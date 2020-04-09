SmartCloser MT5

SmartCloser MT5 

SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions.

Key Features:

  • Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the trading account.
  • Close Profitable Positions: Option to close positions that are currently profitable.
  • Close Losing Positions: Ability to close positions currently recording a loss.
  • Detailed Logging: Every closing action is logged, with details about the position ticket, profit, time, and status of the action.
  • Configurable Options: Users can customize the service settings according to their needs through a simple user interface.
  • Capability of Activating Three Services: This application can activate three different services, allowing users to tailor its operation based on specific needs and strategies.

    Activation and Setup:

    SmartCloser MT5 is activated by placing the service file within the <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Servicesdirectory, which is recommended but not mandatory. After installation, the service must be launched within the MetaTrader 5 platform via the "Services" menu. Once activated, the service will continuously operate in the background, scanning open positions and applying the set criteria for closing positions.

    Recommendations for Use:

    To maximize the potential of SmartCloser MT5, it is recommended that you thoroughly configure the closing options according to your own trading strategies. Settings can be changed at any time, providing flexibility in responding to market changes. Also, enabling the option for detailed logging can help in analyzing the effectiveness of closing strategies.

    Security and Performance:

    As a service application, SmartCloser MT5 is designed to operate efficiently and reliably, with minimal impact on the performance of the trading platform. All data and transactions are processed with high-security standards, ensuring that all trading activities are protected and private.

    Conclusion:

    SmartCloser MT5 represents a powerful tool for traders seeking automated, yet controlled, position management on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Through its advanced options and reliable operation, this service application offers a valuable resource for optimizing trading strategies and managing risk.

    Note: This service influences all trading operations across various currency pairs simultaneously and can have significant implications for your overall trading strategy. It is crucial for traders to understand the scope of changes made by this service and to configure its settings responsibly to align with their overall trading objectives.

    • Helpful Links Send me a DM: Contact here   
    • All my apps: Explore here
    • Installation Guide For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, refer to this article.
    • Testing How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: Read more

          Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.



