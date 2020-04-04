Deadly Weapon Ind

Deadly Weapon is a professional-grade indicator that transforms your manually drawn rectangle zones into an intelligent trading system. It tracks how price enters, tests, and exits Support/Resistance zones - then generates high-probability signals based on the outcome.

How It Works:
Simply draw rectangles on your chart to mark key S/R zones. The indicator automatically:

- Detects when price enters a zone (and from which direction)
- Identifies if the zone is being tested as Support or Resistance
- Generates BUY signals on support bounces and resistance breakouts
- Generates SELL signals on resistance bounces and support breakouts


Key Features:

- ATR-Based Confirmation - Uses Average True Range to filter out noise and confirm valid breakouts
- Breakout Distance Filter - Configurable minimum/maximum pip distance to avoid false breakouts
- Candlestick Pattern Detection - Optional Doji, Pin Bar, and Engulfing pattern alerts at key levels NOTE (works perfectly well even when disabled)
- Multi-Alert System - Popup, sound, and mobile push notifications

Signal Types:

| Signal | Condition | Direction
| Support Bounce | Price enters zone from above, exits upward | BUY
| Support Breakout | Price enters zone from above, exits downward | SELL
| Resistance Bounce | Price enters zone from below, exits downward | SELL
| Resistance Breakout | Price enters zone from below, exits upward | BUY


Input Parameters:

- ATR Period & Multiplier for breakout confirmation
- Minimum/Maximum breakout distance (pips)
- EMA Period for trend context
- Toggle alerts independently (Touch, Bounce, Breakout, Patterns)
- Candlestick pattern sensitivity settings 


Best Used On:

- All timeframes (smaller timeframes (M5, M15) best for early signals)
- Major forex pairs, gold, indices and crypto

Requirements:

- MetaTrader 5
- Draw rectangles on chart to define your S/R zones
推荐产品
Multi cycle and multi indicator monitoring tool
Yu Fu Man
指标
这是一个mt5版本的强大的多周期、多货币对、多指标监控指标工具，主要功能包括： 1.监控多种指标实时情况，可监控的指标包括RSI、MACD、MA和STO。 2.监控多种货币对， 可 自定义 添加或者删除货币对，指标自动更新。 3.监控各货币对多个周期。 4.点击后可直接切换到需要查看的图表和周期。 5.点击监控模式按钮可自由切换需要监控的指标类型：包括RSI模式，MACD模式，MA模式和STO模式。 1）RSI模式：RSI数值超过60显示红色，低于40显色蓝色；超过70和低于30显色超买超卖颜色。 2） MACD模式： DIF> DEA时，显示上涨趋势； DIF<   DEA时，显示下跌趋势。 3）   MA模式： MA小周期 >   MA大周期时，显示上涨趋势；  MA小周期<   MA大周期时， 显示下跌趋势。 4）STO模式： %D>K线时， 显示上涨趋势； %D<K线时，   显示下跌趋势。
Supply and Demand Tracker MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
指标
Automated Supply and Demand Tracker MT5. The following videos demonstrate how we use the system for trade setups and analysis.US PPI, Fed Interest Rates, and FOMC Trade Setup Time Lapse: U.S. dollar(DXY) and Australian dollar vs U.S. dollar(AUD/USD)  https://youtu.be/XVJqdEWfv6s  The EUR/USD Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23.  https://youtu.be/UDrBAbOqkMY . US 500 Cash Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23  https://youtu.be/jpQ6h9qjVcU .  https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/MnuStQGjMyg,&nbsp ;
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
指标
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
指标
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Santa Donchian
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.5 (2)
指标
Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
FREE
Linha de Variacao de Preco
Renato Fabio Santos Vasconcelos
指标
ENGLISH VERSION PRICE VARIATION LINE – TAKE CONTROL OF THE MARKET! Turn the opening price into your strategic weapon Clearly see how many points or % the market moved Auto horizontal lines at the levels YOU define Mark entry, exit, target zones and explosive regions Clean, sharp, and professional layout Simple, powerful, and essential for any serious trader
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
指标
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
指标
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
指标
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
指标
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
指标
RSI ABCD形态查找器：技术策略 1. 指标工作原理 结合 经典RSI 与自动检测 ABCD谐波形态 。 主要组件 标准RSI （可调周期） 高低点标记 （箭头） ABCD形态 （绿/红线） 超买(70)和超卖(30)过滤器 2. MT5设置 period = 14 ; // RSI周期 size = 4 ; // 最大形态尺寸 OverBought = 70 ; // 超买水平 OverSold = 30 ; // 超卖水平 Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // 确认过滤器 3. 交易策略 3.1. 买入信号（看涨ABCD） 条件： RSI形成： 低点( A ) → 高点( B ) → 更高低点( C ) D 高于超卖区(30)但低于 C 确认：绿色连线A-B-C-D 目标： TP1: B-C的61.8% TP2: B-C的100% 止损： 低于 D 3.2. 卖出信号（看跌ABCD） 条件： RSI形成： 高点( A ) → 低点( B ) → 更低高点( C ) D 低于超买区(70)但高于 C 确认：红色连线A-B-C-D 目标： TP1: B-C的6
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
指标
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
指标
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
指标
Price Action Scanner Pro 是一款识别价格行为并给予提醒的指标 , 它比 Price Action Scanner 能提供更多的功能与配置 . 这款指标可以同时检测最多15个品种 , 不同时间周期的信号 . 你可以分别设置亚盘时间 , 欧盘时间 , 美盘时间 , 检测的时间周期 , 这样就能在交易频繁的时段使用小级别的信号来判断入场时机 , 在交易不频繁的时段使用较大级别的信号来判断入场时机 . 通过设置分隔符 , 来添加不同的品种名称 , 不同的时间周期 .  指标可以设定检测多种常见信号种类 , 有 Pinbar , 吞没形态 , 孕线形态 , 启明星 , 黄昏之星 , Fakey , 在单独的副图里面显示出对应的信息 , 并提示出信号的方向 . 你可以点击对应的 Open Chart 按钮 , 显示出这个品种的 chart , 便于更好的观察 . 你也可以设置每种信号的颜色 , 显示的大小 .  在显示方面 , 也做了升级 . 你可以根据屏幕分辨率的大小 , 选择显示两列 , 三列 , 还是四列内容 , 同时可以调整显示的字体大小 . 信号已经对趋势进行了
WhaleFinder MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
指标
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Auto Support and Resistances
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (70)
指标
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable. SETTINGS Timefr
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
指标
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
指标
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
专家
PR EA - 吞没形态交易系统 自动识别吞没形态，均线确认信号 PR EA是一款MetaTrader 5专家顾问，专门用于识别并交易看涨/看跌吞没形态，并通过移动平均线过滤确认信号。优化适用于30分钟图表，同时兼容M15和H1时间框架。 核心功能: 形态识别 - 精准检测有效的吞没K线形态 趋势确认 - 238周期SMA过滤器（参数可调） 风险管理 - 自定义止损、止盈 + 可选追踪止损 时间框架优化 - 专为M30图表设计（兼容M15/H1） 仓位控制 - 同一时间仅持有一个仓位 推荐设置: 最佳表现：M30时间框架 不建议使用：高于H1的时间框架 自定义选项: 可调整交易手数 灵活设置止损/止盈值 追踪止损功能 均线周期调节 点差过滤，避免低效执行 适合以下交易者: 偏好自动K线形态交易 需要均线确认的反转策略 波段交易（30分钟-1小时图表） 规则明确的交易系统 "通过均线确认的吞没形态交易信号" MT5专用 • 需MetaTrader 5平台 • 兼容所有经纪商
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
指标
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
指标
枢轴点斐波那契 RSJ 是一个指标，它使用斐波那契汇率追踪当天的支撑线和阻力线。 这个壮观的指标使用斐波那契汇率通过枢轴点创建多达 7 个支撑位和阻力位。 价格如何尊重该支撑和阻力的每个水平真是太棒了，在那里可以感知操作的可能进入/退出点。 特征 多达 7 个支撑位和 7 个阻力位 单独设置级别的颜色 输入 枢轴类型 Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 计算 Pivot Fibo Classic = 经典枢轴计算 最低枢轴级别 旋转 3 个级别 旋转 4 个级别 旋转 5 个级别 枢轴 6 个级别 旋转 7 个级别 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
指标
如果你象这个项目一样,就有5个饥饿审查。 这项指标采用了既定价格的公开、高、低价和关闭价格 可以对特定时间区加以调整。 许多机构和专业人士都认为这些是重要的。 贸易商可以为你了解他们可能更进一步的地点, 积极。 现有期间为: 前一日。 前一星期。 曾任Month。 曾任。 前一年。 或: 目前日。 目前周。 目前 Month。 目前配额。 今年。
FREE
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
