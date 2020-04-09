Trade Ratio Calculator MT5 Smart Position Planner
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 19 十月 2025
- 激活: 5
ATTENTION ! Utilities do not have a good functionality on backtest mode.
Our Team Services:
Instant on-chart stop & target levels, from 1:1 up to 1:6.Trade Ratio Lines MT5 draws an open stop line and objective lines (take-profit) at fixed R-multiples relative to your entry. It’s a fast, visual way to validate a setup: see 1R…6R levels, distances, and prices at a glance—without placing any orders.
What it does
Plots an Entry marker, an Open Stop line, and Objective (TP) lines at 1R → 6R.
Shows prices and distances for each level (points/pips).
Lets you drag entry/stop to instantly update all ratio targets.
Works on any symbol & timeframe (auto digits, tick size, contract).
Key features
Fixed ratios: 1:1, 1:2, 1:3, 1:4, 1:5, 1:6 (configurable visibility).
On-chart editing: drag Entry or Stop; all 1R–6R lines recalc live.
Clean labels: price, distance, and R-multiple shown clearly.
Instrument-aware: auto formatting for 5-digit FX, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, stocks.
Lightweight: no orders, no alerts—pure visual planning.