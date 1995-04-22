TrendEngine

TrendEngine — a cross-asset trend allocator for MetaTrader 5

A systematic, medium-term trend-following strategy on global equity indices and metals. No grid, no martingale, no averaging into losers. Risk is bounded mathematically — by position size and a hard leverage cap.

Who this strategy is for

Target audience. Investors and traders who want a systematic, risk-controlled "set it and leave it" approach rather than discretionary screen-trading. Especially those who are tired of grid and martingale EAs that draw a beautiful equity curve right up until a single catastrophic blow-up. It works as a standalone tool and as a diversifying sleeve alongside other strategies in a portfolio.

What it gives you. Exposure to the well-documented trend premium (time-series momentum, "managed futures") across a basket of ~10 assets — 8 global equity indices plus gold and silver — with automatic monthly rebalancing and built-in risk control. You don't watch the market: once a month the EA recomputes what to hold and in what size.

What kind of return (backtest 2010–2026, NOT a guarantee). Return is governed by a single risk parameter (target volatility), and return and drawdown scale together — there is no free lunch:

Profile (target vol / gross cap) Annual return Max drawdown Sharpe
Conservative (10% / 1.0×) ~8–10% ~16% ~0.85
Balanced (15% / 1.5×) ~11–13% ~24–27% ~0.85
Aggressive (20% / 2.0×) ~14–17% ~30–32% ~0.85

These are average figures. Trend returns are lumpy: there are strong years and flat/losing stretches. It is not a steady 1% a month — some months are down, some are sharply up. The strategy held up in out-of-sample (forward) testing, but in a favorable trending window; over the long run, expect a Sharpe of ~0.7–0.9.

How many trades. This is a low-frequency strategy: one rebalance a month across ~7–10 symbols. On average ~20–40 trades a year, with positions held for weeks to months (the average holding period is around 5–6 months; some trends run longer than a year).

The edge over grid and martingale is structural.

Grid / martingale TrendEngine
Reaction to a loss adds to the loser (averages down) cuts it — exits when the trend fades
Outcome distribution many small wins → a rare total wipeout rare large wins pay for the small losses
Exposure grows without limit during a drawdown hard-capped by the gross limit
Source of edge none — trades ruin risk for smoothness a real, documented trend premium

Grid and martingale survive as long as the market chops sideways and die on the first strong move against them. TrendEngine does the opposite: small losses are accepted up front, and large moves with the trend are exactly where the money is made. Drawdowns are bounded and recoverable, not account-ending.

Quick start: install, test, alerts

Installing on MetaTrader 5

  1. File → Open Data Folder.
  2. Copy TrendEngine.ex5 (or .mq5 ) into MQL5/Experts/ . If it's the .mq5 , open it in MetaEditor and press Compile (F7).
  3. In the terminal: Navigator → Expert Advisors → right-click → Refresh.
  4. Drag the EA onto any chart (the chart symbol doesn't matter — the EA reads the monthly bars of its own trading symbols itself) and enable algorithmic trading.

Symbols: out of the box, and where to find your broker's equivalents

The defaults are a validated 10-asset basket: US500, USTEC, JPN225, DE40, UK100, HK50, STOX50, US2000, XAUUSD, XAGUSD . Names differ from broker to broker — that's normal.

To find yours: Market Watch (Ctrl+M) → right-click → Symbols → the indices/CFD group. Match by description, not by ticker:

  • "US SPX 500 / S&P 500" → US500 / SP500m / US500M — pick ONE (usually the one without an m/M suffix).
  • "US Tech 100 / Nasdaq" → USTEC / USTECH100 / ND100m .
  • "Germany 40 / DAX" → DE40 / GER30 ; "FTSE 100" → UK100 ; "Nikkei 225" → JPN225 .
  • "EURO STOXX 50" → STOX50 ; "Hong Kong" → HK50 ; "US Small Cap 2000" → US2000 .
  • Gold / silver → XAUUSD / XAGUSD .

Each symbol goes on its own line in the inputs ( Symbol 1 … Symbol 12 ). Enter your broker's exact names; blank slots are skipped.

