Smart FVG and iFVG Zones Indicator MT5

Description:

Smart FVG & iFVG Zones Indicator MT5 accurately detects Fair Value Gaps and Inverse Fair Value Gaps based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically plots imbalance zones to reveal liquidity voids , mitigation areas , and institutional trading levels . Designed for professional traders, this tool helps you identify premium and discount zones with real-time updates. The indicator supports both bullish and bearish FVG structures , giving clear confluence with order blocks and breaker blocks .

Boost your Smart Money trading strategy with precise, visual FVG and iFVG mapping on any MT5 chart .



Setting:

Candles to consider for calculation -> for number of candles to check

Hide Intersection -> for hiding the intersections

FVG show -> show FVG zones

FVG show type -> type of FVG zones

FVG support color -> color of support FVG

FVG resistance color -> color of resistance FVG

FVG label -> showing FVG label

FVG show last number -> number of FVGs to show on each side

FVG show distance points -> distance between last closed candle and FVG zone





iFVG show -> show iFVGs zones

iFVG show type -> type of iFVGs zones

iFVG support color -> color of support iFVGs

iFVG resistance color -> color of resistance iFVGs

iFVG label -> showing iFVGs label

iFVG show last number -> number of iFVGs to show on each side

iFVG show distance points -> distance between last closed candle and iFVGs zone



