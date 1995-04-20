「New Release Special Offer」

Title

Delta Swing Pro

Description (English Version)

Delta Swing Pro is an elite-level analytical ecosystem for MetaTrader 5, engineered to integrate classic Dow Theory with advanced Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis. Designed for professional traders who demand a "top-down" market perspective, it transforms complex price action into a unified Market Navigation System.

Unlike standard indicators that provide simple entry signals, Delta Swing Pro identifies the precise moments when institutional market participants' intentions align across multiple time horizons, providing a definitive edge in environmental awareness.

1. The Definitive Edge: MTF Consensus Technology

The hallmark of the Pro system is its high-level synchronization engine. While standard tools analyze a single timeframe, Delta Swing Pro continuously scans for total Market Consensus.

Macro vs. Micro Alignment: A "Buy" signal on a 5-minute chart is statistically vulnerable if the Daily trend is bearish. This system prevents you from falling into "retracement traps."

Disciplined "WAIT" Protocol: The system remains in a "WAIT" state as long as there is a conflict between your selected timeframes, restraining the impulsive urge to trade against the superior market structure.

The Golden "CONSENSUS" Alert: Only when the "Third Wave" criteria are met across all monitored timeframes—and the market's inertia is perfectly synchronized—will the panel switch to the prestigious 『CONSENSUS』 status.

2. The Three Pillars of the Core Logic

100% No-Repaint Integrity: Every arrow is generated only upon the close of the candle. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed permanently. This ensures absolute transparency for historical backtesting and total reliability during live execution.

Third-Wave Impulse Detection: Following the principle that the "Third Wave" is the most expansive phase of a trend, the algorithm pinpoints its inception to capture the core momentum of the trend's most profitable segment.

Structural Inertia Analysis: Instead of lagging averages, we use proprietary price displacement logic to ensure that a signal is only issued when the market has sufficient momentum to sustain the move.

3. Integrated Visual Intelligence (Confluence)

Delta Swing Pro automates the identification of "Confluence"—where multiple technical layers overlap:

Auto-Adaptive Channel Engine: Automatically projects structural price channels based on real-time swings. Visualize trend boundaries and exhaustion points instantly.

Automated Fibonacci Expansions: Projects logical profit targets by calculating the projected exhaustion of the Third Wave, giving you a clear exit strategy before the trade starts.

The "Perfect Match": Maximum probability is achieved when the signal, the channel boundary, and the Fibonacci levels coincide.

4. Professional Features & Ergonomics

Multi-Timeframe Matrix: Simultaneously monitor up to three chosen timeframes (M1-D1) from a single chart via an interactive panel.

Automated SL Guide: Dynamically draws structural Stop-Loss lines and features an "SL HIT" visual alert to assist in maintaining strict risk discipline.

Smart Target Projection: Automatically draws and extends profit targets (Level 1, Level 2, etc.) as price momentum develops.

Advanced Alert Suite: Distinguishes between standard opportunities and high-probability CONSENSUS events via Push Notifications, Desktop Alerts, and Email.