Self-check. On startup the EA prints a Symbol self-check (MN1) block to the log — for each symbol, OK (N months) / NOT at broker / too little history . NOT at broker → fix the name. too little history → open the symbol's MN1 chart and scroll back to old bars to load history.

"Works out of the box"

Once you've substituted your broker's names, there's nothing else to change: the defaults are the validated 10-asset basket, 10% target volatility, 1.0× gross cap (a conservative ~8–10%/year profile). Want it more aggressive? Raise Target annual portfolio volatility to 15–20 and HARD CAP (total notional / equity) to 1.5–2.0; return and drawdown grow proportionally.

Testing in the Strategy Tester

  • Chart symbol: any liquid one, e.g. US500 or EURUSD — it doesn't affect the result.
  • Timeframe: H1 or D1 (D1 runs faster).
  • Modeling: "OHLC on M1." Do NOT use "Open prices only" — on a multi-symbol test it gives wrong reads on the non-chart symbols.
  • Period: allow for history. Most brokers have index-CFD data from ~2012–2016, and some symbols (UK100/STOX50/the Chinese indices) start later. To have ALL symbols trading from the start of the test, begin in 2016 or later (it's worth running both a long window and the recent years). The engine needs ~15 months of history before its first signal.
  • Initial deposit: $100,000. This matters: index/metal CFDs have a large minimum lot — on $1,000–10,000 many positions round to zero and simply won't trade. A 10-asset basket is sized for a substantial account.
  • Add all symbols to Market Watch before testing (multi-symbol mode).

Adding 2 symbols and checking for improvement

You can put any of your broker's symbols into slots Symbol 11 and Symbol 12 and run a test — the tester will show whether Sharpe and drawdown improved. (A note from the research: adding more of the same broker's indices usually does NOT improve the result — global equities are highly correlated with one another; real diversification comes from other asset classes. But there's nothing stopping you from checking — that's what the slots are for.)

Alerts: Telegram and email

Email. Set up mail in the terminal: Tools → Options → Email tab (SMTP server, login, password, from/to). Then set Email on rebalance = true in the EA inputs.

Telegram.

  1. Create a bot: message @BotFather → /newbot → you'll get a token.
  2. Find your chat_id: send the bot any message, then open @userinfobot (it shows your id).
  3. Allow the URL: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → ✓ "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" → add https://api.telegram.org .
  4. In the inputs: Telegram alerts = true , Telegram bot token = <token> , Telegram chat id = <your id> , Bot label = <label> .

Important: alerts only work on a live/demo account in real time. They stay silent in the Strategy Tester (by design). If the log shows [TG] send failed err=4060 , the URL hasn't been added to the allowed list (step 3).

What alerts there are, and what arrives

Every message is tagged with [bot label] (handy when you run several copies). You'll get:

  • Startup — on launch: number of symbols, how many are ready, the risk profile, the gross cap, equity. If a symbol isn't ready, the message says so.
  • Health — if no symbol is ready, or a trade fails to execute (with the error code).
  • Monthly rebalance — a summary: how many longs, current gross (leverage), the list of positions with their sizes.
  • Daily P&L — at the start of a new day: the day's profit/loss, equity, balance, number of open positions.

Each channel (terminal alert, push to the MT5 app, email, Telegram) is toggled independently by its own flag.

How every relationship was determined, and why these in particular

The idea. At its core is time-series momentum: an asset that has risen over the past several months tends, statistically, to keep rising; one that has fallen tends to keep falling. The effect has been documented for decades in the managed-futures literature. But it isn't the same everywhere.

The platform. MetaTrader 5 / MQL5, multi-symbol mode (a single EA manages all symbols at once), with signals taken from closed monthly bars (MN1) — no look-ahead, no repainting.

What went into the build. Before the EA was written, the edges were tested on ~25 years of history across 40+ instruments (indices, metals, energy, agricultural commodities, currencies, crypto, bonds). The result: the trend premium is robust on equity indices and precious metals, but in the 2010s it decayed on commodities and bonds. That's why the basket is exactly 8 indices + gold/silver: where the trend is alive, plus metals for diversification (they're less correlated with equities). Adding commodities, bonds, or extra European indices made the result worse in testing — so they're not there.

Here's how that turns into MQL logic.

