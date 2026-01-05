📈 FHermes – Mean Reversion BUY Strategy for Stocks & ETFs (D1)

FHermes is an Expert Advisor designed to trade stocks and ETFs on the daily timeframe (D1), exploiting a simple yet powerful statistical principle:

👉 mean reversion in structurally bullish markets.

The EA is specifically optimized for assets that tend to grow over the long term, such as broad market ETFs and equity indices, where buying temporary weakness often provides a statistical edge.

🔍 How FHermes Works

FHermes analyzes the position of the daily close within the candle range:

When the price closes near the daily low, the EA interprets this as temporary weakness and opens a BUY position.

All positions are closed when the price closes near the daily high, signaling a potential completion of the rebound.

👉 Each trade follows the same independent logic, without averaging prices or modifying existing orders.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ BUY only (optimized for bullish markets)

📊 Timeframe: D1 (Daily)

📈 Designed for Stocks and ETFs

🚫 No Stop Loss / No Take Profit

🧠 Logic based on mean reversion, not lagging indicators

⏱ Executes once per candle, avoiding overtrading

🔢 Magic Number–based position management

⚡ Lightweight and efficient code

🧩 Strategy Philosophy

FHermes does not chase price or attempt to predict tops and bottoms.

Its approach is reactive and statistical:

Buy weakness in assets that are structurally inclined to recover over time.

This methodology is commonly used in institutional and systematic strategies and is particularly effective on broad ETFs and equity markets.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

FHermes does not use a Stop Loss, therefore it is intended for: liquid and diversified assets markets with a long-term bullish bias

Not recommended for: strongly bearish markets low-liquidity assets intraday trading



Proper backtesting and forward testing are strongly recommended before using this EA on a live account.