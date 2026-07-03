Liquidity Scalper System MT5

                                                               ------- Official launch price: 65$ for the first 10 copies only. After that, the price will increase to 95$ -------

Liquidity Scalper System is a next-generation professional trading system that combines spectral market structure analysis, the dynamic Liquidity Spectrum liquidity heatmap, and an intelligent market imbalance assessment algorithm. The system continuously analyzes changes in price structure, identifies probable areas of limit and stop order concentration, detects potential liquidity pools, and evaluates the strength of breakout momentum.

To achieve maximum accuracy, it additionally uses multi-level signal filtering, combining volatility analysis, volume, price movement strength, and market structure analysis.

After a signal is generated, the system automatically calculates adaptive Entry, SL, and TP levels based on the Risk/Reward model.

Transforming complex market analysis into a complete ready-to-trade solution.

Key Features:

 100% NON-REPAINT SIGNALS (NO REPAINT)!

 Dynamic Liquidity Heatmap.
Visualizes concentrations of stop-losses and limit orders above and below the current price in real time.
The orange zone (Liquidity POC) indicates the primary price magnet — the level where the market is most likely to move.

 Advanced Liquidity Level Statistics
Each significant liquidity level is labeled with aggregated volume, allowing traders to evaluate the true importance of each zone.

 Multi-Level Signal Filtering with False Breakout Protection:
ATR Filter — filters out movements below the volatility threshold.
Volume Filter (Z-Score) — allows only signals confirmed by abnormal trading volume.
Price Action Filter — analyzes candle strength (Marubozu → Closing Marubozu → Strong).

 Adaptive TP/SL Levels with Adjustable Risk:Reward.

 LQD ON/OFF Button
Control the visibility of the liquidity profile with a single click directly from the chart. Convenient for quickly clearing the workspace without opening the indicator settings.

 Suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

📢 Alerts & Notifications

Liquidity Scalper System supports all notification types:

🔔 Popup Alerts

🔔 Email Notifications

🔔 Push Notifications

Signals are delivered exactly at the moment of confirmed market imbalance without delays or repainting.

Recommended Usage:

Trading Instruments:
Metals: Gold/XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Indices: US30, NASDAQ, SP500

Crypto: BTCUSD / ETHUSD

Forex Pairs: EURUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / EURJPY / XAUJPY

Timeframes:
M1–M5: Scalping

M15: Intraday, Session Trading

H1: Trend Trading

Liquidity Scalper System combines intelligent market structure analysis, a dynamic liquidity profile, multi-level signal filtering, and automatic trade level generation into one professional trading solution. The indicator helps identify the most promising entry opportunities, evaluate potential liquidity zones, and receive a complete trading plan with automatically calculated Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Thanks to its combination of powerful analytics, flexible settings, and ease of use, Liquidity Scalper System becomes an effective tool for both active scalping and intraday trading.


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SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
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Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
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Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Liquidity Scalper System
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
指标
------- Official launch price: 65$ for the first 10 copies only . After that, the price will increase to 95$ ------- Liquidity Scalper System   is a next-generation professional trading system that combines spectral market structure analysis, the dynamic   Liquidity Spectrum   liquidity heatmap, and an intelligent market imbalance assessment algorithm. The system continuously analyzes changes in price structure, identifies probable a
Gold Prop Firm MT 5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
指标
Gold Prop Firm   is a professional indicator specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD). It automatically identifies price consolidation ranges—key liquidity accumulation zones where potential breakouts are most likely to occur. The algorithm creates a   Breakout Box   around these areas, analyzes volume distribution, and determines   trigger strength . When the boundaries of the range are breached, the indicator generates clear trading signals in the form of arrows. Gold Prop Firm   is su
Gold Scalper System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
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Gold Scalper System  is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in Smart DOM Pro module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulation, tracks activity at support and resistance levels, and generates signals at the moment of their breakout. Smart DOM Pro visualizes Bid/Ask volumes, identifies liquidity clusters, and helps determine the intentions of major market participants. G
Gold Scalper System MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
指标
Gold Scalper System  is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in Smart DOM Pro module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulation, tracks activity at support and resistance levels, and generates signals at the moment of their breakout. Smart DOM Pro visualizes Bid/Ask volumes, identifies liquidity clusters, and helps determine the intentions of major market participants. G
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
指标
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles is a specialized market analysis tool, representing a customized volume distribution profile enhanced with Delta and Bid/Ask profiles. The indicator builds fixed horizontal profiles (Fixed Range), displaying the distribution of Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask at each price level with high precision. Unlike standard horizontal volume profiles, which only show overall volume distribution, this indicator combines Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask within the selected range a
Cumulative Delta Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
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Cumulative Delta Pro is a professional indicator that takes market order flow analysis to a fundamentally new level. Cumulative Delta is the difference between buying and selling volumes, presented as a continuous cumulative sum over a specific period of time starting from the initial calculation point. This metric allows traders to see in real time who controls the market: if the positive delta increases, it indicates the dominance of active buyers; if the negative delta decreases, sellers are
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
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The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
指标
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
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Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price. At the core o
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
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Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Golden Trend Pulse
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
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Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false s
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Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
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Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
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Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
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Stanislav Konin
5 (4)
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Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: 100% No Repaint –
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Stanislav Konin
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Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify importan
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
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Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
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Stanislav Konin
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Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
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The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Ultimate Volatility Insight
Stanislav Konin
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Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks. Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through
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Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
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Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Gold Prop Firm MT4
Stanislav Konin
指标
Gold Prop Firm   is a professional indicator specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD). It automatically identifies price consolidation ranges—key liquidity accumulation zones where potential breakouts are most likely to occur. The algorithm creates a   Breakout Box   around these areas, analyzes volume distribution, and determines   trigger strength . When the boundaries of the range are breached, the indicator generates clear trading signals in the form of arrows. Gold Prop Firm   is su
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Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
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Adaptive Volatility Range (AVR) is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specified period. This ensures a stable performance with a positive trade outcome. Advantages of the AVR Indicator: 100% No Repaint –  All lines and signal arrows are formed in real time
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
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Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
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Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
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Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
指标
Sniper Delta Imbalance   is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price. At the core of
Cumulative Delta Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
指标
Cumulative Delta Pro   is a professional indicator that takes market order flow analysis to a fundamentally new level. Cumulative Delta   is the difference between buying and selling volumes, presented as a continuous cumulative sum over a specific period of time starting from the initial calculation point. This metric allows traders to see in real time who controls the market: if the positive delta increases, it indicates the dominance of active buyers; if the negative delta decreases, sellers
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