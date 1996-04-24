Elliott Wave Engine

Elliott Wave Engine

The Auto Elliott Engine is a tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that automates the identification, decomposition, and projection of price structures based on the Elliott Wave Theory.

Powered by a pattern-recognition engine, this indicator processes price action to identify market configurations, translating data into structured scenarios.

Key Features

  • Multi-Degree Recognition: Analyzes price action across multiple fractal levels. From higher degrees, such as Supercycle or Cycle, down to minor structures.

  • Pattern Decoder: Identifies impulsive formations (Standard Impulses, Contractive/Expanding Diagonals) and corrective patterns (Simple and Complex Zig-Zags, Regular/Expanded Flats, Triangles, and WXY/WXYXZ Combinations).

  • Fibonacci Projections: The system projects retracement and extension zones on the chart based on the active wave. The interface allows for toggling between visualizing key areas of the last wave or a mapping of all calculated ranges.

  • Scoring System: Each suggested count undergoes a qualification process. If a structure shows anomalies or exceeds the margins of classic Elliott behavior, such as excessive retracements or unusual proportions, the engine assigns penalties to prioritize others counts that adhere to classic wave theory.

- EW Alternate Counts List Panel:  
- Appears right below the main panel, stacked vertically.   - Aligns cleanly on left edges for left corners and right edges for right corners.   - Automatically shifts the main panel upwards in bottom-corner configurations to ensure both panels fit on screen.   - Lists up to 8 counts per page with index buttons, pattern names, scores, and completion checks (`+`, `++`, etc.).   - Features mouse-wheel scrolling.   - Click-to-Select: Clicking on any alternate count row instantly updates the chart drawing to showcase that specific pattern.
Ideal For

Technical market analysts and price-action specialists who seek to assist their wave counting and automate the mapping of price expansions and contractions.

Important Note: This indicator does not take into account all Elliott Wave guidelines; for example, it does not include "The Right Look".

How to Use

  • Start the Analysis: Click the "Start" button to select the starting point of the wave count. This should be an extreme point from which the count originates.

  • Historical Range: We recommend selecting a range of 100 to 200 historical bars. Calculating the wave structure is resource-intensive; while you can experiment with a larger historical range, please be aware that processing times will increase. If you require analysis over a larger historical range, we recommend switching to higher timeframes.

  • Run the Count: Click the "Auto EW" button to execute the count within your selected range.

  • Manage Projections: You can toggle the visual projections by clicking the "Projections: ON / Projections: OFF" button.

  • Navigation: Use the "< Prev" and "Next >" buttons on the interface to view alternative wave counts.

Filters: by Score, by Range, by Guides, and by S. Sup.

  • Score: Based on the overall point rating.
  • Range: Based on the price range covered.
  • Guides: Based on guidelines.
  • S. Sup: Based exclusively on the score of the higher-degree pattern.

The Vertical label spacing multiplier has been set to 1 by default. However, if you notice that labels overlap on the same vertex, we recommend increasing this value to 2 or 3 to resolve the issue (for example, in assets like BTC).


By default, the indicator is configured to perform a count automatically as soon as it is loaded onto the chart. But It works best when the user selects the range they want the indicator to process and then clicks "Auto EW".

Strategy Tester:

The interactive panel is now supported in the Strategy Tester. It performs almost identically to real-time Live Charts (only minor differences are expected due to the nature of the testing engine).

I have included the following useful settings to use in the Strategy Tester:
  1. Auto-analyze on load = true (by default)
  2. Analyze on new bar close = true (by default)



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    指标
    Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
    Transaction Speed MT5
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (4)
    指标
    当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
    Ziva LSE System
    Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
    指标
    ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    指标
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Break Pullback
    Arief
    指标
    MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
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    Elliott Wave ABC
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    Elliott Wave ABC  Overview Elliott Wave ABC is an interactive indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that automates the detection, scoring, and visualization of Elliott Wave Zig-Zag (A-B-C) structures. It scans chart data to locate both completed and incomplete Zig-Zag patterns, offering structural analysis, Fibonacci projection targets, and a stacked dual-panel user interface. --- Key Features 1. Automated Zig-Zag Detection & Decomposition - Scans historical chart bars for Patterns dete
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    Heatmap Liquidation Zones
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    The Liquidation Zones Heatmap is a custom technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It calculates and visualizes estimated liquidation zones based on price action and internal algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap on the chart. These zones are known by several names, sometimes referred to as liquidity pools, liquidity levels, leverage levels, liquidation heatmap levels, leverage heatmap zones, or leverage heatmap levels. These zones represent potential areas of
    Smart Liquidation Clusters
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    The Smart Liquidation Clusters  is a custom technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It calculates and visualizes   estimated liquidation zones   based on price action and internal algorithms, displaying them as a dynamic heatmap on the chart. These zones are known by several names, sometimes referred to as liquidity pools, liquidity levels, leverage levels, liquidation heatmap levels, leverage heatmap zones, or leverage heatmap levels. These zones represent   potential
    Auto Elliott Engine
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    Auto Elliott Engine The Auto Elliott Engine is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that automates the identification, decomposition, and projection of price structures based on the Elliott Wave Theory. Powered by a pattern-recognition engine, this indicator processes price action to identify market configurations, translating data into structured scenarios. Key Features Multi-Degree Recognition: Analyzes price action across multiple fractal levels. From higher degrees, such as Supercycle or Cycle,
    SMC Framework Pro
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    SMC Framework Pro is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates multiple tools commonly associated with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) into a single environment, focusing on the visualization of price action, market structure, and selected price patterns. The indicator processes historical and incoming price data to identify structural points, price imbalances, and recurring formations. Its purpose is to assist in chart analysis by organizing this informati
    SMC Pattern Detector
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    SMC Pattern Detector (SMC形态检测器) 是一款基于聪明钱概念（Smart Money Concepts, SMC）的技术分析工具。该指标自动识别市场结构、供需区域以及 SMC 形态。基于无重绘（No-Repaint）架构开发，所有信号均在 K 线收盘时确认。 我们坚信 100% 的透明度。不要仅仅依赖屏幕截图；请观察该指标如何应对实时市场状况。查看我们录制的实时直播，亲眼见证剥头皮交易（Scalping）设置和信号的实时发生。 在这里观看直播： https://www.youtube.com/@toolsforscalping/streams 核心 SMC 基础 (CORE SMC FOUNDATIONS) BOS / CHoCH 检测： 追踪结构破位（Break of Structure）和特性改变（Change of Character）以识别趋势转换。 订单块 (OB)： 识别供需区域并追踪其缓解（mitigation）状态。 公允价值缺口 (FVG) 与 IFVG： 检测流动性失衡及其反转（反转 FVG）。 流动性映射： 标记买方 (BSL) 和卖
    Gold Liquidation Momentum
    Enrique Gauto Sand
    指标
    Gold Liquidation Momentum is a premium, volume and momentum indicator specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex, and major Indices. It analyzes price-action dynamics and tick volume to model hypothetically the momentum of different market participants and visualizes hypothetically  buyer/seller dominance in real-time. How It Works The indicator tracks market volume across 5 distinct leverage tiers (100x, 50x, 35x, 25x, and 10x). Using an advanced mathematical decay formula tailored for no
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