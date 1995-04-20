Dow Price Action Dashboard

「New Release Special Offer」





Title

Authentic Price Action Dashboard

Description

Special launch offer: Available at an introductory price for a limited time to celebrate the new release.

The Authentic Price Action Dashboard is a professional-grade trading environment for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who have realized that long-term success in the markets is built on the timeless principles of Dow Theory and Price Action Analysis.

Instead of relying on lagging indicators or "magic" recalculating arrows, this system provides a highly engineered "Cockpit" that visualizes the raw market structure. It features a unique "READY → GO" dual-stage entry protocol and automated risk-mapping to eliminate indecision and protect your capital.

Why Choose the Authentic Price Action Dashboard?

Timeless Methodology This tool is built on the universal laws of market structure—High/Low swing analysis (Dow Theory) and High-Probability candlestick patterns (Price Action). Because these methods are based on human psychology and liquidity, they provide an analytical edge that remains effective across all market cycles. The "READY → GO" Dual-Stage Protocol Most trading losses stem from impulsive entries. This system implements a disciplined two-step process:

[READY] Status: A high-probability setup is detected, and the market structure is finalized.

[GO!] Signal: Triggered only when the price breaks the tactical threshold. This significantly reduces "false breakouts" and ensures you enter only when the momentum is confirmed.

Visualized Risk Management An entry without a defined exit is a gamble. This dashboard automatically projects the "Invalidation Level" (Stop-Loss) on your chart the moment a setup occurs. By visualizing your risk before you execute, you can maintain strict capital discipline.

Advanced Analytical Features

Structural Trend Identification: Utilizing swing-point analysis rather than simple moving averages, the system identifies the dominant trend. It filters out counter-trend noise, showing Buy signals only in uptrends and Sell signals only in downtrends.

Automated Pattern Recognition: Instantly detects high-probability candlestick formations, including: Engulfing Patterns Pin Bars Advanced Sakata Methods (Three Soldiers, Stars, etc.)

Dynamic Invalidation Zones: Automatically draws the logical Stop-Loss line based on the most recent structural pivot, allowing for precise risk-to-reward calculations at a glance.

Integrated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Mini-Chart: Monitor higher-timeframe structures without switching your main chart. The dashboard includes a compact MTF display to confirm top-down alignment efficiently.

ADX Volatility Filter: An intelligent filter that detects ranging or low-liquidity environments, suppressing signals during hazardous market conditions to preserve your capital.

Operational Specifications

100% No-Repaint Integrity: All signals are finalized upon the candle close. Once a signal is locked, it will never disappear or recalculate.

Universal Compatibility: Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) and all timeframes. Recommended for M15, H1, and H4 for optimal structure analysis.

Full Alert Suite: Stay connected to the market with Mobile Push Notifications, Desktop Alerts, and Email.

Confidence Scoring: The system aggregates data from structural positioning, momentum (RSI/MA), and volatility to provide a "Signal Confidence Score."

Parameters

Detection Sensitivity: Adjust the sensitivity of pattern recognition.

MTF Settings: Customize which higher timeframe to display in the mini-chart.

Volatility Thresholds: Fine-tune the ADX filter for specific assets.

Visual Scaling: Fully adjustable UI to fit any screen resolution.

Stop searching for "Holy Grail" shortcuts and start using a professional instrument built on the realities of the market. Begin your journey toward objective, structure-based trading today with the Authentic Price Action Dashboard.

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk. This tool is for analytical support and does not guarantee results. Past performance is not indicative of future results.