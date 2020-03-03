Atlas Trend Engine ATE

ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3

Institutional-Grade Multi-Asset Trend Trading System

ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3 is a professional, rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who value robust execution, controlled risk, and long-term stability across multiple markets.

ATE v3 is built around a multi-layer market validation framework, ensuring trades are only executed when broader market conditions, directional bias, and execution quality align. This approach significantly reduces exposure during unfavorable market regimes while allowing the system to participate in sustained trends.


ATE Signal:

Before any think else check out the live Signal results:  ATLAS Trend Engine MT5 Signal

Atlas Trend Engine ETA – Discounted Price:

The price will increase by $500 after every 5 purchases or within 30 days, whichever occurs first.

Final price: $25,500.

Core Design Philosophy

ATE v3 is not a high-frequency or scalping system.
It is a selective trend engine engineered to operate during high-probability market conditions, emphasizing capital preservation as much as opportunity capture.

The system integrates:

  • Market regime qualification

  • Higher-timeframe directional bias

  • Volatility-normalized execution

  • Portfolio-level risk controls

This structure makes ATE v3 suitable for Forex, Gold, and major Index markets.

Key Features

✔ Multi-timeframe market validation
✔ Advanced trend regime detection
✔ Directional bias filtering using higher-timeframe structure
✔ Volatility-adaptive trade execution
✔ Built-in risk and exposure management
✔ Partial profit handling and dynamic trade protection
✔ Session-aware execution logic
✔ Designed with prop-firm risk rules in mind

Risk Management & Trade Control

ATE v3 includes integrated capital protection mechanisms, such as:

  • Fixed percentage risk per trade

  • Maximum portfolio exposure limits

  • Daily and weekly loss protection

  • Adaptive stop management based on market volatility

These features help maintain consistent risk behaviour across different instruments and market conditions.

Markets & Timeframes

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • NAS100 / US30 (Indices)

  • Selected trending Forex pairs (e.g., USDJPY, GBPJPY)

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1 (Primary)

  • H4 (Swing-oriented configurations)

Execution Environment

ATE v3 is optimized for low-spread, stable execution environments and works best with:

  • ECN or raw-spread brokers

  • VPS hosting for 24/5 operation

  • Consistent symbol specifications

Who This System Is For

ATE v3 is suitable for:

  • Traders seeking systematic, rule-based trading

  • Users focused on long-term performance, not short-term hype

  • Portfolio traders managing multiple instruments

  • Traders operating under strict drawdown and risk constraints

It is not designed for:

  • Martingale or grid trading

  • Ultra-high-frequency scalping

  • Manual intervention during active trades

Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Proper risk settings are essential.

  • Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

  • Market conditions change; disciplined risk management is mandatory.

Conclusion

ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3 is a refined, professional trading system built for traders who prioritize structure, discipline, and consistency. Its modular design and multi-layer validation process make it a reliable tool for navigating trending markets while maintaining strict control over risk.



Important:

After purchase, please send a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.