          推荐产品
          Divine Assistant
          Zhang Kai Xu
          实用工具
          核心功能 智能交易管理 一键开仓平仓操作，支持自定义手数设置. 多种平仓模式：全部平仓、按方向平仓、按盈亏状态平仓. 专业风险控制控制风险 实时监控点差，避免高成本交易环境.可视化控制面板。 直观的图形界面所有功能一键操作. 实时显示仓位信息、盈亏状况、点差状态. 支持面板最小化、锁定功能，防止误操作 . 产品优势 高效便捷无需复杂设置,开箱即用 图形化操作,告别繁琐代码.实时数据更新，决策更及时. ️安全可靠点差监控，避免恶劣市场条件交易. 专业实用支持多种订单类型管理,灵活的手数配置 详细的仓位信息展示. 适用场景 手动交易者：提供专业的方便控制工具 效率追求者：一键式操作，提升交易效率.       如果你用的方便的话，记得分享给你的朋友！
          FREE
          EasyTradePad for MT5
          Sergey Batudayev
          5 (5)
          实用工具
          EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
          SL AutoMover
          Muhammad Fadhlan
          实用工具
          DragSL Pro – The Ultimate Auto Stop Loss Management Tool! DragSL Pro is an innovative trading script designed to help traders manage their Stop Loss (SL) more easily and efficiently. With its automated features, you can adjust SL for all positions , including both open and pending orders , without the hassle of manual adjustments. Key Features: Drag & Adjust SL Easily – Move Stop Loss for all positions in one execution. Supports Open & Pending Orders – Works for both active trades and pendin
          Magic Keyboard MT5
          Nabil Oukhouma
          实用工具
          With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
          Trading Utility
          Tahir Hussain
          实用工具
          Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
          Tool Order MT5
          Sugeng Lutfi Yatama
          实用工具
          Panel for help Manual Trade if trader take order in multi Symbol/pair this will help more. this is look like hybrid dashboard in multi pair with small display Panel have function : TP/SL, that also have funtion in Average TP/SL from BreakEvent (this will have for trader with multi trader in singgle pair)  in Point can response multi Symbol Trailing and Average Trailing from BreakEvent in Point can response multi pair. breakEvent in point Take Profit/Stop Loss in $ will detect in multi pair, an
          Trade Manager Tool MT5
          Le Van Phat
          5 (2)
          实用工具
          Product introduction : Trade Manager Tool for MT5 Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features re
          The Super Manager MT5
          Nabil Oukhouma
          实用工具
          The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
          Trade Manager 5L
          MPP Labs
          实用工具
          Trade Manager 5 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Version for Meta Trader 4 is here: Trade Manager 4 Lite . (MT4 version also works in Strategy Tester) Main features of Trade Manager 5 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with   lines   positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one c
          Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
          Prabir Sarkar
          实用工具
          Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
          BreakEven ProSync
          Rosen Kanev Kanev
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          For DEMO - please contact me and I will send you demo version to test the product. BreakEven ProSync – Advanced Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 Overview The  BreakEven ProSync  is a powerful utility designed to enhance trade management in   MetaTrader 5 . It provides   one-click break-even functionality ,   hotkey trading ,   position synchronization , and   visual SL/TP tracking —all in a single, user-friendly tool. Perfect for manual traders who want   faster execution   and   better r
          Expert TP SL v04
          Mikhail Ostashov
