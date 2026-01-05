The Horse Signal

The Horse Signal 1.26 – Price Action AI Indicator for Gold & Forex

Overview:

Start your 2026 trading year with "The Horse Signal," the latest precision tool from the WinWiFi Robot Series. Designed specifically for traders who demand high-accuracy entries, this indicator utilizes advanced Price Action analysis combined with an AI scanning algorithm to identify high-probability reversal and trend continuation points in real-time.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Price Action Scan: Automatically analyzes candle behavior and market structure on the current timeframe.

  • Versatile Trading Styles: Perfect for M1-M5 Scalping, Portfolio Building, or High-Conviction "All-in" setups.

  • All-Market Compatibility: Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), but highly effective on Bitcoin (BTC) and Major Forex pairs.

  • Multi-Timeframe Logic: Whether you trade short-term M1/M5 or long-term H1/D1, the logic adapts to market volatility.

  • Smart Alerts: Never miss a trade with integrated Push Notifications, Email Alerts, and Audible Sounds.

How to Trade:

  1. Reversal Entry: Look for signals at key support/resistance levels for precision counter-trend trading.

  2. Trend Follow: Use the arrows to join the momentum in strong trending markets.

  3. Scalping: Use M1/M5 timeframes for quick "In-and-Out" profits during high liquidity sessions.

Risk Warning:

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk to your invested capital. "The Horse Signal" is a decision-support tool. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always use proper Risk Management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


The Horse Signal 1.26 – อินดิเคเตอร์ Price Action AI สำหรับทองคำและ Forex

รายละเอียด:

ต้อนรับปี 2026 ด้วยความคึกคักกับ "The Horse Signal" อินดิเคเตอร์รุ่นล่าสุดจาก WinWiFi Robot Series พัฒนาโดย อ.นิรันดร (MRP CNX) เพื่อเป็นเครื่องมือช่วยเทรดที่แม่นยำที่สุด โดยใช้ระบบ AI สแกนพฤติกรรมราคา (Price Action) แบบ Real-time เพื่อส่งสัญญาณลูกศรในจุดที่ได้เปรียบที่สุด

คุณสมบัติเด่น:

  • AI Price Action Scanning: วิเคราะห์แท่งเทียนและโครงสร้างราคาในกรอบเวลาปัจจุบันโดยอัตโนมัติ

  • Scalping Expert: เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการเทรดสั้นบน M1-M5 เพื่อปั้นพอร์ต หรือเทรดทำรอบ

  • รองรับทุกสินทรัพย์: ออกแบบมาเพื่อทองคำ (XAUUSD) และ Bitcoin โดยเฉพาะ แต่สามารถปรับใช้ได้กับทุกคู่เงิน

  • ระบบแจ้งเตือนครบวงจร: รองรับการแจ้งเตือนผ่านมือถือ (Push Notification), Email และเสียงแจ้งเตือนบนหน้าจอ MT5

คำเตือนความเสี่ยง:

การลงทุนในตลาด Forex และ CFD มีความเสี่ยงสูง ผู้เทรดควรศึกษาและทำความเข้าใจพฤติกรรมกราฟก่อนการใช้งานจริง ผลการทดสอบในอดีตมิได้เป็นสิ่งยืนยันถึงผลกำไรในอนาคต ควรใช้การบริหารจัดการเงินทุน (Money Management) ที่เหมาะสมเสมอ


🐎 ต้อนรับปีม้าคึกคัก! เปิดตัวอาวุธใหม่ "The Horse Signal" จาก WinWiFi Robot Series 🐎

เทรดทองคำ (XAUUSD) แบบสายซิ่ง หรือจะปั้นพอร์ตแบบยั่งยืน ต้องไม่พลาด! อินดิเคเตอร์ตัวใหม่ล่าสุดที่ใช้ระบบ AI สแกน Price Action ในทุกไทม์เฟรม!

ทำไมต้อง The Horse Signal?

  • แม่นยำทุกสภาวะ: สแกนหาจุดเข้าได้ทั้งช่วง Side-way และช่วงมี Trend

  • สาย Scalping ต้องเลิฟ: ใช้บน M1, M5 ได้คมชัด เหมาะสำหรับคนชอบเทรดสั้นปั้นพอร์ต

  • เลือกสไตล์ได้เอง: จะเทรดตามเทรนด์ หรือจะดักจุดกลับตัว (Reversal) ระบบจัดให้พร้อมลูกศรบอกทิศทาง

  • แจ้งเตือนถึงมือถือ: ไม่ต้องเฝ้าจอตลอดเวลา มีสัญญานปุ๊บ เด้งเตือนปั๊บ!

🔥 จะ All-in หรือจะ DCA ก็วางแผนได้ง่ายขึ้น เพราะมี AI ช่วยคัดกรองแท่งเทียนให้คุณ

📍 พร้อมให้ดาวน์โหลด/ใช้งานแล้ววันนี้! [https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160669]

⚠️ Risk Warning: การเทรดมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลและบริหารความเสี่ยงอย่างเคร่งครัด ผลกำไรในอดีตไม่การันตีอนาคต เทรดอย่างมีสติและวินัยนะครับ

#TheHorseSignal #WinWiFiRobot #ForexTrading #GoldScalping #MT5Indicator #PriceActionAI #อาจารย์นิรันดร


