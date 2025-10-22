Smart FVG and iFVG Zones Indicator MT5

Smart FVG & iFVG Zones Indicator MT5 accurately detects Fair Value Gaps and Inverse Fair Value Gaps based on ICT Smart Money Concepts. It automatically plots imbalance zones to reveal liquidity voids, mitigation areas, and institutional trading levels. Designed for professional traders, this tool helps you identify premium and discount zones with real-time updates. The indicator supports both bullish and bearish FVG structures, giving clear confluence with order blocks and breaker blocks.
Boost your Smart Money trading strategy with precise, visual FVG and iFVG mapping on any MT5 chart.


Candles to consider for calculation -> for number of candles to check

Hide Intersection -> for hiding the intersections

FVG show -> show FVG zones

FVG show type -> type of FVG zones

FVG support color -> color of support FVG

FVG resistance color -> color of resistance FVG

FVG label -> showing FVG label

FVG show last number -> number of FVGs to show on each side

FVG show distance points -> distance between last closed candle and FVG zone


iFVG show -> show iFVGs zones

iFVG show type -> type of iFVGs zones

iFVG support color -> color of support iFVGs

iFVG resistance color -> color of resistance iFVGs

iFVG label -> showing iFVGs label

iFVG show last number -> number of iFVGs to show on each side

iFVG show distance points -> distance between last closed candle and iFVGs zone


