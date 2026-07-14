BTContinuum

The Bitcoin Continuation Probability Engine represents a next‑generation quantitative forecasting system built for traders who demand precision, clarity, and statistical edge. The emblem symbolizes a high‑intelligence model that analyzes Bitcoin’s market structure and outputs real‑time probability percentages for trend continuation or reversal.

This indicator is engineered for professional decision‑making: it transforms volatility, momentum, regime behavior, and multi‑timeframe alignment into a single, easy‑to‑read probability score. Traders can instantly see whether BTC is statistically more likely to continue its current direction or reverse.





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