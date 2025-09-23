Automatic Transmission

Automatic transmission is for trader who are annoyed by constantly putting manual take profit and stop loss. This will take some of the burden for you. All you need is a laptop/pc at home or a VPS, so that you can press buy or sell on your phone and all will be automatically done for you. check out parameters below.


Do you wish for more features? maybe you can shoot me a message.

Other products

Patient Ancient 4

Xau breakout


This utility is for every symbol you can get your hands on.

Automatic Transmission Parameters

Upon changing any parameter while lets say tp is applied, it will change to the new settings. so if you made a mistake it will automatically adjust.

Take profit: Take Profit (pips, 0 = disabled)

Stop Loss:  Stop Loss (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Stop: Trailing Stop (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Step:   Trailing Step (pips, 0 = disabled)

Pip Decimal:  prices of different pairs or brokers can have different decimal amount, so it will adjust pips when price moves a certain distance. so 100 pips on 5 digit forex pair is different than 100 pips on the same forex pair with 4 decimals and so u can shift it and test it.

Adjust all trades [YES]/[NO]:  Adjust all trades from all charts, this means if i have an eurusd chart and a gbpusd chart with both having an active trade, then it will automaticly apply settings to both.

Manage magic number:  Manage Magic Number of a different robot, that has perhaps no tp or sl or unreliably decide what it wants to do and so it will set the tp and sl from this utility onto the trade of the managed magic number

