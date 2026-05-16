ICT Levels Pro is a complete multi-timeframe levels indicator

for MT5, built for traders who follow ICT methodology. Every key

level is plotted automatically and labeled clearly — Daily, Weekly,

Monthly, ADR, AWR, and Open Range — all in one indicator with full

individual control over every single line.





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DAILY LEVELS

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- PDH — Previous Day High

- PDL — Previous Day Low

- DO — Daily Open

- TDO — True Day Open (NY midnight price)





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WEEKLY LEVELS

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- PWH — Previous Week High

- PWL — Previous Week Low

- WO — Weekly Open





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MONTHLY LEVELS

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- PMH — Previous Month High

- PML — Previous Month Low

- MO — Monthly Open





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ADR — AVERAGE DAILY RANGE

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- RDH — Daily Range High projection

- RDL — Daily Range Low projection

- Calculated from adjustable lookback period (default 20 days)

- Shows where price is likely to reach or exhaust today

- RDH and RDL can be hidden independently





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AWR — AVERAGE WEEKLY RANGE

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- RWH — Weekly Range High projection

- RWL — Weekly Range Low projection

- Calculated from adjustable lookback period (default 13 weeks)

- RWH and RWL can be hidden independently





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OPEN RANGE — FULLY FLEXIBLE

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- OR High and OR Low plotted automatically

- Choose candle timeframe: 1 Minute, 5 Minutes, or 15 Minutes

- Set your own start time — not locked to NY 9:30

- Set your own end time — line extends as far as you need

- Works for NY AM open, London open, or any session you trade





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LABELS

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Every level labeled clearly on the right side of the chart.

PDH, PDL, DO, TDO, PWH, PWL, WO, PMH, PML, MO,

OR High, OR Low, RDH, RDL, RWH, RWL.

Toggle labels on or off. Font size and offset adjustable.





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FULL INDIVIDUAL CONTROL

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Every level has its own show/hide toggle and color input.

Show only what you need. No clutter. No compromise.





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INPUT PARAMETERS

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General:

- NY Server Offset, LineWidth, ShowLabels

- LabelFontSize, LabelOffsetBars





Daily: ShowDO, ShowPDH, ShowPDL + colors

Weekly: ShowWO, ShowPWH, ShowPWL + colors

Monthly: ShowMO, ShowPMH, ShowPML + colors

TDO: ShowTDO + color

ADR: ShowADR, ShowRDH, ShowRDL, Period + colors

AWR: ShowAWR, ShowRWH, ShowRWL, Period + colors

Open Range: ShowOR, Timeframe, Start Time, End Time, Colors





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COMPATIBLE WITH

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- All Forex pairs

- Indices — NAS100, US500, DOW30

- Gold (XAUUSD)

- Any MT5 instrument

- Works on all timeframes