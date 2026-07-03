Liquidity Scalper System MT5

------- Official launch price: 65$ for the first 10 copies only. After that, the price will increase to 95$ -------



Liquidity Scalper System is a next-generation professional trading system that combines spectral market structure analysis, the dynamic Liquidity Spectrum liquidity heatmap, and an intelligent market imbalance assessment algorithm. The system continuously analyzes changes in price structure, identifies probable areas of limit and stop order concentration, detects potential liquidity pools, and evaluates the strength of breakout momentum.

To achieve maximum accuracy, it additionally uses multi-level signal filtering, combining volatility analysis, volume, price movement strength, and market structure analysis.

After a signal is generated, the system automatically calculates adaptive Entry, SL, and TP levels based on the Risk/Reward model.

Transforming complex market analysis into a complete ready-to-trade solution.

Key Features:

✅ 100% NON-REPAINT SIGNALS (NO REPAINT)!

✅ Dynamic Liquidity Heatmap.

Visualizes concentrations of stop-losses and limit orders above and below the current price in real time.

The orange zone (Liquidity POC) indicates the primary price magnet — the level where the market is most likely to move.

✅ Advanced Liquidity Level Statistics

Each significant liquidity level is labeled with aggregated volume, allowing traders to evaluate the true importance of each zone.

✅ Multi-Level Signal Filtering with False Breakout Protection:

ATR Filter — filters out movements below the volatility threshold.

Volume Filter (Z-Score) — allows only signals confirmed by abnormal trading volume.

Price Action Filter — analyzes candle strength (Marubozu → Closing Marubozu → Strong).

✅ Adaptive TP/SL Levels with Adjustable Risk:Reward.

✅ LQD ON/OFF Button

Control the visibility of the liquidity profile with a single click directly from the chart. Convenient for quickly clearing the workspace without opening the indicator settings.

✅ Suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

📢 Alerts & Notifications



Liquidity Scalper System supports all notification types:

🔔 Popup Alerts

🔔 Email Notifications

🔔 Push Notifications

Signals are delivered exactly at the moment of confirmed market imbalance without delays or repainting.

Recommended Usage:

Trading Instruments:

Metals: Gold/XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Indices: US30, NASDAQ, SP500

Crypto: BTCUSD / ETHUSD

Forex Pairs: EURUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / EURJPY / XAUJPY

Timeframes:

M1–M5: Scalping

M15: Intraday, Session Trading

H1: Trend Trading

Liquidity Scalper System combines intelligent market structure analysis, a dynamic liquidity profile, multi-level signal filtering, and automatic trade level generation into one professional trading solution. The indicator helps identify the most promising entry opportunities, evaluate potential liquidity zones, and receive a complete trading plan with automatically calculated Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Thanks to its combination of powerful analytics, flexible settings, and ease of use, Liquidity Scalper System becomes an effective tool for both active scalping and intraday trading.