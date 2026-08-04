GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02





Advanced Institutional Order Flow Analytics — analyzes market structure, liquidity, order blocks, imbalances, and institutional trading conditions.

— analyzes market structure, liquidity, order blocks, imbalances, and institutional trading conditions. Adaptive Institutional Intelligence — dynamically evaluates market conditions and setup quality using multi-factor institutional analytics.

— dynamically evaluates market conditions and setup quality using multi-factor institutional analytics. Multi-Timeframe Market Confirmation — combines structure and directional information across multiple timeframes for stronger trade validation.

— combines structure and directional information across multiple timeframes for stronger trade validation. 🎁 🎁 🎁 Free Integrated Trade Execution EA — works together with the Institutional Analytics system to support disciplined and systematic trade execution.

🎁 — works together with the Institutional Analytics system to support disciplined and systematic trade execution. Professional Visual Analytics Dashboard — provides clear real-time information about market structure, institutional bias, setup strength, and trading conditions.

— provides clear real-time information about market structure, institutional bias, setup strength, and trading conditions. Built for Gold, Forex and Multi-Market Analysis — designed to adapt its institutional analysis to different symbols and changing market environments. Institutional Market Intelligence. Adaptive Analytics. Professional Trade Execution.





GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02 is an advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) and institutional market analysis system for MetaTrader 5.

Version 3.02 combines market structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional scoring, adaptive market intelligence, trade planning, performance learning, and optional automated trade execution.

The system is designed to help traders understand what is happening in the market, identify higher-quality trading setups, and make more structured trading decisions.

Main Features

Adaptive Institutional Intelligence

The system automatically analyzes changing market conditions and adapts its institutional analysis accordingly. It evaluates market regime, structure, liquidity, momentum, volatility, session conditions, and other institutional factors.

Market Structure Analysis

Automatically identifies important market structure information including:

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Internal structure

External structure

Swing highs and lows

Bullish and bearish structural bias

Order Block Engine

Detects potential institutional Order Blocks and manages their visual zones directly on the chart.

Includes zone freshness, touch limits, mitigation monitoring, displacement confirmation, and optional Fair Value Gap confirmation.

Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatically detects bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps and displays active imbalance zones on the chart.

Liquidity Analysis

Identifies important liquidity areas including:

Equal Highs

Equal Lows

Previous Day Levels

Liquidity concentration

Potential liquidity sweep areas

The new Liquidity Heatmap provides a clearer view of where liquidity may be concentrated.

Breaker Block and Mitigation Engine

Tracks invalidated and mitigated institutional zones and identifies potential Breaker Blocks after structural changes.

Multi-Timeframe Market Bias

Analyzes multiple timeframes simultaneously to determine broader market direction.

Default confirmation timeframes include:

M5

M15

H1

H4

This helps prevent setups from being evaluated only from the current chart timeframe.

Institutional AI Scoring

Each setup is evaluated using a weighted institutional scoring model.

The scoring engine considers:

External Structure

Internal Structure

Multi-Timeframe Alignment

Liquidity

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps

Volume

Trading Session

Premium and Discount location

Setup Grade and Probability Engine

Version 3.02 evaluates qualified setups and provides an easy-to-understand setup grade and probability assessment.

This allows traders to quickly distinguish stronger opportunities from weaker market conditions.

Adaptive Trade Planner

Automatically calculates a structured trading plan based on the detected setup.

The planner can provide:

Entry

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

TP3

Risk-to-Reward targets

Default targets are 1R, 2R and 3R.

Performance Learning

The system can record previous setup outcomes and use historical observations to improve its probability assessment.

This provides adaptive statistical feedback instead of relying only on the current signal.

Market Phase Detection

Analyzes the current institutional market phase to provide additional context for trading decisions.

This helps distinguish developing, expanding, retracing, ranging, or transitioning market conditions.

Volume Imbalance Analysis

Analyzes abnormal volume expansion and displays relevant volume imbalance information.

Session and Kill Zone Analysis

Includes Asian, London and New York session analysis together with configurable London and New York Kill Zones.

Premium and Discount Zones

Displays Premium, Equilibrium and Discount areas to help determine whether price is positioned in a favorable institutional location.

Market Speed Meter

The visual Market Speed Meter measures current market activity using:

Price movement

Volume

Market structure

Version 3.02 also includes an Analog Speed Meter for faster visual interpretation of market pressure.

Responsive Analytics Dashboard

The professional dashboard provides a centralized view of institutional market conditions.

