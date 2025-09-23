Automatic Transmission

Automatic transmission is for trader who are annoyed by constantly putting manual take profit and stop loss. This will take some of the burden for you. All you need is a laptop/pc at home or a VPS, so that you can press buy or sell on your phone and all will be automatically done for you. check out parameters below.


Do you wish for more features? maybe you can shoot me a message.

Other products

Patient Ancient 4

Xau breakout


This utility is for every symbol you can get your hands on.

Automatic Transmission Parameters

Upon changing any parameter while lets say tp is applied, it will change to the new settings. so if you made a mistake it will automatically adjust.

Take profit: Take Profit (pips, 0 = disabled)

Stop Loss:  Stop Loss (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Stop: Trailing Stop (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Step:   Trailing Step (pips, 0 = disabled)

Pip Decimal:  prices of different pairs or brokers can have different decimal amount, so it will adjust pips when price moves a certain distance. so 100 pips on 5 digit forex pair is different than 100 pips on the same forex pair with 4 decimals and so u can shift it and test it.

Adjust all trades [YES]/[NO]:  Adjust all trades from all charts, this means if i have an eurusd chart and a gbpusd chart with both having an active trade, then it will automaticly apply settings to both.

Manage magic number:  Manage Magic Number of a different robot, that has perhaps no tp or sl or unreliably decide what it wants to do and so it will set the tp and sl from this utility onto the trade of the managed magic number

推荐产品
该产品的买家也购买
作者的更多信息
Patient Ancient 4 MT4
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
专家
你可能会问，Patient Ancient 1-2-3 在哪里？这些版本在持久性方面都失败了，所以我不想上传它们。我喜欢有效的东西，这个则像是情绪过山车——如果你追求即时满足，你肯定会有亏损。你是个有耐心的人吗？你愿意把一部分资金放在一边吗？那么这就是为你准备的。 请注意，如果你不信任它，那就不要购买。我知道这些截图看起来并不华丽。让我们进入你想了解的内容。 这个机器人通过价格走势和多种指标的组合来判断是否执行交易，有一些参数你可以调整——微小的改变就能带来巨大的差别。 这个机器人不会带来快速获利，它的名字本身就说明了这一点。 推荐起始资金：500 美元以上，如果你喜欢冒险，也可以 100 或更多。 MT5 版本可能很快会推出。 Live Signal   ----------------------------------------------------------------- Set Files     [search the first comment]-------------------------------------------------------------
XAU Breakout
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
专家
This robot contains a daily breakout strategy for gold. staying up at night to place orders doesnt seem practical so i decided to make this to stay lazy. Turns out the results are pretty good. Work smarter not harder. When backtesting make sure you set it up correctly, you need to focus on start time of gold. More info down below. Live signal Other products: Patient Ancient 4 [FREE]  Automatic Transmission  Setup: Open your metatrader inside VPS or your own computer device. Above the symbols
