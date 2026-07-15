Session Clock informer

Session Clock

Master the market by mastering time.

Session Clock is a professional MetaTrader utility that displays the world's major trading sessions directly on your chart, helping traders stay aware of global market activity in real time. By knowing exactly when each financial center opens and closes, you can better plan entries, exits, and overall trading strategies.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, understanding market sessions is essential for identifying periods of high liquidity, increased volatility, and potential trading opportunities. Session Clock provides all of this information in a clean, customizable dashboard without requiring external websites or manual time conversions.

Key Features

Live Trading Session Display

Displays the major global trading sessions in real time.

Shows session open and close times.

Highlights the currently active trading session.

Automatically updates throughout the trading day.

Major Financial Markets

Monitor the world's leading financial centers, including:

Sydney

Tokyo

London

New York

Market Overlap Detection

Displays overlapping trading sessions.

Helps identify periods of increased market liquidity.

Ideal for traders seeking stronger market movement and volatility.

Countdown Timers

Live countdown to the next market open.

Countdown until the current session closes.

Stay prepared for changing market conditions.

Automatic Time Management

Adjusts for broker server time.

Handles GMT/UTC offsets.

Supports daylight saving time where applicable.

Eliminates manual time calculations.

Clean On-Chart Dashboard

Modern and easy-to-read interface.

Minimal impact on chart space.

Customizable colors, fonts, and display options.

Suitable for all chart themes.

Lightweight and Efficient

Optimized for low resource usage.

Runs smoothly on multiple charts simultaneously.

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

Why Choose Session Clock?

Timing plays a crucial role in successful trading. Different market sessions bring different levels of volatility, liquidity, and trading opportunities. Entering the market during active sessions can significantly improve trade execution and market participation.

Session Clock keeps you informed of the global trading schedule at all times, allowing you to focus on analyzing the market instead of calculating session times manually. Whether you're waiting for the London Open, the New York Session, or key session overlaps, you'll always know exactly where the market stands.

By providing real-time session awareness directly within MetaTrader, Session Clock helps traders make more informed decisions, improve timing, and build greater confidence in their trading strategies.

Know the session. Understand the market. Trade at the right time.