RetraceStrike — EMA Trend Pullback + Engulfing Confirmation EA

RetraceStrike is a precision trend-continuation Expert Advisor built for traders who want to catch the market re-entering a trend after a healthy pullback — not chase breakouts, not guess tops and bottoms. It combines a dual-EMA trend filter with a strict candlestick confirmation trigger, wrapped in a fully automated risk-management engine and a live on-chart command dashboard.

THE CORE LOGIC

RetraceStrike reads the market the way a discretionary price-action trader does, but without hesitation, fatigue, or emotion:

Trend Detection — A Fast EMA and Slow EMA (fully configurable periods, defaults 20/50) define the prevailing trend. Fast above Slow = uptrend bias. Fast below Slow = downtrend bias. No trend, no trade — RetraceStrike simply stands aside. Pullback Zone Tracking — Instead of blindly buying dips, RetraceStrike scans the last several closed candles for genuine price contact with the EMA zone (the space between your Fast and Slow EMA). This ensures entries occur near value, not at exhaustion extremes. Engulfing Confirmation — Once a valid pullback is detected, RetraceStrike waits for a full-bodied engulfing candle in the direction of the trend before pulling the trigger. This candlestick confirmation step is what separates RetraceStrike from generic EMA-cross bots — it filters out fakeouts and half-hearted pullbacks that never actually reverse back into trend. One Trade At A Time — RetraceStrike manages a single position per symbol per magic number, so your account never gets stacked with conflicting exposure on the same instrument.

RISK MANAGEMENT, BUILT IN, NOT BOLTED ON

Dual Stop-Loss Modes : choose Swing High/Low structure-based stops, or ATR-based volatility stops — switch with one input, no code changes.

: choose Swing High/Low structure-based stops, or ATR-based volatility stops — switch with one input, no code changes. Automatic Risk % Position Sizing : set your risk percentage per trade and RetraceStrike calculates exact lot size from your live account balance and the instrument's tick value — or run Fixed Lot mode if you prefer manual control.

: set your risk percentage per trade and RetraceStrike calculates exact lot size from your live account balance and the instrument's tick value — or run Fixed Lot mode if you prefer manual control. Minimum Stop Floor : a hard safety buffer prevents unrealistically tight stops from ever being sent to your broker.

: a hard safety buffer prevents unrealistically tight stops from ever being sent to your broker. Broker Stop-Level Validation : before every order, RetraceStrike checks your broker's minimum stop distance and will not fire a trade that violates it — no rejected orders, no silent failures.

: before every order, RetraceStrike checks your broker's minimum stop distance and will not fire a trade that violates it — no rejected orders, no silent failures. Configurable Risk:Reward: set your target multiple and take-profit is calculated automatically from your stop distance.

SESSION CONTROL

Trade only the hours that matter to you. Set a start and end hour (including overnight sessions that wrap past midnight) and RetraceStrike will stand down outside your chosen window — perfect for avoiding illiquid Asian-session chop or news-heavy rollovers.

LIVE COMMAND DASHBOARD

RetraceStrike isn't a black box. A clean, professional on-chart panel shows you in real time:

Current trend direction (Uptrend / Downtrend / Flat)

Last signal state (waiting for pullback, waiting for engulfing, signal fired)

Open position status

Session status (Active / Closed)

Live EA status text

You always know exactly what RetraceStrike is thinking, bar by bar.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE RETRACESTRIKE

No repainting, no lag-based tricks — all logic evaluates on confirmed closed candles only.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe your strategy allows — trend/pullback logic is universal.

Lightweight and CPU-efficient — evaluates once per new bar, not on every tick.

Fully input-driven — every threshold, filter, and risk parameter is exposed for tuning to your own trading style, without ever touching the code.

Clean, professional dashboard UI that looks sharp on any chart theme.

Built by an active MQL5 Market developer with a track record of live, validated, functioning EAs.

RetraceStrike is for the trader who understands that the best entries come after the crowd has already given up on the trend — not before. If you trade pullbacks manually and want that exact edge automated with discipline and precision risk control, RetraceStrike is your tool.