(1) Signal — multi-horizon momentum (long/flat). For each symbol we take the 3-, 6-, and 12-month returns and count the fraction that are positive. That gives a number from 0 to 1 — how firmly the asset is trending up. There's no shorting: it's either long or cash.

int LB[3] = {3,6,12}; // horizons in months bool ComputeSignal(string sym, double &sigOut) { double c1 = iClose(sym, PERIOD_MN1, 1); // last CLOSED month double s = 0.0; for(int j=0; j<3; j++){ double cp = iClose(sym, PERIOD_MN1, 1+LB[j]); s += ((c1/cp - 1.0) > 0.0 ? 1.0 : 0.0); // +1 if it rose over this horizon } sigOut = s/3.0; // 0.00 / 0.33 / 0.67 / 1.00 return(true); }

(2) Weights — risk parity (inverse volatility). So that a calm index and a wild metal contribute equally to risk, each asset's weight is inversely proportional to its volatility. First we compute monthly vol:

bool ComputeMonthlyVol(string sym, double &volOut)
{
   int W = InpVolWindow;                 // 12 months
   double r[]; ArrayResize(r,W); double mean=0;
   for(int k=0;k<W;k++){
      double a=iClose(sym,PERIOD_MN1,1+k), b=iClose(sym,PERIOD_MN1,2+k);
      r[k]=a/b-1.0; mean+=r[k];
   }
   mean/=W; double var=0;
   for(int k=0;k<W;k++) var+=(r[k]-mean)*(r[k]-mean);
   volOut=MathSqrt(var/W);
   return(true);
}

Then weight ∝ signal / vol, and everything is normalized:

// raw_i = sig_i / vol_i ; then normalize so the weights sum to 1 // a more volatile asset gets LESS capital -> equal contribution to risk

(3) Volatility targeting via correlations. The weights set the structure; the overall scale is set by the portfolio's target volatility. We compute the correlation matrix of monthly returns and solve for a multiplier k that makes the portfolio's forecast vol match the target ( InpTargetVolPct ):

// portfolio variance, accounting for correlations
double pv=0.0;
for(int a=0;a<M;a++) for(int b=0;b<M;b++)
   pv += v[a]*v[b]*corr[a][b];           // v = the position's money sigma
double pSig = MathSqrt(pv);
double tgt  = eq*(InpTargetVolPct/100.0)/MathSqrt(12.0);
double k    = tgt/pSig;                   // multiplier on the lots

(4) The hard leverage cap — the main safety valve. After vol targeting we compute the actual total notional and, if it exceeds InpMaxGrossExposure × equity , scale ALL positions down proportionally. This doesn't depend on noise in the vol estimate and physically prevents the account from over-leveraging:

double cap = InpMaxGrossExposure*eq; // e.g. 1.0–2.0 × equity if(gross > cap){ double sc = cap/gross; for(...) aLots[i] *= sc; // scale everything down proportionally }

(5) Reliable position-cost calculation. On CFDs the TICK_VALUE fields can be unreliable, so the risk per lot is computed via OrderCalcProfit (the platform's authoritative P&L calculation), with a fallback through the contract size:

double MoneyPerSigmaLot(string sym, double volFrac)
{
   double price=SymbolInfoDouble(sym,SYMBOL_BID);
   double sp=volFrac*price, profit=0.0;
   if(OrderCalcProfit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,sym,1.0,price,price+sp,profit) && profit!=0.0)
      return(MathAbs(profit));            // loss on 1 lot for a 1σ move
   double cs=SymbolInfoDouble(sym,SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE);
   return(cs*price*volFrac);              // fallback
}

So the blocks fit together like this: the signal decides whether to enter, risk parity decides in what proportion, vol targeting decides at what overall scale, the gross cap decides no more than how much, and OrderCalcProfit keeps the money math correct.

Where the profit comes from, how capital is protected, why there's no TP/SL/trailing

Where the profit comes from. The strategy earns from sustained trends: while an asset rises, the position is held and profit accumulates; when momentum fades, it goes to cash. The outcome distribution is positively skewed — rare large winners pay for many small losses. On top of that, long/flat moves to cash in bear phases, sidestepping slow declines.