          实用工具
          Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
          MT5 to Binance
          Roman Zhitnik
          4 (4)
          实用工具
          The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and Futures symbols into the Symbols section. To start trading, select your desired instrument fr
          RiskCopilot
          Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
          实用工具
          RiskCopilot Utility - Your Intelligent Trading Assistant "See Your Risk. Master Your Trade." RiskCopilot Utility is the ultimate risk management and position sizing solution for MetaTrader 5. This comprehensive trading assistant provides real-time calculations, advanced risk assessment tools, and professional trade analytics without taking control of your trading decisions. Perfect for both novice and professional traders seeking precise risk management across all asset classes. You focus on yo
          King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
          Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
          实用工具
          King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
          Turbo Close All
          Phami Thanh Hoang
          实用工具
          Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
          Shtenco Neural Link EA
          Yevgeniy Koshtenko
          5 (1)
          专家
          We present to you ShtencoNeuralLink - a revolutionary trading advisor with a unique idea that has been under development since 2022. ShtencoNeuralLink is based on a neural network, fully written in the MQL5 language. Its idea is absolutely new and has no analogues on the market, operating in completely different price and time coordinate systems, going beyond the classical Japanese candlesticks or bars. The heart of the advisor is a trainable neural network, whose weights are automatically selec
          FREE
          Lot calculator tool MT5
          Ernestas Kvedaras
          3.67 (3)
          实用工具
          More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
          TP SL Bot MT5
          Ruslan Brezovskiy
          实用工具
          TP SL Bot - 新开立的 订单根据您的指示自动设置止损和止盈的工具。此外，还提供了一个计算器功能，可以计算在给定止损 / 止盈大小下，需要开立交易的数量来达到所需金 额。 有几种 选项来调整大小和参数： 1. 根据用 户指定的百分比来调整止损和止盈金额，作为账户余额的百分比。 2. 根據使用者指定的止盈和停損金額進行調整。 3. 根据开 仓价格的点数（ tick ）来 调整。 4. 根据开 仓价格的百分比来调整。 特点： 简单易用的界面 适用于市价 订单和挂单 适用于所有品种和 时间周期 多个工作模式 风险管理系统所需正确交易量的计算器 工作原理： ！工具在 订单开仓后接收到第一个 tick 时更改订单参数。 模式 1 （存款百分比）。您 设置了存款百分比以计算止损和止盈金额。计算以点数 （ tick ） 为单位进行。 模式 2 （ 金 额 ） 。您设置了期望的止损和止盈金额。工具会自动计算点数 （ tick ） 大小。 注意 ！ 前两种模式可能会有小 误差 ， 因为指定的金额不一定是最小 tick 值的倍数。 模式 3 （ 点数 ） 。您 设置了止损和止盈的点数 （ tick
          Magic Auto TP and SL
          Kamel Mokaddes
          实用工具
          Professional automated trade management utility that instantly sets Take Profit and Stop Loss on all your trades, with advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stop features. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who want hands-free risk management. Key Features: Instant TP/SL placement on all trades (manual or automated) Smart Breakeven system - locks profits automatically Advanced Trailing Stop - follows winning trades dynamically Fully customizable - adjust all parameters to your strategy
          AW Workpad MT5
          AW Trading Software Limited
          实用工具
          AW Workpad 是专为手动和半自动交易而设计的多功能交易控制面板。它允许您管理挂单、市场头寸，提供范围广泛的统计数据，以及一组经典指标的多周期分析。 该实用程序由五个选项卡表示:   Positions, Pending, Close, Indicators, Info 。每个选项卡都有自己的一组功能，用于处理订单或有关当前市场情况的信息。 MT4版本->   这里 / 解决问题 ->   这里   特点或优点： 该实用程序适用于所有时间范围和任何符号（货币、指数、石油、金属、股票）。 每个面板的所有元素都有额外的标签，可以看到它只是悬停在任何元素上。 AW Workpad 交易面板具有灵活的设置和直观的面板界面。 您最需要的所有功能都在一个产品中。 交易面板选项卡： Positions - 此选项卡允许您处理和维护市场订单。   打开买入和卖出订单，以及更改这些订单的数量。 为整个订单网络设置和更改止损和获利值。 更改图表上各个头寸的止损和获利值。 一键锁仓，为订单设置盈亏平衡。 尾随调整和改变尾随步骤，反转所有订单。 关闭买入或卖出订单或关闭所有订单。 有关余额、净值、自由
          SmartRAL
          Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
          实用工具
          SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
          Nebula Trading Manager
          Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
          实用工具
          This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
          RiskManagerCalc
          Ramadhan Omurana
          实用工具
          Use for risk management and opening positions as per the user settings. The user is allowed to set the stop loss and take profits in pips. The user can also choose the risk percentage per trade that he/she wants to use while opening the trade. The volume of the trade that the user wants to sent shall be calculator according to the stoploss and the risk percentage that the user has selected.
          Breakevan Utility
          Jose Luis Thenier Villa
          实用工具
          BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
          SubWindow OnOff MT5
          Fabrizio Malavasi
          实用工具
          The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
          Quick Close Panel
          Boaz Nyagaka Moses
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
          Trade Mate
          Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
          实用工具
          Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
          Capital Manager
          Pham Cong Chinh
          实用工具
          Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
          MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
          George Liviu Geambasu
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
          该产品的买家也购买
          Trade Assistant MT5
          Evgeniy Kravchenko
          4.41 (205)
          实用工具
          它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
          Forex Trade Manager MT5
          InvestSoft
          4.97 (578)
          实用工具
          欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
          Local Trade Copier EA MT5
          Juvenille Emperor Limited
          4.96 (116)
          实用工具
          通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
          TradePanel MT5
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.86 (146)
          实用工具
          交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
          Ultimate Extractor
          Clifton Creath
          5 (7)
          实用工具
          Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
          Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
          Lukas Roth
          5 (13)
          实用工具
          测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
          Trade Dashboard MT5
          Fatemeh Ameri
          4.96 (103)
          实用工具
          疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
          HINN Lazy Trader
          ALGOFLOW OÜ
          5 (2)
          实用工具
          Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
          Smart Stop Scanner MT5
          Daniel Stein
          5 (2)
          实用工具
          Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
          Dilwyn Tng
          5 (6)
          实用工具
          Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
          MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
          Lukas Roth
          4.86 (28)
          实用工具
          MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
          EasyInsight AIO MT5
          Alain Verleyen
          4.91 (11)
          实用工具
          EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
          Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          3.82 (34)
          实用工具
          MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
          Smart Stop Manager MT5
          Daniel Stein
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
          Trade Manager DaneTrades
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          4.33 (27)
          实用工具
          交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
          Telegram To MT5 Copier
          Trinh Dat
          5 (49)
          实用工具
          The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
          VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          4.58 (72)
          实用工具
          交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
          HINN MagicEntry Extra
          ALGOFLOW OÜ
          4.64 (11)
          实用工具
          HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
          HYT utility
          Sergey Batudayev
          实用工具
          HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
          Grid Manual MT5
          Alfiya Fazylova
          4.9 (20)
          实用工具
          Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
          The News Filter MT5
          Leolouiski Gan
          4.74 (19)
          实用工具
          这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
          Seconds Chart MT5
          Boris Sedov
          4.59 (17)
          实用工具
          秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
          Trade Manager DashPlus
          Henry Lyubomir Wallace
          5 (12)
          实用工具
          DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
          Telegram to MT5 Coppy
          Sergey Batudayev
          5 (7)
          实用工具
          Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
          Risk Manager for MT5
          Sergey Batudayev
          4.35 (17)
          实用工具
          MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
          Patrex pro
          Chioma Obunadike
          5 (1)
          实用工具
          Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
          Risk Manager Pro MT5
          Roman Zhitnik
          5 (7)
          实用工具
          The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
          Zentral Trading Manager
          Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
          5 (4)
          实用工具
          Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
          EasyTrade MT5
          Alain Verleyen
          5 (2)
          实用工具
          Easy Trade – 智能、简洁且强大的交易管理工具 Easy Trade 是为 MetaTrader 用户打造的一体化交易管理解决方案，帮助您轻松掌控风险，实现流畅交易执行。 它是根据交易者的反馈从零开始开发的，简化了多品种交易的执行、监控和管理流程，无需繁琐的操作。 无论您是手动短线交易者，还是管理多个交易设置的小型投资组合，Easy Trade 都能让您专注于明智决策和稳定盈利。 ⸻ 为什么选择 Easy Trade？ 精准风险管理：可选择固定手数或按百分比定义每笔交易的风险。实时显示风险与潜在收益。 篮子式跟踪止盈：追踪多笔交易的总利润，目标达成时自动锁定部分收益，适用于组合交易。 交易截图记录：每笔交易都可截图保存，方便日记记录、回顾与绩效分析。 定时自动平仓：可设定具体日期和时间自动关闭持仓，适合日终或周末前平仓。 界面可自定义：可调整按钮排序与大小、线条样式与颜色、缩放比例等，满足个人使用习惯。 ⸻ 主要功能（版本 1.0） 魔术号与策略标签： 使用注释标记轻松区分不同策略的交易，便于统计与复盘。 手数设置： 支持固定手数或基于止损与账户资金百分比的动态手
          Uber Trade Manager
          Meelis Hynninen
          4.88 (16)
          实用工具
          UTM Manager 是一款直观且易于使用的工具，可提供快速高效的交易执行。其中一项突出的功能是“忽略价差”模式，该模式使您能够以蜡烛的价格进行交易，完全忽略价差（例如，允许在 LTF 上交易更高价差的货币对，避免因价差而退出交易）。 UTM Manager 的另一个关键方面是其独特的本地交易复印机，允许在每个经纪商中灵活地运行不同的交易策略和设置，例如不同的 TP、BE 和风险规则。 交易执行： 快速高效的交易执行：通过点击图表上的入场价格和止损价格或使用一键固定止损尺寸功能轻松进入交易。 自动手数计算：根据预定义的风险设置计算手数，当通过拖动修改仓位时会重新计算手数。 能够同时处理一个或多个职位。 止盈和盈亏平衡： 灵活的止盈设置：通过特定的风险回报 (RR) 比率设置灵活的部分止盈水平。 可配置的自动盈亏平衡功能：当达到一定的利润水平时，将止损移至盈亏平衡点。 用户友好的界面： 用户友好的图形界面 (GUI)，可轻松保存和加载设置。 内置帮助工具提示来解释其他功能。 职位定制： 仓位定制和调整：经理将所有仓位绘制在图表上，通过拖动线条即可轻松定制和调整。 图表上的按钮： 图表
          作者的更多信息
          CyberExpert
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
          Hulk
          Dragan Drenjanin
          5 (1)
          专家
          The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
          Jurgen
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of my advanced series of trading robots published on MQL5 and represents a sophisticated algorithmic solution fully integrated into the system. Depending on the chosen timeframe—for example, H1 or H4—the EA generates different trade frequencies. If you opt for XAUUSD on H1 , the robot is capable of closing over 500 total trades (more than 1,000 individual deals) within a single year. On the H4 timeframe, the frequency is naturally lower. This version of the rob
          Portuguese
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
          Kral
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
          Crypto Hunter
          Dragan Drenjanin
          5 (1)
          专家
          加密货币猎人专家顾问 Crypto Hunter 智能交易系统 (EA) 专为 BTC/USD 交易而设计。凭借其极简的设计，该机器人操作极其简便，适合各种经验水平的交易者。Crypto Hunter 的交易频率经过精心设置，旨在提高交易精度。这种策略使机器人能够专注于高质量交易，而非频繁交易。此外，Crypto Hunter 可以与其他机器人（例如 Crypto Kong   、   Kon AI   、   Crypto Monkey 等）有效配合使用，构建多元化的交易组合。这种策略允许多个机器人使用不同的交易规则交易相同的交易品种，从而为加密货币交易提供平衡且全面的解决方案。为了获得最佳性能，强烈建议将 Crypto Hunter 与虚拟专用服务器 (VPS) 配合使用。VPS 可确保不间断的连接和交易策略的执行，这对于保持稳定的交易结果至关重要，尤其是在波动性较大的加密货币市场中。 重要考虑因素： 在多个图表和时间周期中使用 Crypto Hunter 时，每次都必须分配一个唯一的“魔数”。 这对于防止冲突并确保每个图表和时间周期独立运行至关重要。同样，如果您将 Crypto
          Crypto Kong
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          加密金刚：下一代加密货币自动交易系统 加密金刚（Crypto Kong） —— 专为加密市场打造的超强 EA，适配 MetaTrader 5 集顶尖技术指标 + 智能风控于一身，真正实现 24/7 全自动替你交易！ 详细资料 MQL5 官方博客文章：《 加密金刚来袭：开启你的智能加密交易之路 》 视频教学： https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM 核心亮点与交易逻辑 默认完美优化 BTCUSD H4 （中线策略） 进场：多重指标精准组合过滤 出场：基于 ATR 波动率智能计算 追踪止损 + 保本机制，全系数可调 周末自动休眠（周五 22:30 关，周日 05:30 开），完美避开流动性缺口 真的能赚钱吗？ 只有实盘数据会说实话。 直接看 MQL5 文章里的信号链接，如果曲线让你心动，那就入手吧。 超灵活参数，任何行情都能适配 固定手数或按余额比例 止盈默认 5.0×ATR，止损默认 4.0×ATR 追踪止损、保本全可调 支持只多、只空或双向交易 极端波动时把止损系数调到 6.0–7.0，扛得住任何插针 正确启动加密金刚的 4 步 安装 → 直接拖到 BTCUSD H4
          Crypto MonKey
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Crypto Monkey 是我们最新推出的比特币自动交易机器人。它采用极简设计，与我们之前在 本在线商店 发布的应用程序风格完美契合。Crypto Monkey 配备了预设的入场规则，能够生成市价单进行买卖。此外，该机器人还包含出场信号规则，以及止盈 (TP)、止损 (SL)、追踪止损 (TS) 和盈亏平衡 (BE) 等标准规则。默认情况下，该机器人配置为交易 BTCUSD 货币对，并在 H1 时间框架下运行，无需对该货币对进行任何其他操作。如果您想将该机器人与其他智能交易系统（您可以通过此 链接 找到）集成到更广泛的投资组合中，则需要为每个机器人分配一个唯一的 ID 或魔法数字。另外需要注意的是，该机器人的交易频率不高，因此建议您创建一个机器人投资组合（例如 Crypto Kong、KongAI、Crypto Hunter、Crypto Mama 等）。为了获得最佳性能，我强烈建议使用虚拟专用服务器 (VPS)。这确保了机器人运行完美无瑕，使其能够有效管理止损、追踪止损和盈亏平衡机制。祝您交易顺利。 平台类型：MT5 账户类型：任意 如果您现在购买，您将保留拥有该机器人全新升级
          LionKing
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Lion King EA v13 – MetaTrader 5 高级神经网络增强型智能交易系统 Lion King EA 是一款功能强大且灵活的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易系统，专为 H1 时间框架下的 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易而优化。13 版本引入了一项重大升级：完全集成的 神经网络 ，将自适应智能融入到久经考验的算法核心中，为交易者提供前所未有的选择和控制力。 三种强大的交易模式 Lion King 提供 三种不同的操作模式 ，以适应不同的交易风格和偏好： 纯算法模式 （神经网络已禁用）：EA 系统采用其久经考验的原始技术指标逻辑运行——基于布林带、移动平均线、CCI 指标和波动率分析，提供可靠的入场/出场信号。非常适合偏好稳定、基于规则的交易者，无需机器学习。 神经网络作为信号过滤器 （默认模式）：核心算法信号的生成方式与之前相同，但所有潜在交易都会经过神经网络的最终验证。神经网络充当智能过滤器，仅当其置信度超过用户设定的阈值（默认为 0.2）时才允许交易。这显著提高了信号质量和对不断变化的市场环境的适应能力。 全神经网络决策器： 神经网络完全掌控交易决策。它分析市场状