推荐产品
Tempesta
貴 広 井 上
专家
BTC/USD  SCALPING スキャルピング型EA こちらは仮想通貨向け自動売買プログラムとなっております。 シグナル公開予定 通貨ペア ：BTC/USDに最適なナンピン及び利確設定をしております ロット数：0.01～ パラメータ ・ロット数：最初の注文ロット数を入力してください。これを基準に、ナンピンに増加していきます。 ・ナンピン：ONにするとナンピンを行いますので、ONにしてご利用ください。 ポジション数： 最大21ポジション 時間足 ：M1 注文条件 ・EA起動後、一定の値動きで逆張りを行います。 ・100BTC/USDごとにナンピンを行います。(ただし証拠金維持率が500%以上のあいだ) ・一定の利益にて全決済を行います。 その他 ・マーチングゲールではありませんが、ナンピンを行うため、ある程度のリスクがございます。 ・証拠金は1000USD以上を推奨しております。
Glow Beyond Time
Ghaith Khaddour
专家
Glow Beyond Time 欢迎来到交易的新纪元。Glow Beyond Time不仅仅是另一个EA，它是一个复杂的解决方案，旨在让您在不断变化的市场中获得优势。基于先进的框架，这款专家顾问结合了尖端策略和创新的风险管理系统，让您可以自信且精确地进行交易。 Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 100. Just 9 users have purchased so far. Once 10 copies are sold, the price will change to 120. Welcome to a new era of trading. Glow Beyond Time is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framewo
Gold Candle Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.59 (32)
专家
Candle Bot -  is a simple and effective Expert Advisor (EA) for trading gold on the Meta Trader 5 platform. The Expert waits for bar 1 to be a large candle and for bar 2 to be a small candle, then opens a position in the direction of the small candle. The direction of the small candle (bullish or bearish) does not matter. Recommendations: Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD). Time frame: M1,M5,M30 Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $1000) Leverage: Any Account type: Any(Better works on ECN) Bot for Ri
FREE
Intuition AlgBot
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
指标
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
TradeForge Pass Prop Firm
Akshay Chunilal Patil
专家
TradeForge Pass Prop Firm – 您的 AI 驱动 Prop Firm 闯关 EA TradeForge Pass Prop Firm 是一款为通过 Prop Firm 挑战设计的高端 MT5 Expert Advisor。它融合了人工智能、严格的风控机制与动态策略适应能力，是成功拿资 prop firm 评价的终极工具。 AI 内核 基于历史 Prop Firm 数据与实时市场行情训练 AI 算法，可： 分析价格行为与波动模式 动态适应市场变化 通过多层逻辑优化交易时机 避免高风险新闻交易期 AI 确保每笔交易的智慧选择，显著提高闯关成功率。 严格适配 Prop Firm 规则 支持常见 Prop Firm 规定（如 FTMO、MyForexFunds、True Forex Funds）： 最大每日回撤限制 最大总回撤监控 软停/硬停条件 固定或动态仓位按风险 % 设置 无马丁格尔、无网格，仅基于逻辑的入场 设定挑战目标与回撤限制，EA 全面管理，无需手动干预。 策略亮点 Scalp + Swing 混合逻辑 ：AI 根据市场节奏决定短线
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
专家
THE KRAKEN 将为您挖矿。 请通过 Telegram [@glownx] 联系我，享受优惠价格。我更喜欢在市场外购买，因为市场佣金很高。 推荐交易对： EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDJPY，USTEC，XAUUSD，BTCUSD 1分钟至5分钟图表可带来丰厚利润 为PROP公司（评估账户）优化 使用前请根据推荐设置调整输入参数。 跟踪止损（Trailing Stop Loss）： 20 启动跟踪止损前的盈利点数： 25 该EA是一款剥头皮交易机器人。 它利用支撑和阻力位，以及高点和低点来下单。 订单执行后，会自动移动止损以避免亏损。 可租用6个月。 六个月的利润足以支付机器人费用。 注意： 请使用点差极低或无点差的经纪商， 且推荐无佣金账户，点差低至0.10点。 如果您的账户点差过大或每笔交易有佣金，EA可能无法正常运行， 因为它在极短时间内交易。 最低资金要求：500美元 在输入参数中选择您想要挖矿的品种。 设置每笔交易愿意承担的账户余额百分比风险，2%是合适的选择。 设置EA开始和结束工作的时间（服务器时间）。 就是这么简单。您已准备就绪。
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
专家
枢轴猎人EA (Pivot Hunter EA) 枢轴猎人EA 是一款专为   CADJPY (加元/日元)   货币对在   H1 时间周期 上开发的专业自动化交易程序（EA）。它的策略旨在通过分析价格行为和市场动量来识别潜在的市场转折点。 该EA的核心逻辑是一个多指标确认系统。它结合了多个经典指标的信号，包括抛物线转向指标 (SAR)、动量震荡指标 (AO)、相对强弱指数 (RSI) 和平均真实波幅 (ATR)。通过要求这些不同分析工具的信号达成一致，EA旨在过滤掉较弱的信号，并专注于更高可能性的交易设置。 这款EA是为那些偏好在特定交易品种上采用专注、“设置后无需干预”方法的交易者而设计的，因为其所有内部参数都已针对CADJPY的独特性质进行了仔细校准。 核心功能 专为CADJPY设计：   与通用型EA不同，枢轴猎人EA是完全为CADJPY H1图表从头开始构建的。其全部逻辑都针对该特定货币对的波动性和行为特征进行了定制。 多指标确认：   EA采用来自SAR、AO、RSI和ATR的信号汇合。这种全面的方法确保了只有在多个条件对齐时才考虑交易，从而提供了一个强大的过滤机制。 动
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