How capital is protected — four layers:

  1. Position sizing to a vol budget — each position is sized to the target volatility, not "all-in on leverage."
  2. A hard gross-exposure cap ( InpMaxGrossExposure ) — total notional never exceeds a set multiple of equity; averaging into losers is impossible by construction.
  3. Long/flat — when a trend fades, the asset goes to cash (sidestepping slow bear markets).
  4. Diversification across ~10 loosely correlated assets.

Why there's no TP / SL / trailing. This is a trend strategy, and its exit is the monthly signal fading, not a price level.

  • A fixed TP cuts the winners — and the winners are what create all the profit (positive skew). Cap the large moves and you're left with the small losses, which flips the edge negative.
  • A fixed SL whipsaws you: ordinary intra-month volatility knocks you out of a position the signal still wants → you realize a temporary drawdown as a real loss, then re-enter higher → idle churn that lowers both return and Sharpe.
  • Risk is already controlled — by position size and the gross cap. Stops would be a third, conflicting layer.

(This isn't an opinion — it's been tested; see section 3.)

How to read the tester chart.

  • The blue line (Balance) is realized capital. It only moves when positions close, so it's flat between rebalances and "steps" at each rebalance.
  • The green line (Equity) is balance plus the floating P&L of open positions. It breathes with the market.
  • A gap between green and blue is normal: positions are held for weeks, and their P&L floats until the trade closes.
  • A vertical jump at the very end of the test is a tester artifact — it force-closes all open positions on the last bar. It has nothing to do with the strategy's logic.
  • "Deposit load" is margin utilization (indirectly, leverage). It should stay moderate; sharp spikes mean overload.

What unrealized (floating) P&L is. It's the current profit/loss of positions that haven't closed yet. It's included in equity (the green line) but not in balance (the blue line) until the trade closes. For a strategy that holds positions for months, a large floating P&L is normal, not a malfunction.

How trades close. At each monthly rebalance the EA recomputes the signals: symbols whose momentum has reversed (signal → 0) are closed; those still trending are held or resized to the new risk. In other words, a trade closes when the trend ends, not when a price target is hit.

Why adding TP / SL would worsen the profit (per the tests)

This was tested on historical data, normalized to a single volatility, and net of costs. The baseline Sharpe, with no intervention, is 0.86–0.89.

A trailing stop (at any width) hurts every metric:

Variant CAGR Sharpe Drawdown
Baseline (no stops) 8.5% 0.86 −16.4%
Trailing SL 2.5σ 4.9% 0.57 −25.1%
Trailing SL 4.0σ (wide) 5.3% 0.58 −21.4%

Return halves, Sharpe drops from 0.86 to ~0.57, and the drawdown gets WORSE (−16% → −25%): the stop realizes temporary pullbacks as real losses, then re-enters higher — idle churn. There's no sweet spot at any width.

Take-profit is neutral at best, usually negative: it cuts the winners that create the edge, and it never improves the result.

A "+1% of balance" TP (close and wait a month): return is cut by half to two-thirds (8.6%→4.6% at 10% vol; 16.7%→4.9% at 20%), Sharpe from 0.87 to 0.42–0.65. And the higher the leverage, the worse it gets — the TP defeats the whole point of leverage (you bank +1% before leverage can let the trend run).

A "+1% → rebalance immediately" TP: since the signals don't change within a month, you close and immediately reopen the same positions — pure idle churn. Vol is unchanged (no risk reduction), return drops by the cost of the trades (dozens of extra round-trips), Sharpe from 0.83 to 0.69–0.76.

Bottom line. Trend lives on positive skew — a few large wins. A TP truncates the right tail (the big moves) and flips the edge; an SL turns temporary drawdowns into realized losses plus churn. Risk is managed by position size, not by stops.

The strategy's prospects (tentatively, per the calculations)

On the plus side. The trend premium (managed futures) is a structural phenomenon observed over decades, not an artifact of one market. The equity-indices-plus-metals version proved more robust than "broad" trend in testing and came through the 2022 bear market with a shallow drawdown. The edge held up in out-of-sample forward testing.

