

  • Liquidity

  • Order Blocks

  • Fair Value Gaps

  • Volume

  • Session

  • Premium/Discount

These parameters control how much each institutional factor contributes to the final setup score.

Adaptive Institutional Intelligence

Enable Adaptive Regime AI — Enables adaptive market-regime intelligence.

Enable Setup Grades — Enables automatic setup grading.

Enable Probability Engine — Calculates setup probability.

Enable Trade Planner — Generates Entry, SL and TP targets.

Enable Performance Learning — Uses recorded setup performance in probability analysis.

Enable Liquidity Heatmap — Displays liquidity concentration analytics.

Enable Market Phase Engine — Enables market-phase analysis.

Probability Prior Samples — Controls the statistical sample prior used by the probability engine.

Planner Stop ATR Buffer — ATR buffer applied to planned Stop Loss levels.

Planner TP1 R — TP1 reward-to-risk target. Default: 1R.

Planner TP2 R — TP2 reward-to-risk target. Default: 2R.

Planner TP3 R — TP3 reward-to-risk target. Default: 3R.

Learning Max Replay — Maximum previous setups displayed for replay analysis.

Learning Outcome Bars — Number of bars used to evaluate setup outcomes.

Show Analog Speed Meter — Enables the visual analog market-speed gauge.

Trade Execution EA Inputs

Integration

Global Variable Prefix — Defines the communication prefix between the indicator and EA.

Signal Maximum Age Seconds — Prevents execution of outdated signals.

Execution

Magic Number — Unique identification number for EA trades.

Initial Lot — Default trading volume.

Lot Step Button — Lot adjustment increment for manual controls.

Maximum Spread Points — Maximum permitted spread for execution.

Maximum Deviation Points — Maximum permitted execution deviation.

One Position Per Symbol — Restricts simultaneous positions on the same symbol.

Use Planned Stop — Uses the Stop Loss generated by the Trade Planner.

Take Profit Level — Selects TP1, TP2 or TP3 as the execution target.

Automatic Trading Guards

Allow Auto Trading — Allows automatic execution functionality.

Start Auto Trading — Determines whether Auto Trading starts immediately. Default: false.

Minimum Confidence — Minimum institutional confidence required for automatic execution.

Minimum Setup Stage — Minimum setup-development stage required.

Maximum Daily Loss Percent — Stops additional automatic trading after the configured daily loss limit.

Auto Cooldown Seconds — Minimum waiting period between automatic trades.

Active Defensive Mode

Enable Active Defense — Enables defensive trade management.

Defense Lot Multiplier — Controls defensive position size relative to the primary trade.

Defense Offset Points — Optional defensive entry offset.

Defense SL Risk Multiplier — Controls defensive Stop Loss distance.

Defense Take Profit RR — Reward-to-risk target for defensive positions.

Defense Break Even Enable — Enables automatic defensive break-even management.

Defense Break Even Trigger RR — Reward-to-risk level that activates break-even.

Defense Trailing Enable — Enables defensive trailing protection.

Defense Trailing Start RR — Reward-to-risk level that activates trailing.

Defense Trailing Distance RR — Controls trailing distance.

Defense Maximum Activations — Limits the number of defensive activations.

Advantages

GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02 combines several institutional analysis tools into one integrated system.

Instead of depending on a single indicator, it evaluates structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, sessions, multi-timeframe direction, Premium/Discount location and adaptive institutional intelligence before qualifying a setup.

The combination of Setup Grades, Probability Analysis, Adaptive Intelligence, Trade Planner, Performance Learning and optional Trade Execution makes v3.02 suitable for traders who want both detailed Smart Money analysis and a structured workflow for trade execution.

The system does not guarantee profits. Market conditions can change rapidly, and all trading involves risk. Users should test their preferred settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using automated execution on a live account.

MQL5 Product Information

Category: Indicators

Account Type: Any

Indicator Type: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) • Institutional Order Flow • Market Structure • Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Testing: Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester (Visual Mode)

Supported Markets: Forex • Gold • Indices • Cryptocurrency

Recommended Experience: Beginner to Professional


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指标
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Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
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5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
作者的更多信息
Gfx Scalper AI Robot Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro MT5 Professional AI-Powered Forex and Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is an advanced automated trading system developed for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, adaptive market profiles, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, chart-pattern analysis, advanced market filters, comprehensive risk management, and real-time analytics to identify qualified trading opportunities while m
Gfx Px22 AI Gold Scalper Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro MT5 Professional AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor combines an advanced AI decision engine, adaptive market-regime analysis, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, intelligent chart-pattern recognition, comprehensive market protection, disciplined risk management, and a professional real-ti
Gfx PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro GFX PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines intelligent market analysis, adaptive strategy selection, multi-timeframe confirmation, and advanced risk management to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade execution. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically adjusts its trading behavior according t
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