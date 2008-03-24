如何评估智能交易测试结果

void CalculateSummary ( double initial_deposit ) { int sequence = 0 , profitseqs = 0 , lossseqs = 0 ; double sequential = 0.0 , prevprofit = EMPTY_VALUE , drawdownpercent , drawdown ; double maxpeak = initial_deposit , minpeak = initial_deposit , balance = initial_deposit ; int trades_total = HistoryTotal () ; //---- 初始化总结 InitializeSummaries ( initial_deposit ) ; //---- for ( int i = 0 ; i < trades_total ; i ++ ) { if ( ! OrderSelect ( i , SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_HISTORY )) continue ; int type = OrderType () ; //---- 不考虑初始差额 if ( i == 0 && type == OP_BALANCE ) continue ; //---- 计算赢利 double profit = OrderProfit () + OrderCommission () + OrderSwap () ; balance += profit ; //---- 检测借款 if ( maxpeak < balance ) { drawdown = maxpeak - minpeak ; if ( maxpeak != 0.0 ) { drawdownpercent = drawdown / maxpeak * 100.0 ; if ( RelDrawdownPercent < drawdownpercent ) { RelDrawdownPercent = drawdownpercent ; RelDrawdown = drawdown ; } } if ( MaxDrawdown < drawdown ) { MaxDrawdown = drawdown ; if ( maxpeak != 0.0 ) MaxDrawdownPercent = MaxDrawdown / maxpeak * 100.0 ; else MaxDrawdownPercent = 100.0 ; } maxpeak = balance ; minpeak = balance ; } if ( minpeak > balance ) minpeak = balance ; if ( MaxLoss > balance ) MaxLoss = balance ; //---- 仅限市场定单 if ( type != OP_BUY && type != OP_SELL ) continue ; SummaryProfit += profit ; SummaryTrades ++; if ( type == OP_BUY ) LongTrades ++; else ShortTrades ++; //---- 亏损交易 if ( profit < 0 ) { LossTrades ++; GrossLoss += profit ; if ( MinProfit > profit ) MinProfit = profit ; //---- fortune changed if ( prevprofit != EMPTY_VALUE && prevprofit >= 0 ) { if ( ConProfitTrades1 < sequence || ( ConProfitTrades1 == sequence && ConProfit2 < sequential )) { ConProfitTrades1 = sequence ; ConProfit1 = sequential ; } if ( ConProfit2 < sequential || ( ConProfit2 == sequential && ConProfitTrades1 < sequence )) { ConProfit2 = sequential ; ConProfitTrades2 = sequence ; } profitseqs ++; AvgConWinners += sequence ; sequence = 0 ; sequential = 0.0 ; } } //---- 赢利交易(profit>=0) else { ProfitTrades ++; if ( type == OP_BUY ) WinLongTrades ++; if ( type == OP_SELL ) WinShortTrades ++; GrossProfit += profit ; if ( MaxProfit < profit ) MaxProfit = profit ; //---- fortune changed if ( prevprofit != EMPTY_VALUE && prevprofit < 0 ) { if ( ConLossTrades1 < sequence || ( ConLossTrades1 == sequence && ConLoss2 > sequential )) { ConLossTrades1 = sequence ; ConLoss1 = sequential ; } if ( ConLoss2 > sequential || ( ConLoss2 == sequential && ConLossTrades1 < sequence )) { ConLoss2 = sequential ; ConLossTrades2 = sequence ; } lossseqs ++; AvgConLosers += sequence ; sequence = 0 ; sequential = 0.0 ; } } sequence ++; sequential += profit ; //---- prevprofit = profit ; } //---- 最终借款检验 drawdown = maxpeak - minpeak ; if ( maxpeak != 0.0 ) { drawdownpercent = drawdown / maxpeak * 100.0 ; if ( RelDrawdownPercent < drawdownpercent ) { RelDrawdownPercent = drawdownpercent ; RelDrawdown = drawdown ; } } if ( MaxDrawdown < drawdown ) { MaxDrawdown = drawdown ; if ( maxpeak != 0 ) MaxDrawdownPercent = MaxDrawdown / maxpeak * 100.0 ; else MaxDrawdownPercent = 100.0 ; } //---- 考虑最后交易 if ( prevprofit != EMPTY_VALUE ) { profit = prevprofit ; if ( profit < 0 ) { if ( ConLossTrades1 < sequence || ( ConLossTrades1 == sequence && ConLoss2 > sequential )) { ConLossTrades1 = sequence ; ConLoss1 = sequential ; } if ( ConLoss2 > sequential || ( ConLoss2 == sequential && ConLossTrades1 < sequence )) { ConLoss2 = sequential ; ConLossTrades2 = sequence ; } lossseqs ++; AvgConLosers += sequence ; } else { if ( ConProfitTrades1 < sequence || ( ConProfitTrades1 == sequence && ConProfit2 < sequential )) { ConProfitTrades1 = sequence ; ConProfit1 = sequential ; } if ( ConProfit2 < sequential || ( ConProfit2 == sequential && ConProfitTrades1 < sequence )) { ConProfit2 = sequential ; ConProfitTrades2 = sequence ; } profitseqs ++; AvgConWinners += sequence ; } } //---- 收集完毕 double dnum , profitkoef = 0.0 , losskoef = 0.0 , avgprofit = 0.0 , avgloss = 0.0 ; //---- 连续盈利和亏损的平均数 dnum = AvgConWinners ; if ( profitseqs > 0 ) AvgConWinners = dnum / profitseqs + 0.5 ; dnum = AvgConLosers ; if ( lossseqs > 0 ) AvgConLosers = dnum / lossseqs + 0.5 ; //---- 绝对值 if ( GrossLoss < 0.0 ) GrossLoss *=- 1.0 ; if ( MinProfit < 0.0 ) MinProfit *=- 1.0 ; if ( ConLoss1 < 0.0 ) ConLoss1 *=- 1.0 ; if ( ConLoss2 < 0.0 ) ConLoss2 *=- 1.0 ; //---- 赢利原因 if ( GrossLoss > 0.0 ) ProfitFactor = GrossProfit / GrossLoss ; //----期待盈利 if ( ProfitTrades > 0 ) avgprofit = GrossProfit / ProfitTrades ; if ( LossTrades > 0 ) avgloss = GrossLoss / LossTrades ; if ( SummaryTrades > 0 ) { profitkoef = 1.0 * ProfitTrades / SummaryTrades ; losskoef = 1.0 * LossTrades / SummaryTrades ; ExpectedPayoff = profitkoef * avgprofit - losskoef * avgloss ; } //---- 绝对借款 AbsoluteDrawdown = initial_deposit - MaxLoss ; }

