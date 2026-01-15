Golden Ratio Sniper Gold
- エキスパート
- Ghita-danut Dan
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Golden Ratio Sniper Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike risky strategies like Martingale or Grid, this EA uses a classic Trend Following approach combined with ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic volatility adaptation.
It identifies high-probability trend entries using Moving Averages and manages trades with an intelligent Money Management system. It is designed to grow the account steadily while keeping Drawdown under control.
Key Features:
-
Strategy: Trend Following & Scalping.
-
Safety: NO Martingale, NO Grid. Every trade has a Stop Loss.
-
Money Management: Automatically calculates Lot Size based on your desired Risk % (e.g., 1% or 3% per trade).
-
Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit are hidden and adapted to market volatility using ATR.
Recommendations:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M15 - Highly Recommended.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).
-
Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred.
-
VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation, but not mandatory.
Input Parameters:
-
RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade (Default: 3.0 for safe growth).
-
RRR (Risk Reward Ratio): Target profit relative to loss (Default: 2.0).
-
ATR_Mult: Multiplier for volatility-based Stop Loss (Default: 2.0).
-
StartHour/EndHour: Time filter to avoid low-liquidity hours.