TMX Candle Timer MT4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.6
- 更新: 1 八月 2026
Live countdown to candle close, with automatic "Market Closed" detection.
User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/TMX_Candle_Timer_User_Manual_v1_6.zip
What It Does
- Countdown to the close of the running candle, updated every second.
- Adaptive format (seconds → minutes → hours → days), works on any timeframe from M1 to MN1.
- Two display modes: attached to the candle, or pinned to a chart corner.
- Automatic "Market Closed" message when the symbol stops quoting (weekend, daily break, bank holiday, disabled symbol) — symbol-specific, active immediately on attachment.
Why It's Useful
- Trade the close, not the wick — know exactly how much time the candle has left.
- Time entries/exits precisely, including around news releases.
- Confirm setups on a higher timeframe at a glance.
- Instantly tell a quiet market from a broker issue.
Settings
Timer position, offset/corner distance, font, size, colour, market-closed text and colour — fully adjustable.