What to keep honestly in mind (risks and limits):

  • Trend decays and fades. In the 2010s the broad trend premium weakened (especially on commodities — which is why they're not in the basket). Multi-year flat/weak stretches are possible (2010–2014, for example, were weak). That's the normal price of a trend approach.
  • It won't save you from fast crashes. A monthly signal can't keep up with sharp crashes (like February–March 2020) — in those events the strategy takes a loss alongside the market, the larger the higher the leverage.
  • Future returns are most likely below the backtest. Real spreads, slippage, CFD swap, and edge decay all work against it. A reasonable long-run guide: Sharpe ~0.7–0.9, return ~8–17% (depending on the chosen risk), with periodic drawdowns of 15–35%.
  • It's a diversifier, not a holy grail. It's best used as one sleeve of a portfolio alongside other, loosely correlated strategies; the overall risk-adjusted result is then higher than any single sleeve on its own.

In summary. TrendEngine is a drawdown-controlled trend tool built on a real premium, with mathematically bounded risk and none of the grid/martingale tricks. It doesn't promise to make you rich quickly, and it will have weak years — but it's precisely the absence of hidden ruin risk and the transparency of the mechanics that set it apart from the "smooth until they blow up" EAs.

Disclaimer. All figures shown are the results of historical testing and are not a promise or guarantee of future performance. Trading carries the risk of loss, including substantial drawdowns. This material is not individual investment advice. Test on a demo account and risk only what you are prepared to lose.


