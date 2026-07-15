Session Clock informer

Session Clock

Master the market by mastering time.

Session Clock is a professional MetaTrader utility that displays the world's major trading sessions directly on your chart, helping traders stay aware of global market activity in real time. By knowing exactly when each financial center opens and closes, you can better plan entries, exits, and overall trading strategies.

Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, understanding market sessions is essential for identifying periods of high liquidity, increased volatility, and potential trading opportunities. Session Clock provides all of this information in a clean, customizable dashboard without requiring external websites or manual time conversions.

Key Features

Live Trading Session Display

  • Displays the major global trading sessions in real time.

  • Shows session open and close times.

  • Highlights the currently active trading session.

  • Automatically updates throughout the trading day.

Major Financial Markets

Monitor the world's leading financial centers, including:

  • Sydney

  • Tokyo

  • London

  • New York

Market Overlap Detection

  • Displays overlapping trading sessions.

  • Helps identify periods of increased market liquidity.

  • Ideal for traders seeking stronger market movement and volatility.

Countdown Timers

  • Live countdown to the next market open.

  • Countdown until the current session closes.

  • Stay prepared for changing market conditions.

Automatic Time Management

  • Adjusts for broker server time.

  • Handles GMT/UTC offsets.

  • Supports daylight saving time where applicable.

  • Eliminates manual time calculations.

Clean On-Chart Dashboard

  • Modern and easy-to-read interface.

  • Minimal impact on chart space.

  • Customizable colors, fonts, and display options.

  • Suitable for all chart themes.

Lightweight and Efficient

  • Optimized for low resource usage.

  • Runs smoothly on multiple charts simultaneously.

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

Why Choose Session Clock?

Timing plays a crucial role in successful trading. Different market sessions bring different levels of volatility, liquidity, and trading opportunities. Entering the market during active sessions can significantly improve trade execution and market participation.

Session Clock keeps you informed of the global trading schedule at all times, allowing you to focus on analyzing the market instead of calculating session times manually. Whether you're waiting for the London Open, the New York Session, or key session overlaps, you'll always know exactly where the market stands.

By providing real-time session awareness directly within MetaTrader, Session Clock helps traders make more informed decisions, improve timing, and build greater confidence in their trading strategies.

Know the session. Understand the market. Trade at the right time.


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Утилиты
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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5 (1)
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
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Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
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Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
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Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
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Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
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Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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