LONDON BREAKOUT VANGUARD — The London Range, New York Execution, Zero Guesswork

London Breakout Vanguard is a fully automated, dual-position breakout system built around one of the oldest and most statistically reliable patterns in forex: the London session consolidation, broken open by New York session momentum. This isn't a generic "buy high, sell low" range EA — it's a complete session-transition trading framework with staged risk management, dual take-profit architecture, and a live institutional-style dashboard so you always know exactly what the EA is doing and why.

HOW IT WORKS

During the London session (fully customizable start/end hour and minute), the EA builds a precise high/low range using real-time price action — plotted directly on your chart as a shaded rectangle so you can watch the range form in real time. Once London closes, the range is locked. At New York open, the EA arms two breakout pending orders in each direction (Buy Stop and Sell Stop), each split into two independently managed trades — Trade A and Trade B. The moment price breaks the range and one side fills, the opposite side is instantly cancelled, so you are never caught holding two live directions at once.

DUAL TRADE, DUAL TARGET SYSTEM

Trade A is your quick-strike position, closing at a nearer take-profit target (TP1) to bank profit fast. Trade B is your runner, aiming for an extended TP2 target, but it isn't left to chance — it's actively managed through a 3-stage checkpoint system:

Checkpoint 1: Both trades move to breakeven (with adjustable offset) once price moves in your favor by your defined pip threshold — protecting your capital the moment the trade proves itself.

Both trades move to breakeven (with adjustable offset) once price moves in your favor by your defined pip threshold — protecting your capital the moment the trade proves itself. Checkpoint 2: Trade B's stop loss is walked forward to lock in early profit as price continues.

Trade B's stop loss is walked forward to lock in early profit as price continues. Checkpoint 3: Trade B's stop loss is walked forward again, locking in even more profit while still leaving room to run toward TP2.

This staged approach means you're never relying on a single fixed stop or a single fixed target — the EA adapts the trade management in real time as the breakout develops.

BUILT-IN RISK CONTROLS

Percentage-based position sizing calculated per trade from your account balance and specified stop-loss distance — no fixed lot sizes, no manual recalculation.

Spread filter that blocks entries when spread exceeds your defined maximum, protecting you from slippage during volatile session opens.

Optional daily profit target and daily max loss limits (percentage-based) — once hit, new entries are automatically blocked for the remainder of the day while existing trades continue to be managed.

Pending order expiry window — if price hasn't broken the range within your defined window after New York open, all pending orders are automatically cancelled, keeping you out of stale, low-probability setups.

LIVE VISUAL DASHBOARD

Every input, every stage, every decision the EA makes is visible directly on your chart:

Current session range (high/low)

Live status: Building Range / Range Locked / Pendings Armed / Window Expired / In Trade / Blocked

Active direction (Buy/Sell/Flat) with color coding

Current checkpoint stage (0–3)

Real-time day P/L

Entry availability status

No black box. No guessing what the EA is thinking. You see it building the range, arming the trap, and managing the trade — live, in real time.

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

London session start/end hour and minute (adapts to any broker's server time)

New York session start time and entry window duration

Independent TP1 and TP2 pip targets

Independent checkpoint trigger levels

Adjustable breakeven offset (looser, exact, or locked-profit breakeven)

Custom color scheme for range box, checkpoint lines, buy/sell markers

Magic number and trade comment for multi-EA compatibility on the same account

WHO THIS IS FOR

London Breakout Vanguard is built for traders who understand session-based volatility and want a rules-based, emotion-free way to trade the London-to-New York handover — without sitting at the charts waiting for the breakout. Whether you trade majors, gold, or indices, the range-and-break logic adapts to any instrument with a defined session structure.

Recommended: Test on a demo account first to tune session times to your broker's server offset and to select pip targets appropriate to your instrument's volatility.