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491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
专家
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Grid Master EA
Andrii Hurin
5 (2)
专家
Grid Master is a highly customizable fully automated grid trading algorithm. It is designed to capture market volatility and convert it to profit. Wherever there is movement in the market, there is potentially money to be made Grid Master has a powerful trading potential and is easy to set up and use. It has a built-in information Trading Panel to show performance and statistics, News Filter and Trading Time Filter to protect your capital. How the advisor trades: First, you choose the direc
ApexFlow Universal EA
Robert Seamans
专家
ApexFlow EA ApexFlow EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易机器人。该 EA 通过自适应分析价格、动量和波动率，捕捉市场中的短期交易机会。EA 会自动管理进场、出场、止损、止盈以及持仓。 时间周期： M1 适用市场： 外汇货币对、贵金属、指数以及您的经纪商支持的其他交易品种。 推荐设置： 建议先使用默认设置。请针对每个交易品种分别进行回测，并根据测试结果调整参数。 风险管理： 支持固定手数和可调风险设置。建议先使用较小的交易手数，直到您了解该 EA 在当前经纪商交易环境下的表现。 Prop Firm 使用： EA 可根据严格的最大回撤和风险限制进行配置。交易前请务必确认所使用 Prop Firm 的具体规则。 推荐经纪商： 低点差、稳定执行和较低佣金。 VPS： 建议使用 VPS，以确保 EA 持续稳定运行。 主要功能 全自动交易 支持多个市场和交易品种 专为 M1 时间周期设计 自动管理交易和持仓 可调风险和交易手数 内置市场条件过滤器 安装和操作简单
Precision TradePad PRO
Daniel Rafal Jaworski
专家
Precision TradePad PRO is an advanced trading panel designed for traders who want full control, speed, and precision in every trade. This tool eliminates manual errors and simplifies the entire trading process. No more calculating lot sizes, forgetting stop losses, or managing trades manually. Everything is handled instantly and automatically. Main Features: Automatic Lot Calculation - Based on risk percentage - Based on fixed amount - Based on equity - Manual lot option Instant Stop Loss &
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
专家
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
3.67 (9)
专家
夏末特惠促销 – 限时进行！ 采用阶梯定价模型：每购买第5次，价格增加50美元。随着每一个新买家的加入，下一个价格级别会越来越接近——使得您的入场变得更加昂贵。 在触发下一个价格上涨之前，按照当前价格锁定SGear。 此次销售是有限的——无论是时间还是数量。之后将恢复正常市场价格。 SGear – 清晰趋势逻辑，拒绝AI幻想 SGear 是一款全自动的智能交易系统，始终遵循市场主趋势运作。 它专注于稳定的市场走势，避免被短期反弹或市场情绪波动所干扰。 策略基于清晰、逻辑严密的交易结构，在行情混乱时主动规避低质量交易。 交易规则简洁明了。入场与离场均遵循明确条件，每一个市场阶段都有预设的操作标准。 只有在特定条件满足时才会执行交易，这保证了系统的结构性与清晰性，也有效降低了不必要的风险。 SGear 的核心优势之一是信号筛选机制，仅在稳定、趋势明确的市场环境中出手。 当市场处于震荡或不明确时，系统会自动暂停操作，始终聚焦于最具潜力的时机。 为什么不使用人工智能？ 我们曾认真评估将人工智能技术用于交易策略的可行性， 但实际测试结果令人失望：大多数 AI 模型过于依赖数据噪声，精准度不足
Gold Pulse AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
专家
此价格仅剩   4/10   份 ---> 下一价格 175 美元 //   MT4 版本 限时优惠：购买即送免费 EA！ Gold Pulse AI 使用 TensorTrade 创建，TensorTrade 是一个开源的 Python 框架，专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的稳健交易算法而设计。 该算法的策略是利用挂单来把握黄金市场的动能。在分析之前的 K 线图以识别感兴趣的区域后，它会设置挂单，并在价格达到这些水平时执行。该算法会实时自动适应您的经纪商的条件（点差、延迟、滑点、市场缺口等）。如果算法判断挂单无法带来预期收益，则会取消该挂单。 请注意，为了保持 AI 的更新，神经网络将每 4-5 个月使用最新的历史数据进行训练。 此机器人不使用马丁格尔或对冲等有害的风险管理方法。相反，所有交易都受到追踪止盈和止损的保护。 最重要的是：回测结果与实盘交易结果完全一致（您可以在下方查看结果）。 IC Trading 实时信号   //   下载回测 推荐设置 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M15 最低资金 100$ 经纪商 任意，推荐 IC Markets  
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
专家
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
VectorAnchor
Jerome Alan Wood
专家
# VectorAnchor (v1.05) VectorAnchor is a multi-pair grid Expert Advisor for **AUDUSD, EURUSD, and NZDUSD on H1**, built around controlled grid recovery and basket-level profit management. Version 1.05 adds two major upgrades: a **built-in regime filter** that keeps the EA out of the market conditions that break grid systems, and **equity-scaled position sizing**. The EA automatically applies the validated configuration for whichever of the three pairs it is attached to — no manual setup of the
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
专家
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
专家
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
专家
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
专家
新增了更改手数大小的功能，并使EA达到最低价格。如果您购买，将获得支持和未来的更新。请支持其发展。 该EA即装即用。 AussiePrecision 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的时间敏感型智能交易系统（EA），专为 AUD/USD 货币对设计。 它可在预设的、可控的时间点执行交易，非常适合希望根据时间自动精确入场的交易者使用。 所有基于时间的操作均与用户指定的 UTC 时区偏差同步，以实现稳定而精准的调度。 该EA无需持续监控，完全自动运行。 如有任何设置问题或需要定制功能，欢迎随时与我联系。 由于这是一个免费的EA，如果您下载了它，请加我为好友，这样我可以提供必要的支持与帮助。 For any setup questions or customization requests, feel free to contact me directly. As this is a free EA, if you download it, please send me a friend request. This way I can offer support and monito
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
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Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
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Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
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Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
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Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
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Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
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Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Gold Smart Trend Predictor
Denis Novoselov
指标
Professional XAUUSD H1 trend indicator with non-repainting signals, ATR-based SL/TP levels, forecast visualization, dashboard analytics, and Telegram alerts. Designed for traders who want fewer but higher-quality gold trend entries instead of noisy scalping signals. The indicator combines: multi-EMA trend structure, ADX trend-strength filtering, stochastic momentum confirmation, higher-timeframe direction alignment, volatility-adaptive risk levels. Signals are generated only on closed candles an
CrossTrendBlend
Denis Novoselov
专家
CrossTrendBlend Cross-asset trend following — automated rotation across four markets. Who it's for, what it delivers, minimum deposit, testing Who it's for. Traders who want a systematic, hands-off way to ride trends across several markets at once — semiconductors, Bitcoin, gold, and the Nasdaq — without watching charts or making discretionary calls. It suits anyone looking for cross-asset diversification inside a single Expert Advisor who is comfortable accepting meaningful drawdowns in exchang
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