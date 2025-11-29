Fast multi timeframe pivots m1 to weekly
Fast Multi-Timeframe Pivots – Precision Levels from M1 to W1
• Ultra-fast pivot detection across M1–W1
• Clean, stable architecture with zero repaint
• Perfect for breakout, trend, and reversal strategies
• Automatic color-coded levels for instant clarity
• Works on all assets: Forex, Crypto, Metals, Indices
• Lightweight design – ideal for real & prop-firm trading
Fast Multi-Timeframe Pivots (M1 to W1)
A high-performance pivot indicator designed for professional traders, automated systems, and precision price-action analysis.
This tool delivers real-time pivot levels from M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, Daily, and Weekly, combined in one clean and lightweight indicator.
Key Features
✔ Multi-Timeframe Engine (M1 → W1)
• Automatically detects pivots from seven timeframes
• No repaint – all levels stay fixed once printed
• Ideal for breakout, pullback, and structure-based strategies
✔ Professional Visualization
• Clean pivot lines with unified color coding
• Zero chart pollution – ultra-minimalist layout
• Perfect readability for fast scalping and intraday trading
✔ High-Speed Algorithm
• Fully optimized for MT5
• Extremely low CPU usage — suitable for running on multiple charts
• Designed for EA integration and automated strategies
✔ Works on All Markets
• Forex
• Gold / Metals
• Cryptocurrencies
• Indices (NASDAQ, SPX500, DAX, etc.)
• Synthetic / Volatility instruments
• Identifying major reversal zones
• Confident breakout confirmations
• Target selection for risk-managed trading
• Trend structure alignment across timeframes
• Prop-firm friendly (stable, predictable behavior)
Recommended Strategies
• Breakout + Retest
• Liquidity Sweep + Return to Pivot
• Trend-Continuation Pullback
• Range Extremes Reversal Trading
Inputs / Settings
• Select timeframes individually
• Full control over color, drawing, visibility
• Lightweight on/off toggles
• Clean-on-remove engine (no chart objects left behind)
Support
If you need help customizing the indicator or integrating it into your Expert Advisor, feel free to contact me.
I specialize in:
• Expert Advisor development
• Indicator engineering
• Automated breakout / structure trading logic