BB Reversal Arrows

The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions.
The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals.

The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions.
All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawing, there are several types of warning.
The input parameters will allow you to configure the indicator for any time frame and tool.


Indicator's work strategy
For Sell positions
Green crosses - the trend goes up, the expectation of a reverse down. When a blue arrow appears - confirmation of the turn, you can enter in short positions, additional signals - small blue arrows.

For Buy positions
Yellow crosses - the trend goes down, the expectation of reversal up. When a red arrow appears - confirmation of the turn, you can enter in long positions, additional signals - small red arrows.

Additional information on working with the indicator in the photo.