          Yukimura
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          YUKIMURA—— 精准与简约的完美结合 尽管内部逻辑复杂，YUKIMURA 的设计却秉承了 用户友好、简单易用的 原则。它提供了所有必要的控制功能，让您轻松管理交易，即使是喜欢“放手不管”的交易者也能轻松上手。YUKIMURA 默认 针对 H1 时间框架下的 EURUSD 进行优化——经过过去六个月的广泛测试，这一配置始终被证明是最可靠、最有效的。虽然该机器人也支持其他交易品种，但 EURUSD H1 仍然是获得最佳性能的推荐选择，也是最便捷的选择。该策略依赖于多个 基于 ATR 的指标 来动态计算退出规则。止损和止盈水平使用可自定义的系数进行智能设置，并能适应市场波动。所有入场条件和交易规则都经过精心预定义，以确保一致性。风险管理功能内置且简单易懂：EA 对每笔交易都使用 固定的手数 ，让您可以完全掌控仓位大小和风险敞口。如果您想知道这款纪律严明的“武士”机器人是否适合您的交易风格，最好的办法就是 亲自体验 ——购买许可证即可完全访问并测试和评估其真正的潜力。 关键信息 平台：   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 账户类型： 任意（净额结算或套期保值） 推荐货币对及时间周期
          Error EA
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
          PredatorEA
          Dragan Drenjanin
          5 (1)
          专家
          Predator EA 简介 Predator是一款适用于MetaTrader 5 (MT5)平台的尖端智能交易系统(EA)，旨在简化和提升外汇交易体验。该EA已针对多种货币对和时间周期进行预优化，因此非常适合寻求可靠自动化交易解决方案的交易者。 规格 平台 ：MT5 账户类型 ：建议使用对冲账户以获得最佳效果。 测试对于释放 Predator 的潜力至关重要： 使用 MT5 的策略测试器评估所有可用货币对的表现，找出表现最佳的货币对，例如 XAUUSD-H1。 根据经纪商的条件调整设置，因为业绩会因账户和市场环境而异。 为什么选择《铁血战士》？ Predator 的优势在于其简洁易用的操作和先进的自动化功能，预先优化以提高效率，并可适应各种交易策略。其未来的升级和专属支持使其成为寻求稳定收益的交易者的长期投资之选。 如有任何疑问或需要帮助，请随时直接联系我们。 关键引用 Predator EA开发者简介 查看“最新动态”部分 >> 最新资讯 << 查看 >> 评论     << 各部分内容，解压缩文件，并阅读用户手册了解操作方法。另附两组文件。 如果您现在购买，您将保留拥有该机器
          TripleDouble
          Dragan Drenjanin
          5 (1)
          专家
          Triple Double EA —A Surprisingly Powerful Little Beast Honestly, I have to admit—Triple Double is a quirky little robot. When I say "little," I don't mean the number of inputs; I mean the core mechanism I built inside it. Why quirky? Because it consistently performs far better than I ever expected . Sometimes even I look back at the code and wonder how something so seemingly simple turned out to be this effective. This EA shines on lower timeframes like M15 and M30 , but it also delivers excelle
          Cyber Ape
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
          Bip
          Dragan Drenjanin
          1 (1)
          专家
          BiP is an advanced trading system designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading engines with expanded funct
          TripleDoublePro
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Triple Double Pro 智能交易系统是一款通用型机器人，能够交易任何交易品种。默认情况下，它已针对 XAUUSD 货币对在 H1 时间框架下进行了完美配置； 只需将其添加到您的交易系统即可。如果您想找到最适合此 EA 的交易品种或指数，只需在策略测试器中对所有可用交易品种进行快速测试即可。表现最佳的货币对将在测试结果中立即显示出来。 重要提示： 该机器人专为 中低频交易 而设计。其设计理念并非追求高交易量，而是力求精准，仅进入高概率的交易机会。它在其他交易品种（例如 EURUSD、XAUUSD、AUDJPY、DXY 等）上也表现出色。当同时运行多个交易品种时，请务必为每个图表设置 唯一的魔术数字 （例如 555001、555002 等）。如果仅在一个交易对上使用一个实例，则无需进行任何更改。当在投资组合中将 Triple Double Pro 与其他机器人一起使用时，请确保其魔术数字唯一，以避免仓位管理冲突。 建议（非强制性，但强烈建议）： 为了获得最佳执行效果和性能，请在可靠的 VPS、VDS 或稳定的家用服务器 上运行 EA，并确保服务器低延迟且 24/7 全天候运行。
          AdamMT5
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Adam——适用于 MetaTrader 5 的神经网络交易机器人 大家好，如果您正在浏览此页面，您可能对这款交易机器人感兴趣，想了解更多信息。本说明并非旨在推销产品，而是旨在清晰简明地解释该机器人的功能、工作原理以及正确使用方法。 这个版本新增了哪些内容？ 此次更新版本与之前的版本并无显著差异。主要变化在于界面美观和用户友好性方面： 固定交易批次制度已恢复 输入参数的数量已减少；未使用的选项已被隐藏，以保持界面简洁明了。 核心概念 该机器人基于轻量级神经网络构建，占用内存和CPU资源极少。这正是我们最初的核心理念：打造一款能够在任何电脑、笔记本电脑或VPS上高效运行，且不会造成系统过载的EA（智能交易系统）。 该机器人会将某些数据存储在本地 SQLite 数据库中（首次启动时自动创建）。但是，在回测和优化过程中，它完全在内存中运行，以实现最高速度。 如何找到最佳符号？ 只需对不同的货币对、金属、指数或加密货币对进行测试即可。该机器人可以处理市场报价中提供的任何交易品种。 风险管理功能 所有退出规则（止损、止盈、追踪止损、盈亏平衡）均基于波动率，并使用独立的ATR指标计算得出。数值设定
          Thor MT5
          Dragan Drenjanin
          5 (1)
          专家