Available analytics include:

Market Overview

Market Structure

Multi-Timeframe Heatmap

Liquidity Analysis

Institutional Flow

Setup Timeline

Adaptive Intelligence

Trade Planner

Performance Analytics

Setup Replay

Engine Health

Market Speed

Decision Summary

The dashboard supports responsive sizing, compact layouts and minimized mode.

Clean Institutional Chart Overlay

The indicator uses controlled transparency and intelligent zone limits to reduce chart clutter.

Order Blocks, FVGs, Breaker Blocks, Premium/Discount zones and important market events remain visible without unnecessarily covering price action.

Alerts and Push Notifications

Qualified trading signals can generate MetaTrader alerts and optional push notifications.

EA Integration

The indicator can publish institutional analysis through extended buffers and Global Variables.

This allows the included/compatible GFX Institutional Order Flow Trade Execution EA to read qualified signals and execute trades according to configured risk and execution rules.

Trade Execution EA Features

The v3.02 execution engine includes:

Automatic trading

Manual execution controls

Signal age validation

Minimum confidence requirement

Minimum setup-stage requirement

Maximum spread protection

Slippage/deviation protection

One-position-per-symbol protection

Planned Stop Loss support

TP1, TP2 or TP3 target selection

Trading cooldown

Maximum daily loss protection

Magic Number identification

Automatic Trading is disabled at startup by default, allowing the trader to review the system before enabling automated execution.

Active Defensive Mode

Version 3.02 also includes an Active Defensive Mode for additional position protection.

Available controls include:

Defensive position sizing

Defensive entry offset

Defensive Stop Loss calculation

Reward-to-Risk target

Break-even protection

Defensive trailing

Maximum defensive activations

This provides another layer of trade management when market conditions move against the primary position.

General Settings

Main Indicator Inputs

Enable Indicator — Enables or disables the main indicator engine.

Maximum Bars — Maximum historical bars processed.

Use Closed Candle Signals — Uses completed candles for signal confirmation.

Enable Alerts — Enables terminal alerts.

Enable Push — Enables MetaTrader push notifications.

Show Signal Arrows — Displays qualified Buy/Sell signals.

Apply GFX Chart Theme — Applies the optimized visual chart theme.

Market Structure

Internal Pivot Strength — Controls sensitivity of internal market structure.

External Pivot Strength — Controls major swing structure detection.

Show BOS — Displays Break of Structure events.

Show CHoCH — Displays Change of Character events.

Show Swing Labels — Displays detected swing points.

Break Buffer ATR — ATR-based confirmation buffer for structural breaks.

Order Blocks and Displacement

ATR Period — ATR period used for volatility calculations.

Minimum Body Ratio — Minimum candle-body requirement for displacement.

Minimum Candle ATR — Minimum volatility requirement for displacement candles.

Require FVG for OB — Requires Fair Value Gap confirmation for an Order Block.

Order Block Zone Mode — Defines how Order Block zones are calculated.

Maximum Active Zones — Limits active institutional zones.

Zone Extend Bars — Controls how far zones extend into the future.

Maximum Zone Touches — Maximum permitted interactions with a zone.

Fair Value Gaps

Enable FVG — Enables Fair Value Gap detection.

Minimum FVG ATR — Minimum FVG size relative to ATR.

Maximum Active FVG — Maximum active Fair Value Gaps displayed.

FVG Extend Bars — Number of bars FVG zones extend.

Liquidity

Show Equal Highs / Equal Lows — Displays potential liquidity pools.

Liquidity Lookback — Historical range used for liquidity detection.

Equality Tolerance ATR — Determines how closely highs/lows must match.

Show Previous Day Levels — Displays previous-day reference levels.

Multi-Timeframe Bias

Enable MTF Bias — Enables multi-timeframe confirmation.

Bias TF1–TF4 — Defines the confirmation timeframes.

MTF Fast EMA — Fast EMA used in timeframe analysis.

MTF Slow EMA — Slow EMA used in timeframe analysis.

Setup Qualification

Enable Setup Engine — Enables institutional setup qualification.

Minimum Setup Confidence — Minimum confidence required for a qualified setup.

Require HTF Alignment — Requires higher-timeframe directional confirmation.

Require Fresh Zone — Requires a fresh institutional zone.

Signal Cooldown Bars — Prevents excessive repeated signals.

Breaker and Mitigation

Enable Breaker Blocks — Enables Breaker Block analysis.

Show Mitigated Zones — Controls display of mitigated zones.

Breaker Extend Bars — Determines Breaker Block extension length.

Volume Imbalance

Enable Volume Imbalance — Enables volume imbalance analysis.

Volume Lookback — Historical period used for volume comparison.

Volume Expansion Factor — Minimum volume expansion requirement.

Show Volume Labels — Displays volume events on the chart.

