Trinity Gold AI

Price: $299

Description:

Trinity Gold AI is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It utilizes a specialized "Consensus Technology" that combines three distinct algorithmic engines. A trade is executed only when the majority reaches a consensus, filtering out false signals and maximizing accuracy.

This version is optimized for Timeframe M1 (Scalping) and H1, focusing on safety and consistent growth on Cent Accounts.

[ Key Features ]

The 3-Engine Consensus System: Neural Perceptron: Analyzes market weight and momentum.

MACD Trend Follow: Identifies the major trend direction.

RSI Sniper: Detects overbought/oversold conditions for precise entry. The EA only trades when at least 2 out of 3 engines agree. Staircase Recovery System (Safety First): Unlike dangerous standard Martingale systems, Trinity uses a "Staircase" logic. It delays lot multiplication (e.g., waits for 5 orders) before increasing risk. This keeps your drawdown extremely low, making it suitable for long-term investment. Hybrid Engine: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts (FIFO compliant). M1 Scalping Ready: Fine-tuned for the M1 timeframe with a dynamic Grid of 150 points and a Take Profit of 50 points. It enters and exits the market quickly. Smart Volume Verification: Auto-corrects lot sizes to match broker requirements, preventing "Invalid Volume" errors.

[ Recommendations ]

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (for Scalping) or H1 (for Stability)

Account Type: CENT Account (Highly Recommended)

Minimum Balance: 50,000 Cents (approx. $500 USD deposit)

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

[ Why Cent Account? ] We strongly recommend using a Cent Account with a balance of 50,000 units. This allows the Staircase Recovery system to work at its full potential, withstanding high volatility without risking a margin call.

Invest in logic. Invest in safety. Trinity Gold AI.