Automatic Transmission

Automatic transmission is for trader who are annoyed by constantly putting manual take profit and stop loss. This will take some of the burden for you. All you need is a laptop/pc at home or a VPS, so that you can press buy or sell on your phone and all will be automatically done for you. check out parameters below.

Do you wish for more features? maybe you can shoot me a message.

Other products

Patient Ancient 4

Automatic Transmission Parameters

Upon changing any parameter while lets say tp is applied, it will change to the new settings. so if you made a mistake it will automatically adjust.

Take profit: Take Profit (pips, 0 = disabled)

Stop Loss:  Stop Loss (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Stop: Trailing Stop (pips, 0 = disabled)

Trailing Step:   Trailing Step (pips, 0 = disabled)

Pip Decimal:  Pip Decimal Adjustment (0 = disabled)

Adjust all trades [YES]/[NO]:  Adjust all trades from all charts, this means if i have an eurusd chart and a gbpusd chart with both having an active trade, then it will automaticly apply settings to both.

Manage magic number:  Manage Magic Number (0 = disabled)

Produits recommandés
Close at time
Yaotang Liu
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time. It also provides additional condition to setup. Close specific positions at time. Close specific positions which currently profits. Close specific long positions only. Close specific short positions only. Close specific pending orders. It is useful to support your trading strategies. Parameters description magic : Target magic number to close. close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time) close_time_min
FREE
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilitaires
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
Auto AndrewFork
Noor Ghani Rahman
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Auto Pitchfork Indicator The indicator calculate the Pitch fork for the previous Day (Selectable) with multiple Support and Resistance lines from the Median price which acts as Magnet for the Price that if price touch the above warning (1) or below warning (1) lines and not cross up or down then there is maximum possibilities that it will return to the Median Line, and thus maintain the Price Action in Cyclic Pattern to the Market Move. You are able to select how many warning lines you want to k
Draw Horizontal Ray
JUAN LUIS CIENFUEGOS RUIZ
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Sometimes we want to draw a horizontal ray from any given price based on a candlestick, and this tool solves that with just 1 key! In order to draw an horizontal ray you just need to drag and drop the indicator over any chart you want and then: 1) Click over ANY candle and then 2) Hit any of the following keys: O - It will draw an horizontal ray right at the OPEN price of the clicked candle H - It will draw an horizontal ray right at the HIGH price of the clicked candle L - It will draw an horiz
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT4 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders naviguant sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 4. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur le Na
FREE
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilitaires
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Show Informations On Chart
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicateurs
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilitaires
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Easy News
Maik Kemper
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times. This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations. This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes. It includes profit pyramiding. This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity). How does it work? At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orde
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Trading Board
Akram Azizi
Utilitaires
Trading Board is a Tool That Help you execute Sell and Buy Operation very smoothly. General Description : This Tool has this functions: The function of Send Buy or Sell orders. The function to close all orders in the current chart. Choose the volume you need to trade. Calculate of Stop loss and Take Profit with the number of points. Draw the Fibonacci retracement.
FREE
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Trail By Value
Luciano Enoch Ola
Utilitaires
Your feedback is valuable and appreciated. I appreciate feedback on where the application is weak and what improvements or features would be beneficial. This is a utility for setting trailing stops by value. Trailing stops are great tools for locking in profits as a trade progresses. When trades progress towards potential targets confidence in the trade should be reflected in management of the trade. Market exposure persists for the duration of the trade, and the choice to remain in a trade is
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilitaires
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken MT4
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilitaires
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
FIBO Price Calculator
Rui Zhao
Utilitaires
FIBO Price Calculator  Brief Description 1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels. 2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price. 3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position The indicator
Sensitive Price Levels
Marco Malguzz
Utilitaires
