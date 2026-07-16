Superior Local Trade Copier MT5 is a fast and simple tool that copies trades between multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts running on the same computer or Windows VPS. Because it shares trade data directly inside your folders without using the internet, trades are copied instantly in just milliseconds without delays.
This tool works in two modes using one single file:
- Transmitter Mode (Master Account): Watches your main account and instantly sends new trades, closes, and trade edits to your follower accounts.
- Receiver Mode (Follower Account): Listens for trades from your Master Account and opens them on your follower account using your custom lot size and risk settings.
WHY USE THIS COPIER?
- Zero Internet Delay: All trade data is shared locally on your PC or VPS. You do not need external web servers, which keeps your accounts completely private and execution super fast.
- Lightweight and Reliable: The master account runs lightly without slowing down your trading platform. All calculations like lot sizing, symbol adjusting, and drawdown rules are handled safely on each follower account.
- Copy Across Many Accounts: Easily copy trades from one master account to multiple follower accounts (1-to-Many), combine trades from several accounts into one (Many-to-1), or set up custom account networks without mixing up signals.
KEY FEATURES (Configured on Follower Account)
Lot Sizing Options:
- Exact Copy: Copies the exact same lot size as the master trade.
- Fixed Lot: Sets every incoming trade to a fixed lot size of your choice (for example, 0.10 lots).
- Multiplier: Multiplies the master lot size by your chosen number (for example, 0.5x for half size or 2.0x for double size).
- Risk Percentage: Calculates lot size automatically based on how much money is in your follower account compared to the master account balance.
- Maximum Lot Cap: Set a maximum allowed lot size so you never open a trade that is too big for your account.
Automatic Symbol Matching:
- Different brokers often name symbols differently (like EURUSD, EURUSD.pro, or GOLD instead of XAUUSD). This copier automatically checks and fixes prefixes and suffixes so trades open without symbol errors.
Custom Trade Filters:
- Buy or Sell Only: Choose to copy only Buy trades, only Sell trades, or reverse trades (opening Sell when the master opens Buy for hedging strategies).
- Order Types: Choose whether to copy instant market trades, pending limit/stop orders, or partial close actions.
- Spread and Slippage Guard: Automatically blocks trades if your broker spread is too wide or if the price has moved too far away during fast news events.
Daily Drawdown and Prop Firm Protection:
- Protect your capital or stay within prop firm evaluation rules by setting a daily loss limit (by dollar amount or percentage of balance).
- If your daily loss hits this limit, the copier automatically pauses new trades and can close active positions to prevent further loss. It automatically resets at midnight.
On-Chart Control Panel:
- Easily view your copying status, connection health, and total trade counts directly on your chart screen.
- Includes quick buttons to Pause copying, Emergency Close All trades, or stop buy/sell signals instantly without opening the settings menu.
REQUIREMENTS AND SETUP GUIDE
1. Compatibility: Works only on Windows PC or Windows VPS running MetaTrader 5 Desktop. It does not work on mobile phones or web browser terminals.
2. Open Both Accounts: Open two MetaTrader 5 windows on the same computer. Log into your Master account on Terminal 1 and your Follower account on Terminal 2.
3. Setup Master Account (Terminal 1):
- Attach the copier Expert Advisor to any chart (timeframe does not matter).
- Set Mode to COPIER_MODE_TRANSMITTER in the inputs tab.
- Make sure the "Algo Trading" button at the top of your platform is turned on and green (Ctrl+E).
4. Setup Follower Account (Terminal 2):
- Attach the copier Expert Advisor to a chart on your follower account.
- Set Mode to COPIER_MODE_RECEIVER in the inputs tab.
- Enter the exact Account Number of your Master account into the "Transmitter Account Number" field so they connect.
- Choose your preferred lot sizing option (like Fixed Lot or Multiplier).
5. Test Your Connection: Make sure both on-chart panels show "Running / OK". Open a micro trade (like 0.01 lots) on your master account to make sure it instantly opens on your follower account.
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How does the Magic Storm work
The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a
profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated.
Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier. Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Superior Telegram Signals Copier MT5 automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels or groups straight to your MetaTrader 5 account.
It reads the signal text, works out the symbol, direction, entry, stop loss and take-profit levels, sizes the position under your own risk rules, and sends the trade to MT5 within moments of the message arriving — no manual reading, typing or guessing during fast markets. The software is two parts working together: a desktop app that connects to
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The Superior Boom and Crash Spike Indicator is a strictly systematic MT5 tool designed exclusively for executing trades on sudden price spikes on Deriv Boom 300 Index and Crash 300 Index . Optimized for the M1 (one-minute) timeframe, this indicator strips away chart noise and leverages a Pure Price Action base strategy strictly filtered by Market Structure and higher-timeframe trend alignment. Rather than generating continuous alerts, it utilizes directional and dual price-action "cooling zone
Superior MT5 To Telegram Signals Notifier
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Whether you run a VIP signal channel and want to share trades automatically wit
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