Golden Ratio Sniper Gold

Golden Ratio Sniper Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike risky strategies like Martingale or Grid, this EA uses a classic Trend Following approach combined with ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic volatility adaptation.

It identifies high-probability trend entries using Moving Averages and manages trades with an intelligent Money Management system. It is designed to grow the account steadily while keeping Drawdown under control.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Trend Following & Scalping.

  • Safety: NO Martingale, NO Grid. Every trade has a Stop Loss.

  • Money Management: Automatically calculates Lot Size based on your desired Risk % (e.g., 1% or 3% per trade).

  • Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit are hidden and adapted to market volatility using ATR.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15  - Highly Recommended.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred.

  • VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation, but not mandatory.

Input Parameters:

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (Default: 3.0 for safe growth).

  • RRR (Risk Reward Ratio): Target profit relative to loss (Default: 2.0).

  • ATR_Mult: Multiplier for volatility-based Stop Loss (Default: 2.0).

  • StartHour/EndHour: Time filter to avoid low-liquidity hours.


