Hedge Scalping Expert XAUUSD

🔹 XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert is an automated trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that opens BUY and SELL positions simultaneously.
The EA is designed to benefit from short-term market movements and works with trailing stop training and an intelligent re-entry logic for continuous trading activity.

⬛ System Overview (at a glance)

🧠 Expert Advisor: XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert
💰 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold / USD)
⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (recommended)
📊 Trading Style: Hedging · Scalping · Re-Entry
⚙️ Platform: MetaTrader 4

📉 Recommended Spread:
✔️ as low as possible
✔️ ideally up to 7 points on Gold

🏦 Recommended Broker:
✔️ Tickmill (RAW / RAWF / RAW Account)
ℹ️ Alternatively: any other broker offering a RAW spread account
(Broker mention is only a recommendation, not a requirement)

⚙️ How the Expert Advisor Works

At start, the Expert Advisor immediately opens two positions at the same time:

  • one BUY position

  • one SELL position

This hedging structure ensures that the EA remains active in the market at all times, regardless of market direction.

Each position is opened with a fixed initial stop-loss, placed far away from the entry price.
Only after a defined profit threshold is reached, the stop-loss training (trailing stop) becomes active.

🔁 Stop-Loss Training (Trailing System)

The trailing system works in a step-based manner and consists of three clearly separated parameters:

🔹 Start Point:
Defines at which profit level (in points) the trailing stop becomes active

🔹 Distance:
Defines how far the stop-loss is placed behind the current price

🔹 Step Size:
Defines how many points the price must move further before the stop-loss is adjusted again
(step-based, not tick-by-tick)

This system ensures stable performance, low server load, and clean execution – also in the Strategy Tester.

🔄 Re-Entry Logic

If a position is closed by the trailing stop, the EA can automatically re-enter the market once:

⬆️ the price moves a defined number of points above the last close
⬇️ or a defined number of points below the last close

The re-entry logic works separately for BUY and SELL, mirrored accordingly, and is fully adjustable via inputs.

📈 Chart Display & Transparency

The following information is displayed directly on the chart:

📊 Live profit of all BUY positions
📊 Live profit of all SELL positions
💰 Total profit (open + closed trades)
📅 Number of trades closed today (by Magic Number)
📚 Total number of closed trades over the complete history (by Magic Number)

The total profit is additionally displayed centrally on the chart.
Color, font type, and font size are fully customizable.

💸 Commission & Costs

Commission is handled correctly.
If the broker or the Strategy Tester does not provide commission data, the EA calculates it internally based on lot size (Tickmill model: 0.05 per 0.01 lot).

This ensures that the displayed profit remains realistic and comparable between tester and live trading.

⚠️ Risk & Liability Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor uses hedging strategies and may keep positions open for extended periods of time.
Depending on market conditions, floating drawdowns may occur.

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The developer accepts no liability for financial losses.
Please test this Expert Advisor thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account.


