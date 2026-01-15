Golden Ratio Sniper Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike risky strategies like Martingale or Grid, this EA uses a classic Trend Following approach combined with ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic volatility adaptation.

It identifies high-probability trend entries using Moving Averages and manages trades with an intelligent Money Management system. It is designed to grow the account steadily while keeping Drawdown under control.

Key Features:

Strategy: Trend Following & Scalping.

Safety: NO Martingale, NO Grid. Every trade has a Stop Loss.

Money Management: Automatically calculates Lot Size based on your desired Risk % (e.g., 1% or 3% per trade).

Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit are hidden and adapted to market volatility using ATR.

Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M 15 - Highly Recommended .

Minimum Deposit: $100 (for 0.01 lots).

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are preferred.

VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation, but not mandatory.

Input Parameters: