Super Sine Line is a dynamic cycle-based trend indicator that visualizes market rhythm through a smooth, wave-like line plotted directly on the chart. It blends price averaging with adaptive oscillation to reveal the underlying push and pull between bullish and bearish pressure. The line shifts color in real time—typically green for rising momentum and red for weakening conditions—making trend direction instantly readable without clutter.

Unlike traditional moving averages, this tool emphasizes cyclical behavior, helping traders anticipate turning points rather than simply reacting to them. The smooth structure filters noise while still remaining responsive to short-term shifts, making it suitable for both trend-following and timing entries.

How to use:

Focus on the slope and color transitions. A sustained green upward curve suggests bullish momentum, while a red downward curve indicates bearish pressure. Look for inflection points where the line changes direction—these often align with pullbacks or early reversals. In trending markets, use the line as a dynamic support/resistance guide; in ranging conditions, it can help identify oscillation extremes. For best results, align signals with higher timeframe bias and avoid trading during flat, low-volatility phases where the line compresses.