          Thor EA：强大的黄金（XAUUSD）交易算法 Thor EA交易机器人是一款集先进自动化技术与复杂市场智能分析机制于一体的现代自动化交易解决方案。该智能交易系统经过精心开发，并预先针对热门交易品种XAUUSD（黄金/美元）在小时图（H1）上进行了优化，使其成为专门针对该市场的高效工具。 Thor EA的主要优势在于其"开箱即用"的便捷性。您无需花费时间和精力进行复杂的初始设置、精细的参数优化或深入钻研其工作原理。该机器人极大地简化了启动流程：安装后，设定基本的风险管理参数，它便会开始运行，以全自动模式执行市场分析和交易操作。 Thor EA的开发理念基于可靠性与透明度。机器人采用清晰的决策算法，旨在过滤市场噪音，并根据其策略寻找高质量的 trading opportunities。它既适合希望将自动化系统添加到其投资组合中的交易者，也适合那些希望在购买决定前，在历史数据上测试算法表现的交易者。 安全警告：   我是官方销售商，包括 Thor EA 在内的所有产品 仅 通过官方 MQL5 市场分发。在任何其他网站、论坛、通过社交媒体或即时通讯工具的私信等渠道购买此智能交易系统的提
          Crypto Digger
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          加密货币挖掘者智能交易系统：一款多功能且强大的交易解决方案 加密货币挖掘者智能交易系统（EA）是一款前沿的交易工具，专为灵活、精确和适应多变市场条件而设计。无论您是交易加密货币、外汇货币对、贵金属还是其他资产，这款通用应用凭借其强大的功能和动态风险管理，赋予交易者强大的能力。虽然该系统已针对BTCUSD货币对进行预配置以实现最优性能，但其通用设计使其能无缝适配几乎任何交易品种，成为适用于广泛市场的理想选择。 主要特点与优势 通用适用性 ：虽然加密货币挖掘者在交易BTCUSD/XRPUSD/LNKUSD/H4上表现出色，但其复杂的算法使其成为一款兼容外汇货币对（如EURUSD/H4）、贵金属（如XAUUSD/H4、XAUEUR/H4）、指数等多种品种的通用工具。要确定其支持的全部品种列表，建议在MetaTrader 5（MT5）策略测试器中，使用其默认设置对EA进行测试。这可以确保其在您选择的品种上实现最优性能。 灵活订单执行 ：该EA支持多种订单类型（买入、卖出或两者皆可），使其能够适应不同的市场条件和交易策略。可以将其与其他EA（如Crypto Kong或Kong AI）搭配使用，创
          KongAI
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Kong AI 是神经网络交易机器人家族的代表产品，专为贵金属、外汇货币对和加密货币对交易而设计。 默认设置优先在以下品种上获得最佳表现（按顺序）： XAUUSD （黄金） > XAUEUR（黄金/欧元） > EURUSD > GBPJPY > LINKUSD > BTCUSD 等其他品种。 为了找到最适合您账户类型和交易风格的品种与时间周期，只需在所有品种上进行回测即可： 先从 H1 开始测试，然后依次尝试 H4、H2、H3，以及更小周期（M15、M30 等）。 神经网络在低时间周期（尤其是 XAUUSD 上的 M15 和 M30）同样表现出色。 选择原则完全取决于您的交易风格： 追求高频交易 → 选择 XAUUSD 的 M15 或 M30 偏好稳健交易 → 选择 H1、H4 或更高时间周期 Kong AI 采用最前沿的神经网络技术，支持在初始化时同时使用历史数据和实时数据进行训练，并自动建立数据库永久保存采集到的数据。 机器人支持所有订单类型（市价单、止损单、限价单），界面极其简洁，输入参数极少，同时提供对整个系统和神经网络的完全控制（可选择手动干预）。 当您在多个不同图表上同时运
          Triple Double Neural
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          TripleDoubleNeural - 基于强化学习的智能交易代理 亲爱的算法交易朋友们： 隆重推出   TripleDoubleNeural ，一个 真正 的 自我学习型 强化学习智能体。它通过 三种方式 进行自我训练： 在常规历史回测期间 在参数优化过程中 实时 在真实或模拟账户上 最简单的使用方式 ：只需将其加载到   XAUUSD H1   图表（或您偏爱的任何交易品种），保持所有设置为截图中的默认值（手数 0.01，止盈系数 3.0，止损系数 4.0，跟踪止损系数 0.6，反向交易 = false），然后让其 实时运行 。机器人将载入其先前的知识库，并在每一笔交易中持续改进。 想更快地训练？   打开"策略测试器" → 选择 XAUUSD H1 →   一次又一次地运行测试 。 仔细观察净值曲线 。只要曲线持续向上改善，就表明智能体正在学习。当曲线走平，学习停滞时， 只需将 Reverse 参数切换为 true（或 false） ，然后再次运行测试。这相当于给强化学习智能体一个 全新的任务 ，它会再次开始适应。重复此过程，直到您对结果 100%满意 。 当您满意后，直接投入
          Manage Positions
          Dragan Drenjanin
          实用工具
          Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
          AutoPositionManager
          Dragan Drenjanin
          实用工具
          Auto Position Manager is a unique services application of its kind across the entire MQL5 market, setting new standards for applications of this type. The Services app is a compact but powerful tool that significantly impacts the entire system. Its user-friendly interface and start-stop system make it excellent for automating repetitive tasks. Once it's set up, the service can be toggled on or off with a single click. Crucially, the configuration persists even if the platform is turned off and
          AutoPilot Trading Service
          Dragan Drenjanin
          实用工具
          AutoPilot Trading Service for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced application designed to enhance the MT5 platform by automating and optimizing both manual and algorithmic trading activities. By integrating seamlessly into the (recommended but not mandatory) <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Services directory, this service not only supports the automation of trading strategies but also improves the execution of trades, whether they are initiated manually or through Expert Advisors (EAs). The AutoPilot Trading
          Neo Hulk
          Dragan Drenjanin
          专家
          Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP . Key Benefits Beginner-Frien
          筛选:
          无评论
          回复评论