The Sensitive Price Level indicator (SPL) draws fixed horizontal levels on charts that allow seeing sensitive target prices, helping to find more accurate entry points to open or close your trades. It is a needful instrument to take a decision in trading activity and to give a clear orientation on charts. A simple control panel allows calculating operation costs and lots. Features 1.Grid visualization price levels multiple of 10X,100X,1000X, identified by colors: - 10X     : DIMGRAY dot lines. -
Line Crossing Alert 4 free
Andrej Nikitin
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor alerts users when the price crosses the chart lines. Horizontal and trend lines can be processed. Number of lines is not limited. Parameters prefix of signal line – prefix for the names of the objects (lines) processed by the indicator. If left empty, all horizontal and trend lines are processed. price Mode – bid or ask. timeout – crossing alert timeout. number of repeats – number of crossing alert repeats. number of comment lines – self-explanatory.
FREE
Round levels scanner
Jan Flodin
Indicateurs
This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
Delete All
Sergio D. Rocha
Utilitaires
This is a very silly script but perhaps you find it useful. It deletes all objects from the chart. I recommend setting a hot key to call it just by pressing a couple of keys on your keyboard.  To avoid accidental deletion of object, the script will ask you to confirm the action as you won't be available to restore them with "undo" (Ctrl+Z).
FREE
Swap Detector
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Utilitaires
The Swap Detector is an essential MQL4 utility that displays the swap costs of any instrument when applied to a chart. It helps traders make informed decisions by visually indicating the swap value in customizable colors— green for positive (good) and red for negative (bad) by default. This tool ensures transparency in overnight holding costs, enabling better trade planning and risk management
FREE
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilitaires
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
GGODForex Market Information CH
Zhou Liang Ji
Utilitaires
这是中文简体版本 为了让新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一个交易平台账户信息面板，不收取任何费用。 首先，您必须在交易前了解平台。 各平台报价及商品规格与账户交易规则不同。 您可以调整面板的颜色和大小，如果您尝试按下，面板可能会移动。 面板不会下单，放心加载EXPERTS 如果我升级了免费产品，您需要先将我的旧产品从市场上移除，然后重新启动 MT4，然后再次下载以使用我升级的免费产品。 In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account tra
FREE
TradeBox
Aleksandr Butkov
Utilitaires
A small trading panel makes it easier for a trader to visually place pending orders, market,  as well as trailing and unloading the grid of orders.  It is installed as a regular adviser.   Parameters and description:   Lot Volume: 100 - in this field you can set, change the order volume at any time   Line UP - visual horizontal level for pending BuyStop and SellLimit orders   Line DN - visual horizontal level for BuyLimit and SellStop pending orders   Delete Lines - delete all lines from t
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (41)
Utilitaires
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
PlotterHistoryOrders
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilitaires
This indicator is a tool to show history orders on chart. Indicator show open time and price, close time and price and profit in pips on chart. It can to help the trader to see all history orders which are opened either manually or by an automated system. You can to use indicator on any symbol and any time frame. You can to get the source code from here . Parameters Delete Objects If Terminated Indicator - Delete objects of chart if terminate indicator. Size Fonts Of Info On Chart - Size of
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (6)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ]
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilitaires
Le SAFETYLOCK est un outil indispensable pour les traders cherchant à se protéger contre les retournements de marché soudains. Il agit en plaçant automatiquement un ordre opposé pour chaque position déjà ouverte, assurant ainsi une couverture efficace en cas de mouvements imprévus. Lorsque vous ouvrez une position, que ce soit manuellement ou via un Expert Advisor (EA), SAFETYLOCK crée instantanément un ordre en attente opposé. Si la position devient déficitaire, cet ordre est activé, formant a
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilitaires
Solution professionnelle pour la copie de transactions entre terminaux. RS Trade Copier est un système fiable et flexible conçu pour copier les opérations de trading entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader 4. Cette solution convient aux traders expérimentés, aux services de signaux ainsi qu'aux investisseurs privés. Elle permet la transmission des signaux d'une ou plusieurs sources vers un ou plusieurs clients, garantissant une précision élevée et un délai minimal. Le programme supporte une configu
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Plus de l'auteur
Patient Ancient 4 MT4
Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
Experts
Vous vous demandez où est passé le Patient Ancient 1-2-3 ? Eh bien, ces versions n’ont pas été réussies en termes de durabilité, donc je n’ai pas voulu les publier. J’aime ce qui fonctionne ; celui-ci est une montagne russe émotionnelle — si vous recherchez une gratification immédiate, vous verrez des pertes à 100 %. Êtes-vous une personne patiente ? Êtes-vous prêt à mettre un peu de côté ? Alors ceci est pour vous. Et s’il vous plaît, si vous ne lui faites pas confiance, ne l’achetez pas. Je sa
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis