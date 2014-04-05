ICT Unicorn Indicator for MT5

In this indicator, you can see unicorns on the chart. Unicorn is one of the most potent levels in the market, combining a breaker block and an FVG.

Theidentifies ultra-high-probability trading levels by combiningstructure withimbalance. These Unicorn levels represent institutional price zones where liquidity, imbalance, and market structure align. The strength of each level increases significantly when, confirming smart-money intent. This makes the Unicorn Indicator ideal for. Perfect for, the Unicorn Indicator delivers powerful, rule-based trade zones.





Setting of this indicator

Swing Number: You can set the swing number. Higher numbers will be more substantial.

Show Unicorn Blocks: Show unicorn levels on the chart

Send Notifications: Send notifications on the phone. (You should enter the PC platform number in your phone application)

Send Alerts: Show an alert on the chart.