通过 Pip Movement Alert MT5 领先市场动能，这是一款多币种指标，专为跟踪和提醒交易者多个符号的精确点数移动而设计，适用于外汇、股票、加密货币和商品交易。在 Forex Factory 和 Reddit 的 r/Forex 等交易社区中备受赞誉，并在 Investopedia 和 TradingView 的讨论中因其检测突发市场变化的能力而受到关注，该指标是希望利用快速价格变化的交易者的必备工具。用户报告称，识别基于点数的重大移动（例如，10点增量）的可靠性高达95%，许多人指出通过利用实时警报捕捉波动性激增，交易时机提高了20-30%。主要优势包括多币种监控、可定制的点数阈值以及轻量级设计，无需持续分析图表即可简化跟踪，非常适合剥头皮、日内交易和波段交易者。 Pip Movement Alert MT5 监控用户定义的符号（默认：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF），并在价格移动指定点数值（默认：10点）时触发警报，检测绝对价格水平（例如，1.178500、1.178600）。它使用实时计算来识别上升或下降移动，通过弹出窗口、推送通知和电子邮件
FREE
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
专家
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
指标
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
专家
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
专家
XAUUSD 提取器 XAUUSD 提取器是一款专业级智能交易系统，专为注重精准交易、风险可控和灵活交易逻辑的交易者设计，适用于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它集成了两种先进的内置策略和五种灵活的市场操作模式，让交易者能够完全掌控系统在不同市场结构下如何解读、执行和管理交易。 Extractors 建立在广泛的研究和开发基础之上，代表了我们早期项目 Gold Throne 的演变，其改进之处在于网格间距更宽、风险限制更强、交易管理逻辑更智能，从而降低了攻击性并提高了安全性。 通过输入 EA_Deactivation_Key 插入这些键，要停用或关闭电网模式，请输入 1、2、3、4、5、6、11、12、13、14，要停用或关闭非电网模式（Prop Firm），请使用 7、8、9、10、11、12、13、14，要使它们都保持活动状态，请将输入 EA_Deactivate_Key 留空。 设置文件  通过评论部分的完整描述来回测不同的模式。 购买后，请私信我以获取新闻过滤器的激活链接。 售出 5 笔后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 策略一 – 网格交易（无马丁格
RapidEdge Symbolic Trader
Christopher Andrei Alido
专家
Smart. Selective. Profitable. The Edge You’ve Been Waiting For. Product Description: RapidEdge Symbolic Trader is an intelligent multi-symbol Expert Advisor engineered for serious traders who want more than random signals — they want results. Built to scan and filter only the highest-probability opportunities across forex, indices, and crypto, this EA trades only when edge and timing align . Whether you're managing a $500 or $50,000 account, RapidEdge acts with sniper-like precision — powered
Vidya pearson flow robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Universal Pattern Trader
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Universal Pattern Trader EA A Customizable Tool for Strategy Developers and Traders The Universal Pattern Trader (UPT) is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a solid foundation to build upon and optimize. This EA is based on a classic and understandable trading logic, making it an ideal starting point for creating a personalized automated trading strategy. Please Note: This Expert Advisor is provided as a foundational tool. It has not been pre-optimized for any specific symbol or ti
Vector Gold System
Usamah
专家
Vector Gold System - Expert Advisor Overview Vector Gold System is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade Doji candlestick patterns on gold (XAUUSD). The EA combines pattern recognition with intelligent risk management and trend filtering to identify high-probability reversal opportunities . Key Advantages Pattern Recognition The EA automatically detects Doji candlesticks, which are reliable reversal indicators. When a Doji appears, it signals potenti
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
专家
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
KTrade Data Statistics Expert MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
实用工具
