XAU Breakout

This robot contains a daily breakout strategy for gold. staying up at night to place orders doesnt seem practical so i decided to make this to stay lazy. Turns out the results are pretty good. Work smarter not harder. When backtesting make sure you set it up correctly, you need to focus on start time of gold. More info down below.


Patient Ancient 4
[FREE] Automatic Transmission 

Setup:

Open your metatrader inside VPS or your own computer device. Above the symbols there is a 24 hour clock note the time difference from that clock to the clock on the device or VPS that you will trade on. so for example time is 13:00 on the metatrader and your own time is 12:00 thats 1 hour forward. 1 hour forward is what you add later. if its backwards then you subtract 1 hour later.

Go to tradingview and open up the XAUUSD chart. in the top left corn it will say how long the market is open. x hours and x minutes. you add that to your time + the time difference of the broker. now you have a market start time wich would be for example 01:00 o clock. In the robot there is a GMT offset setting that you will adjust till "market start time" says 01:00 for example or whatever that time is what you calculated. it should be very simple. now you know what your GMToffset should be and so you remember that. Load up the setfile and then simply type in the gmtoffset, then you save the setfile and now you have your own personal settings that works specifically for you.


backtest results may vary due history data and broker data.


For question message me.


Parameters:

Enable Auto Lot Sizing: Choose Yes or No to enable autolot size. if yes, lotsize will become equity per 0.01 lot. so if you put in 100 in the lot size it will use 0.01 lot per 100 current currency of the account. if No, then lot size will be fixed.

Lot size (fixed) or Equity per 0.01 lot (auto): Fixed lot size, or equity per 0.01 depending on auto lot parameter.

Take profit in pips (0 = disabled): take profit distance in pips.

Stop loss in pips (0 = disabled): stop loss distance in pips.

Trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled): trailing stop distance in pips.

Trailing stop interval in seconds: this is to reduce serverload just in case you use a trailing stop. this determines modification frequency. Keep it low to prevent missing a stop when price moves very quickly up and down.

Edge Distance: This is the distance from the edge of highest and lowest of the day so if price ends on the highest or lowest on the day then buy stops or sell stops will not instantly be triggered. this is set to 10 for safety. increasing it may reduce wins.

Magic number for orders: Identification number of trades.

GMT offset for market start time: This is important for setting up start time of market.

Enable/ disable automatic DST handling: this will automatically shift market start time as soon as daylight savings start or end. this should be unnescessary because 99% of brokers automatically adjust time based off new york. So if in your own country the time shifts earlier then it still shouldn't matter.

Do not skip this setting, high chance it should be disabled.


Automatic Transmission
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
实用工具
Automatic transmission is for trader who are annoyed by constantly putting manual take profit and stop loss. This will take some of the burden for you. All you need is a laptop/pc at home or a VPS, so that you can press buy or sell on your phone and all will be automatically done for you. check out parameters below. Do you wish for more features? maybe you can shoot me a message. Other products Patient Ancient 4 Xau breakout This utility is for every symbol you can get your hands on. Automa
FREE
Patient Ancient 4 MT4
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
专家
你可能会问，Patient Ancient 1-2-3 在哪里？这些版本在持久性方面都失败了，所以我不想上传它们。我喜欢有效的东西，这个则像是情绪过山车——如果你追求即时满足，你肯定会有亏损。你是个有耐心的人吗？你愿意把一部分资金放在一边吗？那么这就是为你准备的。 请注意，如果你不信任它，那就不要购买。我知道这些截图看起来并不华丽。让我们进入你想了解的内容。 这个机器人通过价格走势和多种指标的组合来判断是否执行交易，有一些参数你可以调整——微小的改变就能带来巨大的差别。 这个机器人不会带来快速获利，它的名字本身就说明了这一点。 推荐起始资金：500 美元以上，如果你喜欢冒险，也可以 100 或更多。 MT5 版本可能很快会推出。 Live Signal   ----------------------------------------------------------------- Set Files     [search the first comment]-------------------------------------------------------------