void init () { ExtInitialDeposit = AccountBalance () ; }

... //---- 仅限市场定单 if ( type != OP_BUY && type != OP_SELL ) continue ; //---- 以点数计算赢利 profit = ( OrderClosePrice () - OrderOpenPrice ()) / MarketInfo ( OrderSymbol () , MODE_POINT ) ; SummaryProfit += profit ; ...

void WriteReport ( string report_name ) { int handle = FileOpen ( report_name , FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE ,'\ t ' ) ; if ( handle < 1 ) return ; //---- FileWrite ( handle , " Initial deposit " , InitialDeposit ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Total net profit " , SummaryProfit ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Gross profit " , GrossProfit ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Gross loss " , GrossLoss ) ; if ( GrossLoss > 0.0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Profit factor " , ProfitFactor ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Expected payoff " , ExpectedPayoff ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Absolute drawdown " , AbsoluteDrawdown ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Maximal drawdown " , MaxDrawdown , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , MaxDrawdownPercent , " %) " )) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Relative drawdown " , StringConcatenate ( RelDrawdownPercent , " % " ) , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , RelDrawdown , " ) " )) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Trades total " , SummaryTrades ) ; if ( ShortTrades > 0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Short positions(won %) " , ShortTrades , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , 100.0 * WinShortTrades / ShortTrades , " %) " )) ; if ( LongTrades > 0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Long positions(won %) " , LongTrades , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , 100.0 * WinLongTrades / LongTrades , " %) " )) ; if ( ProfitTrades > 0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Profit trades (% of total) " , ProfitTrades , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , 100.0 * ProfitTrades / SummaryTrades , " %) " )) ; if ( LossTrades > 0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Loss trades (% of total) " , LossTrades , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , 100.0 * LossTrades / SummaryTrades , " %) " )) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Largest profit trade " , MaxProfit ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Largest loss trade " ,- MinProfit ) ; if ( ProfitTrades > 0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Average profit trade " , GrossProfit / ProfitTrades ) ; if ( LossTrades > 0 ) FileWrite ( handle , " Average loss trade " ,- GrossLoss / LossTrades ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Average consecutive wins " , AvgConWinners ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Average consecutive losses " , AvgConLosers ) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) " , ConProfitTrades1 , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , ConProfit1 , " ) " )) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Maximum consecutive losses (loss in money) " , ConLossTrades1 , StringConcatenate ( " ( " ,- ConLoss1 , " ) " )) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) " , ConProfit2 , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , ConProfitTrades2 , " ) " )) ; FileWrite ( handle , " Maximal consecutive loss (count of losses) " , - ConLoss2 , StringConcatenate ( " ( " , ConLossTrades2 , " ) " )) ; //---- FileClose ( handle ) ; }

