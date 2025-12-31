AutoTrade US500

AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA

Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest.

AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade.

Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones (US30), NASDAQ (US100), all Forex pairs, and S&P 500 (US500). You can download them via the developer panel or from TesterMob: testermob.com / market.testermob.com.

🎯 Trade by Simply Naming Your Lines

Instead of manually opening every order, AutoTradeBot++ uses horizontal lines on the chart as trade instructions. Just draw and name them, for example:

  • 1_buy_0.10 → Buy order with 0.10 lot
  • 1_sell_0.05 → Sell order with 0.05 lot

The EA will automatically:

  • Detect whether it’s a Buy or Sell
  • Decide if it should be a Limit or Stop order
  • Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit based on your fixed dollar risk and RR ratio
  • Create, modify, or delete the pending order when you move or remove the line

You focus on price levels and analysis, while AutoTradeBot++ turns your lines into precise, consistent orders.

💰 True Dollar Risk Management

The core of AutoTradeBot++ is a clear and strict risk model: you define your Risk (USD) and Risk-to-Reward ratio, and the EA does all the calculations.

  • Position size is calculated from your Risk, tick value, and SL distance
  • Stop Loss ensures the maximum loss equals your chosen risk
  • Take Profit is set according to your selected RR ratio (1:2, 1:3, …)
  • Broker minimum stop levels are automatically checked

Whether you trade a small or large account, your risk stays fixed, measurable, and repeatable on every setup.

🔒 Multi-Level Risk-Free Engine

AutoTradeBot++ features a multi-level risk-free system that protects your equity as trades move in your favor. No more guessing where to place your SL – the EA uses your Risk value as a reference.

  • Once a trade reaches at least 1R profit, the EA can move SL to break-even or start locking profit (configurable)
  • As price reaches 2R, 3R, …, SL is stepped forward and more profit is secured
  • Each trade has its own saved risk-free level to avoid unnecessary SL changes
  • Only improved SL levels are accepted – the EA never worsens your stop

This turns your trades into a dynamic, step-by-step process: the more the market moves in your direction, the more profit is locked.

🛡️ Safety Filters & Smart Order Handling

  • Margin Check – before placing any order, the EA ensures sufficient free margin; if not, the trade is safely skipped
  • Broker Stop Levels – SL and TP distances are validated against broker limits
  • Clean-up Logic – if a line is deleted, the related order is removed; if an order fills, the corresponding line is deleted
  • Magic Number and symbol filters keep other EAs and manual trades untouched

📊 On-Chart Info Panel (Optional & Lightweight)

A compact info display shows:

  • Account Balance and Equity
  • Used Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level %
  • Number of open trades and current floating P/L
  • List of all active pending orders with type, lot size, entry price, SL, and TP

The panel can be collapsed or moved anywhere on the chart. You can also turn off labels and arrows for a cleaner view.

⚙️ Minimal, User-Friendly Interface

  • A small handle [+]/[-] to collapse or expand the panel
  • A button to access EA input settings (risk, RR, etc.)
  • A Risk-Free button to toggle the risk-free engine ON/OFF quickly

All elements are lightweight, draggable, and designed not to clutter your chart.

👤 Who Is AutoTradeBot++ For?

  • Scalpers who need fast, consistent execution with strict dollar risk
  • Day traders placing multiple pending orders at key levels
  • Swing traders seeking automatic risk-free and partial protection as price moves
  • Any trader with a strategy who wants automated execution and risk management

AutoTradeBot++ does not generate signals. You remain the decision-maker; the EA only transforms your levels and risk rules into precise execution.

🚀 Turn Your Lines into a Professional Trade Engine

If you’re tired of recalculating lot sizes, moving SL to break-even, and babysitting every trade, AutoTradeBot++ becomes your new trading assistant.

Draw your levels, set your risk, and let the EA handle order placement, safety checks, and multi-level risk-free management.

Focus on your edge. AutoTradeBot++ executes it with discipline.

作者のその他のプロダクト
Market Time Watch
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
インディケータ
Market Time Watch A clean, lightweight and essential time-tracking tool for every trader Market Time Watch is a professional on-chart time display designed for traders who need an accurate real-time clock and precise candle timing while analyzing the markets. This tool helps you instantly see current local time , server time , and candle countdown directly on your chart without any clutter or heavy UI components. Whether you scalp fast markets, swing-trade sessions, or simply need a clean time r
FREE
Market Time Watch MT4
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
インディケータ
Market Time Watch A clean, lightweight and essential time-tracking tool for every trader Market Time Watch is a professional on-chart time display designed for traders who need an accurate real-time clock and precise candle timing while analyzing the markets. This tool helps you instantly see current local time , server time , and candle countdown directly on your chart without any clutter or heavy UI components. Whether you scalp fast markets, swing-trade sessions, or simply need a clean time r
FREE
Smart Risk Manager Pro
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
インディケータ
Smart Risk Manager Pro – ドラッグして自信を持ってトレード Smart Risk Manager Pro は、ドル建てリスクに基づいてポジションサイズを計算する プロフェッショナル向けオンチャート リスク管理ツールです。 チャート上で クリック＆ドラッグ するだけで、インジケーターが即座に次を表示します: 方向 （Buy / Sell） 距離 （ポイント） 推奨ロットサイズ （あなたの RiskUSD に基づく） このツールは超軽量・超高速で、 クリーンなチャート と リスク優先のトレードフロー を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 機能 ️ チャート上でドラッグするだけでリスクを測定 ️ スマートな自動ロット計算 ️ Buy/Sell の方向を表示 ️ ポイント単位の距離を表示 ️ すべてのシンボルに対応（FX、ゴールド、指数、仮想通貨など） ️ 超高速 – ラグほぼゼロ ️ クリーンでミニマルなユーザーインターフェース ️ サブウィンドウなし・重いパネルなし ️ マウスを離したときだけ計算 → CPU 負荷を軽減 使い方
Smart Risk Manager Pro 5
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
インディケータ
Smart Risk Manager Pro – ドラッグして自信を持ってトレード Smart Risk Manager Pro は、ドル建てリスクに基づいてポジションサイズを計算する プロフェッショナル向けオンチャート リスク管理ツールです。 チャート上で クリック＆ドラッグ するだけで、インジケーターが即座に次を表示します: 方向 （Buy / Sell） 距離 （ポイント） 推奨ロットサイズ （あなたの RiskUSD に基づく） このツールは超軽量・超高速で、 クリーンなチャート と リスク優先のトレードフロー を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 機能 ️ チャート上でドラッグするだけでリスクを測定 ️ スマートな自動ロット計算 ️ Buy/Sell の方向を表示 ️ ポイント単位の距離を表示 ️ すべてのシンボルに対応（FX、ゴールド、指数、仮想通貨など） ️ 超高速 – ラグほぼゼロ ️ クリーンでミニマルなユーザーインターフェース ️ サブウィンドウなし・重いパネルなし ️ マウスを離したときだけ計算 → CPU 負荷を軽減 使い方
AutoTradeBot FOREX
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
エキスパート
AutoTradeBot++ – ラインベースのペンディング注文 & 多段階リスクフリーEA ラインを引く。リスクを決める。あとはボットに任せるだけ。 AutoTradeBot++ は、チャートをクリーンに保ちつつ ドル建ての固定リスク と自動リスクフリー管理を実現したいトレーダーのための プロフェッショナルなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 どこでエントリーするかはあなたが決め、 どのように 執行・管理するかをEAが担当します。 AutoTradeBot++ には、 ゴールド（XAUUSD） 、 ダウ（US30） 、 ナスダック（US100） 、 すべてのFX通貨ペア 、 S&P500（US500） 向けの専用ビルドがあります。 開発者パネルおよび TesterMob プラットフォームからダウンロード可能です： testermob.com / market.testermob.com 。 コンセプト：ラインに名前を付けるだけでトレード 一つ一つの注文を手動で入れる代わりに、AutoTradeBot++ は チャート上の 水平ライン をトレード指示として利用します。 ラインを描画し
AutoTrader GOLD
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
エキスパート
AutoTradeBot++ – ラインベースのペンディング注文 & 多段階リスクフリーEA ラインを引く。リスクを決める。あとはボットに任せるだけ。 AutoTradeBot++ は、チャートをクリーンに保ちつつ ドル建ての固定リスク と自動リスクフリー管理を実現したいトレーダーのための プロフェッショナルなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 どこでエントリーするかはあなたが決め、 どのように 執行・管理するかをEAが担当します。 AutoTradeBot++ には、 ゴールド（XAUUSD） 、 ダウ（US30） 、 ナスダック（US100） 、 すべてのFX通貨ペア 、 S&P500（US500） 向けの専用ビルドがあります。 開発者パネルおよび TesterMob プラットフォームからダウンロード可能です： testermob.com / market.testermob.com 。 コンセプト：ラインに名前を付けるだけでトレード 一つ一つの注文を手動で入れる代わりに、AutoTradeBot++ は チャート上の 水平ライン をトレード指示として利用します。 ラインを描画し
AutoTrade DowJones
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
エキスパート
AutoTradeBot++ – ラインベースのペンディング注文 & 多段階リスクフリーEA ラインを引く。リスクを決める。あとはボットに任せるだけ。 AutoTradeBot++ は、チャートをクリーンに保ちつつ ドル建ての固定リスク と自動リスクフリー管理を実現したいトレーダーのための プロフェッショナルなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 どこでエントリーするかはあなたが決め、 どのように 執行・管理するかをEAが担当します。 AutoTradeBot++ には、 ゴールド（XAUUSD） 、 ダウ（US30） 、 ナスダック（US100） 、 すべてのFX通貨ペア 、 S&P500（US500） 向けの専用ビルドがあります。 開発者パネルおよび TesterMob プラットフォームからダウンロード可能です： testermob.com / market.testermob.com 。 コンセプト：ラインに名前を付けるだけでトレード 一つ一つの注文を手動で入れる代わりに、AutoTradeBot++ は チャート上の 水平ライン をトレード指示として利用します。 ラインを描画し
AutoTrade NASDAQ
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
エキスパート
AutoTradeBot++ – ラインベースのペンディング注文 & 多段階リスクフリーEA ラインを引く。リスクを決める。あとはボットに任せるだけ。 AutoTradeBot++   は、チャートをクリーンに保ちつつ   ドル建ての固定リスク と自動リスクフリー管理を実現したいトレーダーのための プロフェッショナルなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 どこでエントリーするかはあなたが決め、 どのように 執行・管理するかをEAが担当します。 AutoTradeBot++ には、 ゴールド（XAUUSD） 、   ダウ（US30） 、 ナスダック（US100） 、   すべてのFX通貨ペア 、 S&P500（US500） 向けの専用ビルドがあります。 開発者パネルおよび TesterMob プラットフォームからダウンロード可能です：   testermob.com   /   market.testermob.com 。 コンセプト：ラインに名前を付けるだけでトレード 一つ一つの注文を手動で入れる代わりに、AutoTradeBot++ は チャート上の 水平ライン をトレード指示として
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信