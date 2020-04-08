Fast multi timeframe pivots m1 to weekly

Fast Multi-Timeframe Pivots – Precision Levels from M1 to W1

• Ultra-fast pivot detection across M1–W1

• Clean, stable architecture with zero repaint

• Perfect for breakout, trend, and reversal strategies

• Automatic color-coded levels for instant clarity

• Works on all assets: Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices

• Lightweight design – ideal for real & prop-firm trading

Fast Multi-Timeframe Pivots (M1 to W1)

A high-performance pivot indicator designed for professional traders, automated systems, and precision price-action analysis.

This tool delivers real-time pivot levels from M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, Daily, and Weekly, combined in one clean and lightweight indicator.

Key Features

✔ Multi-Timeframe Engine (M1 → W1)

• Automatically detects pivots from seven timeframes

• No repaint – all levels stay fixed once printed

• Ideal for breakout, pullback, and structure-based strategies

✔ Professional Visualization

• Clean pivot lines with unified color coding

• Zero chart pollution – ultra-minimalist layout

• Perfect readability for fast scalping and intraday trading

✔ High-Speed Algorithm

• Fully optimized for MT5

• Extremely low CPU usage — suitable for running on multiple charts

• Designed for EA integration and automated strategies

✔ Works on All Markets

• Forex

• Gold / Metals

• Cryptocurrencies

• Indices (NASDAQ, SPX500, DAX, etc.)

• Synthetic / Volatility instruments

• Identifying major reversal zones

• Confident breakout confirmations

• Target selection for risk-managed trading

• Trend structure alignment across timeframes

• Prop-firm friendly (stable, predictable behavior)

Recommended Strategies

• Breakout + Retest

• Liquidity Sweep + Return to Pivot

• Trend-Continuation Pullback

• Range Extremes Reversal Trading

Inputs / Settings

• Select timeframes individually

• Full control over color, drawing, visibility

• Lightweight on/off toggles

• Clean-on-remove engine (no chart objects left behind)

Support

If you need help customizing the indicator or integrating it into your Expert Advisor, feel free to contact me.

I specialize in:

• Expert Advisor development

• Indicator engineering

• Automated breakout / structure trading logic