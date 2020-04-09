SmartCloser MT5

SmartCloser MT5 

SmartCloser MT5 is an advanced service application designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that enables traders to automatically close open positions based on predefined profitability and loss criteria. This application is not a trading robot or script; it functions as a continuously active service within the trading environment, providing users with control and flexibility in managing their positions.

Key Features:

  • Close All Positions: Ability to close all open positions on the trading account.
  • Close Profitable Positions: Option to close positions that are currently profitable.
  • Close Losing Positions: Ability to close positions currently recording a loss.
  • Detailed Logging: Every closing action is logged, with details about the position ticket, profit, time, and status of the action.
  • Configurable Options: Users can customize the service settings according to their needs through a simple user interface.
  • Capability of Activating Three Services: This application can activate three different services, allowing users to tailor its operation based on specific needs and strategies.

    Activation and Setup:

    SmartCloser MT5 is activated by placing the service file within the <terminal_directory>\MQL5\Servicesdirectory, which is recommended but not mandatory. After installation, the service must be launched within the MetaTrader 5 platform via the "Services" menu. Once activated, the service will continuously operate in the background, scanning open positions and applying the set criteria for closing positions.

    Recommendations for Use:

    To maximize the potential of SmartCloser MT5, it is recommended that you thoroughly configure the closing options according to your own trading strategies. Settings can be changed at any time, providing flexibility in responding to market changes. Also, enabling the option for detailed logging can help in analyzing the effectiveness of closing strategies.

    Security and Performance:

    As a service application, SmartCloser MT5 is designed to operate efficiently and reliably, with minimal impact on the performance of the trading platform. All data and transactions are processed with high-security standards, ensuring that all trading activities are protected and private.

    Conclusion:

    SmartCloser MT5 represents a powerful tool for traders seeking automated, yet controlled, position management on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Through its advanced options and reliable operation, this service application offers a valuable resource for optimizing trading strategies and managing risk.

    Note: This service influences all trading operations across various currency pairs simultaneously and can have significant implications for your overall trading strategy. It is crucial for traders to understand the scope of changes made by this service and to configure its settings responsibly to align with their overall trading objectives.

          Warning: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see them somewhere else, be aware of scams.