Sessions and Kill Zones

Enable Session Engine — Enables session analysis.

Show Session Boxes — Displays trading sessions.

Asian / London / New York Hours — Configures session times.

Enable Kill Zones — Enables institutional Kill Zone analysis.

London / New York Kill Zone Hours — Configures the primary trading windows.

Premium and Discount

Enable Premium Discount — Enables Premium/Discount calculations.

Show Premium Discount — Displays these zones.

Equilibrium Band Percent — Controls the size of the equilibrium area.

Institutional AI Scoring

Individual weights are available for:

External Structure

Internal Structure

MTF Alignment

Liquidity

Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps

Volume

Session

Premium/Discount

These parameters control how much each institutional factor contributes to the final setup score.

Adaptive Institutional Intelligence

Enable Adaptive Regime AI — Enables adaptive market-regime intelligence.

Enable Setup Grades — Enables automatic setup grading.

Enable Probability Engine — Calculates setup probability.

Enable Trade Planner — Generates Entry, SL and TP targets.

Enable Performance Learning — Uses recorded setup performance in probability analysis.

Enable Liquidity Heatmap — Displays liquidity concentration analytics.

Enable Market Phase Engine — Enables market-phase analysis.

Probability Prior Samples — Controls the statistical sample prior used by the probability engine.

Planner Stop ATR Buffer — ATR buffer applied to planned Stop Loss levels.

Planner TP1 R — TP1 reward-to-risk target. Default: 1R.

Planner TP2 R — TP2 reward-to-risk target. Default: 2R.

Planner TP3 R — TP3 reward-to-risk target. Default: 3R.

Learning Max Replay — Maximum previous setups displayed for replay analysis.

Learning Outcome Bars — Number of bars used to evaluate setup outcomes.

Show Analog Speed Meter — Enables the visual analog market-speed gauge.

Integration

Trade Execution EA Inputs

Global Variable Prefix — Defines the communication prefix between the indicator and EA.

Signal Maximum Age Seconds — Prevents execution of outdated signals.

Execution

Magic Number — Unique identification number for EA trades.

Initial Lot — Default trading volume.

Lot Step Button — Lot adjustment increment for manual controls.

Maximum Spread Points — Maximum permitted spread for execution.

Maximum Deviation Points — Maximum permitted execution deviation.

One Position Per Symbol — Restricts simultaneous positions on the same symbol.

Use Planned Stop — Uses the Stop Loss generated by the Trade Planner.

Take Profit Level — Selects TP1, TP2 or TP3 as the execution target.

Automatic Trading Guards

Allow Auto Trading — Allows automatic execution functionality.

Start Auto Trading — Determines whether Auto Trading starts immediately. Default: false.

Minimum Confidence — Minimum institutional confidence required for automatic execution.

Minimum Setup Stage — Minimum setup-development stage required.

Maximum Daily Loss Percent — Stops additional automatic trading after the configured daily loss limit.

Auto Cooldown Seconds — Minimum waiting period between automatic trades.

Active Defensive Mode

Enable Active Defense — Enables defensive trade management.

Defense Lot Multiplier — Controls defensive position size relative to the primary trade.

Defense Offset Points — Optional defensive entry offset.

Defense SL Risk Multiplier — Controls defensive Stop Loss distance.

Defense Take Profit RR — Reward-to-risk target for defensive positions.

Defense Break Even Enable — Enables automatic defensive break-even management.

Defense Break Even Trigger RR — Reward-to-risk level that activates break-even.

Defense Trailing Enable — Enables defensive trailing protection.

Defense Trailing Start RR — Reward-to-risk level that activates trailing.

Defense Trailing Distance RR — Controls trailing distance.

Defense Maximum Activations — Limits the number of defensive activations.

Advantages

GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02 combines several institutional analysis tools into one integrated system.

Instead of depending on a single indicator, it evaluates structure, liquidity, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, sessions, multi-timeframe direction, Premium/Discount location and adaptive institutional intelligence before qualifying a setup.

The combination of Setup Grades, Probability Analysis, Adaptive Intelligence, Trade Planner, Performance Learning and optional Trade Execution makes v3.02 suitable for traders who want both detailed Smart Money analysis and a structured workflow for trade execution.

The system does not guarantee profits. Market conditions can change rapidly, and all trading involves risk. Users should test their preferred settings in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using automated execution on a live account.

MQL5 Product Information

Category: Indicators

Account Type: Any

Indicator Type: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) • Institutional Order Flow • Market Structure • Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Testing: Fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester (Visual Mode)

Supported Markets: Forex • Gold • Indices • Cryptocurrency

Recommended Experience: Beginner to Professional