void deinit () { if ( ! IsOptimization ()) { if ( ! IsTesting ()) ExtInitialDeposit = CalculateInitialDeposit () ; CalculateSummary ( ExtInitialDeposit ) ; WriteReport ( " MACD_Sample_Report.txt " ) ; } }

double CalculateInitialDeposit () { double initial_deposit = AccountBalance () ; //---- for ( int i = HistoryTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i -- ) { if ( ! OrderSelect ( i , SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_HISTORY )) continue ; int type = OrderType () ; //---- 不考虑初始化差额 if ( i == 0 && type == OP_BALANCE ) break ; if ( type == OP_BUY || type == OP_SELL ) { //---- 计算赢利 double profit = OrderProfit () + OrderCommission () + OrderSwap () ; //---- 并减少差额 initial_deposit -= profit ; } if ( type == OP_BALANCE || type == OP_CREDIT ) initial_deposit -= OrderProfit () ; } //---- return ( initial_deposit ) ; }

Initial deposit 10000 Total net profit - 13.16 Gross profit 20363.32 Gross loss 20376.48 Profit factor 0.99935416 Expected payoff - 0.01602923 Absolute drawdown 404.28 Maximal drawdown 1306.36 ( 11.5677 % ) Relative drawdown 11.5966 % ( 1289.78 ) Trades total 821 Short positions ( won % ) 419 ( 24.821 % ) Long positions ( won % ) 402 ( 31.592 % ) Profit trades ( % of total ) 231 ( 28.1364 % ) Loss trades ( % of total ) 590 ( 71.8636 % ) Largest profit trade 678.08 Largest loss trade - 250 Average profit trade 88.15290043 Average loss trade - 34.53640678 Average consecutive wins 1 Average consecutive losses 4 Maximum consecutive wins ( profit in money ) 4 ( 355.58 ) Maximum consecutive losses ( loss in money ) 15 ( - 314.74 ) Maximal consecutive profit ( count of wins ) 679.4 ( 2 ) Maximal consecutive loss ( count of losses ) - 617.16 ( 8 )

#include < SummaryReport.mq4 > double ExtInitialDeposit ;

转自俄罗斯MetaQuotes Software Corp.

原文: http://articles.mql4.com/ru/articles/1403



首先，我们来谈谈测试程序。在测试开始之前，测试的子系统加载智能交易，设定用户指定的先前参量并且调用init()函数。随后通过生成次序测试开始，并且每次都会调用 start()函数。当测试的次序耗尽，会调用 deinit()函数。这样，整个交易历史在测试期间产生测试数据。在此时这个智能交易的效率可以进行分析。CalculateSummary函数提供以下测试结果计算，即，在策略测试的标准报告中给出数据。计算正确,机会得知初始化存款额的值 。这样，在init() 函数中AccountBalance()函数必须被调用，在测试开始时将给出差额。在上面的CalculateSummary 函数中， 与标准的报告一样，盈利在当前的存款额中计算。其他交易结果，像"最大盈利交易" 或 "最大连续亏损"在赢利基础上计算，同样要测量金钱数。随后重新以点数计算赢利。使用函数将得到结果写入报告文件中。以下给出范例，如何使用这些函数生成报告。在上边的范例中，您能够看到报告结果不仅是在测试结束后生成， 智能交易的运作中。您也许会问如果在终端内账户历史没有全部下载(例如,在账户栏中仅下载一个月的账户历史)，怎样获取初始存款额的大小呢。 CalculateInitialDeposit 函数将会帮助解决这个问题。在MetaTrader 4 客户端内测试报告会以这种形式生成。可以比较使用于独立程序的计算数据。该文章的附加文件SummaryReport.mq4 建议保存在目录experts\include 中并且使用 #include 开启。