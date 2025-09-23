Automatic Transmission

Automatic transmission is for trader who are annoyed by constantly putting manual take profit and stop loss. This will take some of the burden for you. All you need is a laptop/pc at home or a VPS, so that you can press buy or sell on your phone and all will be automatically done for you. check out parameters below.


Do you wish for more features? maybe you can shoot me a message.

Patient Ancient 4

Xau breakout


This utility is for every symbol you can get your hands on.

Automatic Transmission Parameters

Upon changing any parameter while lets say tp is applied, it will change to the new settings. so if you made a mistake it will automatically adjust.

Take profit: Take Profit (pips, 0 = disabled)

Stop Loss:  Stop Loss (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Stop: Trailing Stop (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Step:   Trailing Step (pips, 0 = disabled)

Pip Decimal:  prices of different pairs or brokers can have different decimal amount, so it will adjust pips when price moves a certain distance. so 100 pips on 5 digit forex pair is different than 100 pips on the same forex pair with 4 decimals and so u can shift it and test it.

Adjust all trades [YES]/[NO]:  Adjust all trades from all charts, this means if i have an eurusd chart and a gbpusd chart with both having an active trade, then it will automaticly apply settings to both.

Manage magic number:  Manage Magic Number of a different robot, that has perhaps no tp or sl or unreliably decide what it wants to do and so it will set the tp and sl from this utility onto the trade of the managed magic number

Patient Ancient 4 MT4
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Experts
Patient Ancient 1-2-3가 어디 있는지 궁금하신가요? 이 버전들은 장기적으로 성공적이지 못했기 때문에 업로드하지 않았습니다. 저는 잘 작동하는 것을 좋아합니다. 이것은 감정의 롤러코스터입니다. 즉각적인 만족을 원한다면 100% 손실을 보게 될 것입니다. 당신은 인내심이 있는 사람인가요? 여유 자금을 따로 둘 의향이 있나요? 그렇다면 이게 당신을 위한 것입니다. 그리고, 신뢰하지 않는다면 구매하지 마세요. 이 스크린샷들이 화려하지 않다는 것을 압니다. 이제 당신이 알고 싶어 하는 것으로 넘어가겠습니다. 이 로봇은 가격 움직임과 여러 지표의 조합을 측정하여 거래를 실행할지 여부를 결정합니다. 몇 가지 매개변수를 조정할 수 있으며, 작은 변경이 큰 차이를 만들 수 있습니다. 이 로봇으로는 빠른 수익을 얻을 수 없습니다. 이름이 모든 것을 말해줍니다. 권장 시작 잔액: 500달러 이상. 하지만 위험을 좋아한다면 100달러 이상으로도 가능합니다. MT5 버전은 아마 곧 출시될
XAU Breakout
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Experts
This robot contains a daily breakout strategy for gold. staying up at night to place orders doesnt seem practical so i decided to make this to stay lazy. Turns out the results are pretty good. Work smarter not harder. When backtesting make sure you set it up correctly, you need to focus on start time of gold. More info down below. Live signal Other products: Patient Ancient 4 [FREE]  Automatic Transmission  Setup: Open your metatrader inside VPS or your own computer device. Above the symbols