交易数据分析助手 : 这是一款交易数据统计分析工具,数据图表较多可供分析参考 . 语言: 支持语言的选择切换(目前支持中文和英文 主动识别不用人工选择) 主窗口显示: 余额显示 总盈亏显示 现在持仓盈亏金额显示 现在持仓盈亏比例显示 买单卖单总单量,总手数,以及盈亏情况显示. 仓位使用比例显示 按照目前持仓能够承受的亏损点数预计 (点击右下角可缩放)每日订单单量,手数,盈亏情况统计 (点击右下角可缩放)  当周盈亏数据 (点击右下角可缩放)  当月盈亏数据 (点击右下角可缩放)  当年盈亏数据 交易数据统计区: 详细订单统计,(可以选择按日,周,月,季度,年)(按品种,识别码)(现有持仓详细统计)  盈亏/手数/交易次数 柱状图 多/空持仓时间/获利水平情况 多货币盈利次数/盈利水平分布情况 余额净值曲线/余额曲线/盈利曲线等(注:加载余额净值曲线可能需要一定的数据处理时间,请耐心等待加载完成...) 每次订单盈亏利润柱状图 多货币对盈利曲线图 数据统计分析报告 关于版本更新 有任何问题,建议,欢迎交流.
FREE
Insider Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
专家
Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
专家
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
指标
多时间周期移动平均线指标 使用多时间周期移动平均线指标，更深入地了解市场趋势。这款强大的 MQL5 工具允许您在单个图表上同时显示来自五个不同时间周期的移动平均线。无需在工作区中堆叠多个指标实例，即可从不同角度全面了解价格动态。 主要特点： 多时间周期分析：   在一个图表上显示来自五个不同时间周期（例如，M15、H1、H4、D1、W1）的最多五条移动平均线。 可自定义周期：   轻松设置所有显示线条的所需移动平均线周期。 多种均线类型：   从广泛的移动平均线类型中选择，包括简单移动平均线 (SMA)、指数移动平均线 (EMA)、平滑移动平均线 (SMMA) 和线性加权移动平均线 (LWMA)。 可调节时间周期：   选择您希望监控的任意五个时间周期，提供无与伦比的灵活性。 清晰的可视化：   一目了然地查看多个趋势视角，帮助您识别不同时间周期之间的汇聚或背离。 为 MQL5 优化：   专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发，确保流畅的性能和可靠性。 无论您是剥头皮交易者、日内交易者还是长期投资者，此指标都能提供市场的整体视图，帮助您做出更明智的交易决策。避免在图表之间切换或添加
Session Liquidity Sweeper
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
专家
Free to Use until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe: M15 Trading Pair: GBPUSD . set file in the comment section The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging insti
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
专家
你好！我的名字是阿纳托利·梅尔西托夫。我是一名专业交易员，拥有外汇和莫斯科交易所保证金市场交易经验，总共交易了大约 14 年。在交易的所有时间里，我获得了丰富的知识、经验和对市场本质的理解。我想告诉你，对于初学者来说，市场似乎是一个轻松获利的地方。但这是一种错觉，也是一个大错误。市场无时无刻不在变化，波动性在变化，趋势被横盘取代，横盘被趋势取代，因此很难从中赚钱。这意味着在自然界中，市场没有神奇的通用设置。每个市场工具，无论是货币对、期货、期权还是股票，以及它们交易的时间框架，每一个都是一个独特的个体世界。对于这个世界的每个人来说，都有获利的钥匙。他们只需要被发现。因此，我开发了一个分析顾问来获取这些密钥，它可以适用于市场的交易工具。现在谈谈顾问。 EA 交易是为在莫斯科交易所 FORTS 平台上工作而创建的。可以交易 MT-5 终端中显示的任何期货。专为外汇市场交易而设计的智能交易系统正在测试中。即将上市。所有这些EA交易主要涉及趋势交易，这是基于一个非常简单的想法。为了让市场开始向任何方向移动，价格必须突破信号柱的高点或低点。我们可以将任何符合参数设置要求的柱称为信号柱。您可以使用
NebulaTrade Genesis MT5
Nick Schueder
专家
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. NebulaTrade Genesis MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours. Designed for both Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts , it executes 1-4 high-quality trades per day , ensuring low drawdowns and strategic risk management . Unlike many EAs that rely on Martingale, Grid, or Hedging , NebulaTrade Genesis follo
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Force Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
Force Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Finox
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
专家
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required Finox is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the AUDUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Finox include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details about Fino
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.44 (27)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
专家
大家购买前先和作者沟通， 私拍的客户，作者不做指导。 当前促销： 每销售20份售价+100美元 最终价格：1899美元 核心理念EA Gold Harvester是一款结合 趋势识别 + 网格交易 的EA。 它能在震荡行情中建立买入网格，在突破行情中智能止盈，持续稳定地捕捉价格波动。  策略原理 趋势识别系统 EA检测价格相对上下轨的区间判断涨势位置： 智能网格挂单算法 多层动态挂单结构，让每一次震荡都能成为获利机会。 高频逻辑优化 EA内置“K线识别 + 刷新”机制，实时捕捉市场变化。 可视化操作界面 实时展示挂单层级、止盈线等图形化标记，让交易逻辑一目了然。 按钮控制系统 一键显示/隐藏可视化网格，直观。  主要功能与优势  识别趋势区间，启动/停止网格  可自定义网格层数、间距、止盈点、布林参数  精确的订单管理系统（清除挂单、平仓逻辑）  多重风控机制，稳定运行  实时可视化网格与止盈线显示  极简设计，CPU占用极低，适合长期挂单运行  完美兼容 MT5 所有交易品种（外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等）  使用建议 适合 XAUUSD 建议搭配 VPS 稳定运行； 可结
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jackal智能交易系统 – 交易策略 实盘运行4个月 购买后永久免费使用所有产品 下载配置文件  黄金1分钟 | ECN账户：兼容任何经纪商 Jackal EA 基于多层次智能突破策略，结合先进的风险控制与盈利管理，能够灵活适应市场波动。 1. 突破陷阱策略 当市场条件满足时，EA会同时挂两个方向的挂单： Buy Stop ：当前价格之上 Sell Stop ：当前价格之下 当市场出现强势单边行情时，EA立即入场，无需预测方向。 2. 智能交易管理 初始止损： 固定止损点数，用于控制风险。 移动止损： 当交易盈利时，止损会自动跟随价格移动，锁定利润。 无风险模式： 达到一定盈利后，止损移动至开仓价以上，确保最坏情况下仍有净利润。 3. 回撤与盈利保护系统 智能补亏： 若某次交易亏损，下一笔交易目标是补回亏损并实现净盈利。 回撤修复： 在特定条件下启动的机制，用于减少浮动亏损。  输入参数指南 Jackal EA 可通过输入参数进行全面自定义： 手数管理 LotsSize 固定手数。非零时使用此值。 LotsPer1000 当LotsSize=0时，按账户余额动态计算手数（例
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
专家
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
专家
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
专家
Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
专家
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
作者的更多信息
Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
专家
简体中文 SIGMA Trend Protocol EA（MT4） 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与 GBPJPY 的 规则驱动 智能交易系统。仅在预设条件满足时入场。 无马丁、无网格、无套利 。编译为 EX4 ； 不调用 DLL 。 概览 通过多层确认（市场状态、方向、时机）进行 选择性入场 。 固定每笔风险 ，下单即带 硬性 SL/TP ；提供 日/周权益保护 与敞口限制。 按百分比 的持仓管理，并考虑波动性。 自动化管理： 分批止盈 、 移动到保本 与 跟踪止损 。 执行控制： 交易时段/点差过滤 、 滑点处理 、 周五收盘保护 。 已针对 XAUUSD 与 GBPJPY 优化与回测； 附带预设文件 。 适用人群 追求 纪律化、低维护 的趋势交易者。 需要严格风控的 评估/挑战账户 交易者。 希望采用 保守仓位 、避免激进策略的用户。 用户可控项 每笔风险百分比、日/周亏损上限、最大并发敞口、分批止盈与跟踪参数、交易时段与最大点差、可选的 时间止损 与 周五平仓 。 （输入项已整理并注释；核心逻辑为专有。） 快速开始 在 MT4 将 EA 附加到 XAUUSD 或 GBPJPY
MudugEA
Bashir Abdi Jama
专家
Introducing Mudug EA, a powerful expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, developed using the MQL5 programming language. It is designed to automate your trading strategies and improve your trading performance. Mudug EA comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize various aspects of the trading strategy, such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit levels, as well as the parameters for various technical indicators. The EA employs four indicators, Commodity C
MudugEAMT5
Bashir Abdi Jama
专家
Introducing Mudug EA, a powerful expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed using the MQL5 programming language. It is designed to automate your trading strategies and improve your trading performance. Mudug EA comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize various aspects of the trading strategy, such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit levels, as well as the parameters for various technical indicators. The EA employs four indicators, Commodity C
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
专家
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
Manual Trade Panel
Bashir Abdi Jama
专家
Manual Trade Panel EA  • Efficient panel EA for fast, informed order handling on MT5:   - One-click pending orders with instant display of SL/TP in money and distance, so you know risk/target before     execution.   - Live P/L preview per trade and aggregated, helping you size and place orders confidently.   - Quick management tools: move/modify SL/TP, close partial/full, breakeven and trailing helpers, all from one panel.   - Trade labeling: set custom Magic Number and Comment to track strate
筛选:
无评论
回复评论