指标
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
专家
賺錢和研究的工具。 交易信號和策略的核心是基於作者的價格預測模式形成算法。適用於任何樂器！輔以基於 MA "九尾狐" 的控制系統，盡可能準確地更新和調整市場、儀器和工作期間的信號。 合格：所有市場中的所有工具（有例外）。 適用對象：對沖基金、基金和資產經理、投資經理、投機者、投資者和利益相關者。 ..................................................................................................................................................................................
Divergence Sync MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
指标
Divergence and Convergence are important harbingers of reversals in stock markets. The Divergence Sync indicator is designed to automatically search for divergences on a large number of indicators with different parameters. The search for divergences is carried out on these indicators: (CCI, CHO, DeMarker, MACD, MFI, Momentum, OBV, OsMA, RSI, Stochastic, WPR,   Awesome Oscillator ). To search for divergences, you can use one technical indicator or search simultaneously on any number of indicat
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
指标
1.7*24小时全时在线，安全，可靠，低延时ping； 2.按券商要求智能跟单，详见英文简介   3.本系统仅提供跟单软件服务，不提供交易策略，不代单操作； 4.不限交易手数，客户自行设置A仓手机app端即可，不额外收费 5.客户可按月，季，年付费方式，不同方式，不同优惠，先付费后使用； 6.因券商MT5服务器异常，导致断网后跟单异常，客户需自行风控处理，本系统不提供风控处理 7.券商下单规则改变，会自动更新最新跟单系统 8.详细购买流程，请咨询  wehcat  :zfflyer； 9.再次强调，本系统，仅保障以技术层面实现跟单功能，不参与客户的下单，交易策略，以及风控措施。 10.本系统已稳定运行9个月，经历各种复杂行情考验，稳定，可靠
该产品的买家也购买
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
指标
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
指标
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
指标
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
指标
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
指标
CBT Quantum Maverick 高效的二元期权交易系统 CBT Quantum Maverick 是一款精心设计的高性能二元期权交易系统，专为追求精准、简单和纪律的交易者打造。无需自定义，该系统经过优化，可直接使用并产生高效结果。只需遵循信号操作，稍加练习即可掌握。 主要特点: 信号精准度: 基于当前K线生成下根K线交易信号，无频繁重绘。 市场多样性: 专为二元期权交易设计，兼容多种经纪商和资产类别，适应不同交易偏好。 兼容性: Deriv Synthetic Charts ：适用于任何时间框架。 OTC Charts ：来自如 Quotex、PocketOption、Binomo、Stockity、IQOption、Exnova、OlympTrade、Deriv、Binolla 和 Homebroker 的经纪商，可导入 MT5（一周内提供免费导入支持，之后需支付服务费用）。 外汇、加密货币和商品市场 ：扩展资产利用。 高收益二元资产 ：建议使用90%以上的高回报率资产。 额外优势: 全面的交易计划: 提供系统化和纪律性交易的分步支持计划。 高效时间利用: 每天仅需一
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
指标
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
指标
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
指标
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
指标
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
指标
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
指标
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
VI Comparison
Ivan Andrescov
指标
Screens realtime-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy Signals.Metals.etc This tool is designed to detect anomalies in market trading activity. It analyzes price movements and volumes to identify moments of unusually strong buying or selling pressure. Such periods are often followed by a cooling phase or consolidation, providing traders with valuable reference points for decision-making.  The indicator requires no complex setup and is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. Screensho
VI Calculator
Ivan Andrescov
指标
Screens realtime-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy in Signals.Metals.etc VI Calculator  is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that analyzing volume at the moment. This synergy allows traders to evaluate both the strength of market movements and overbought/oversold conditions at the same time. The indicator automatically processes market data and provides clear trading signals directly on the chart in the form of arrows and text recommendations. It is ideal for identifying entry and exit p
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
指标
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
指标
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
Tesla Gates 369
issam rahhal sabour
指标
Automate Gann's Market Geometry: The Ultimate MT5 Indicator for Predicting Price Cycles & Key Levels Stop guessing and start knowing. The indicator does the complex math for you, transforming W.D. Gann's profound theories into clear, actionable trading signals on your chart. Are you struggling to... Manually calculate pivotal support and resistance levels? Identify high-probability reversal zones in a chaotic market? Understand how to apply Gann's concepts to modern trading? Keep track of your a
Impulse Context Signals
Yaroslava Katanash
指标
Impulse Context Signals Professional swing & intraday signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview Impulse Context Signals   is a professional technical indicator for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to identify   high-quality BUY and SELL trading opportunities   based on   price impulse strength and market context . All signals are generated   strictly on closed candles , ensuring   non-repainting behavior   and stable performance in real trading conditions. The indicator is suitable for   Forex,
筛选:
无评论
回复评论