Risk Calculator Panell
- 实用工具
-
Mykhailo Krygin
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Risk Calculatorr Panel MT4
Professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4.
Open trades faster, calculate precise risk instantly, and manage positions like a professional trader.
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WHY TRADERS NEED THIS PANEL
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Many traders lose money because they:
• use wrong lot size
• risk too much per trade
• enter too slowly
• manage positions emotionally
• open trades without clear RR ratio
This panel helps solve these problems in seconds.
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MAIN FEATURES
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✔ Instant Risk Calculation
Calculate position size using:
• Risk in %
• Risk in money
• Stop Loss distance
✔ Fast Order Entry
Open:
• Buy
• Sell
• Pending Orders
✔ Full Trade Setup
Set instantly:
• Lot size
• Stop Loss
• Take Profit
• Risk / Reward Ratio
✔ Visual Trading Mode
Place orders directly on chart with visual price levels.
✔ Position Management Window
Close:
• Selected trades
• All trades
• Buy only
• Sell only
• Pending only
✔ Account Exposure Control
See total risk grouped by symbols.
Perfect for multi-symbol traders.
✔ Break Even Protection
Automatically move Stop Loss to breakeven.
Modes:
• Current symbol only
• All symbols
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BEST FOR
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• Scalpers
• Day traders
• Manual traders
• Traders using strict risk management
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WHY THIS TOOL
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Save time.
Reduce mistakes.
Control risk.
Trade with discipline.
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SETTINGS
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• Panel position
• Scale %
• Default lot size
• Default SL / TP
• Risk mode
• Break Even parameters