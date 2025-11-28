Trinity Gold AI

Trinity Gold AI

Price: $299

Description:

Trinity Gold AI is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It utilizes a specialized "Consensus Technology" that combines three distinct algorithmic engines. A trade is executed only when the majority reaches a consensus, filtering out false signals and maximizing accuracy.

This version is optimized for Timeframe M1 (Scalping) and H1, focusing on safety and consistent growth on Cent Accounts.

[ Key Features ]

  1. The 3-Engine Consensus System:

    • Neural Perceptron: Analyzes market weight and momentum.

    • MACD Trend Follow: Identifies the major trend direction.

    • RSI Sniper: Detects overbought/oversold conditions for precise entry.

    • The EA only trades when at least 2 out of 3 engines agree.

  2. Staircase Recovery System (Safety First): Unlike dangerous standard Martingale systems, Trinity uses a "Staircase" logic. It delays lot multiplication (e.g., waits for 5 orders) before increasing risk. This keeps your drawdown extremely low, making it suitable for long-term investment.

  3. Hybrid Engine: Fully compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts (FIFO compliant).

  4. M1 Scalping Ready: Fine-tuned for the M1 timeframe with a dynamic Grid of 150 points and a Take Profit of 50 points. It enters and exits the market quickly.

  5. Smart Volume Verification: Auto-corrects lot sizes to match broker requirements, preventing "Invalid Volume" errors.

[ Recommendations ]

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (for Scalping) or H1 (for Stability)

  • Account Type: CENT Account (Highly Recommended)

  • Minimum Balance: 50,000 Cents (approx. $500 USD deposit)

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

[ Why Cent Account? ] We strongly recommend using a Cent Account with a balance of 50,000 units. This allows the Staircase Recovery system to work at its full potential, withstanding high volatility without risking a margin call.

Invest in logic. Invest in safety. Trinity Gold AI.


Altri dall’autore
EUMaster Pro
Phithak Thammaphat
Experts
EUMaster Pro - Professional EUR/USD Trading System Optimized specifically for EUR/USD M5 timeframe EUMaster Pro is a systematic trading solution designed for EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. Using Moving Average crossovers combined with RSI confirmation, this Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups and manages positions through an intelligent basket closing system. Core Features: Smart basket management (no traditional stop-losses) Adaptive recovery system for position averaging F
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione