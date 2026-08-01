Trend Tuner MT5

Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy.





A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere.

Try it for real, before you buy

Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watch the trend line, the signal points and the multi-timeframe table recalculate on your own instrument and your own history. What you see in the tester is exactly what you get on a live chart.

User manual: https://c.mql5.com/6/1020/Trend_Tuner_UserManual_v4_20.zip



Signals graded in four stages

You always know how much a signal is worth:

Orange dot — a break is in progress on the candle still forming. Nothing is decided yet.

— a break is in progress on the candle still forming. Nothing is decided yet. White dot — the break failed. The level held.

— the break failed. The level held. Green or red dot — the trend has flipped, on a closed candle.

— the trend has flipped, on a closed candle. ▲ / ▼ arrow — the entry signal, once the trend has held for the number of candles you require (1 to 3).





Every symbol drawn on a closed candle is final and never repainted. Only the orange dot, tied to the candle still forming, can appear and disappear.

Tuning from the chart, one click

Widen or tighten the engine in pips with the on-chart spinner, without reopening the settings window. The line, the signals and the panel recalculate instantly. Your setting is stored in the chart and survives a timeframe change, an input change and a terminal restart.

Seven timeframes, one table

D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5 and M1, with the same engine and the same settings as your chart. For each one: the current trend direction, how long it has been running, and how long the previous one lasted.

The trend line as a stop level

Green below price in an up trend, red above price in a down trend. It only ever moves in the direction of the trend, so it doubles as a trailing stop level — and the risk is known before you enter.

Settings

ATR Period and ATR Multiplier set the width of the bands. Confirmation candles (1 to 3) set how much proof you require before an arrow prints. Alerts by pop-up, e-mail, push and sound. Full colour and panel control.

Any instrument, any timeframe. The MT4 and MT5 builds share the same engine and produce identical signals.