Hizbullah Mangal

Gold Quant AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
4 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 36%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
8.05 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
36.45 USD (1 860 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (36.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
36.45 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
1.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.57%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
507.71
Alış işlemleri:
13 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
40.05
Beklenen getiri:
2.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.80 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
35.54%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 USD
Maksimum:
0.07 USD (0.07%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.07% (0.07 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.28% (8.44 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.9K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +8.05 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +36.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 daha fazla...
Gold Quant Ai | Precision XAUUSD Signals

Gold Quant Ai is a next-generation trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built on advanced quantitative models and AI-powered algorithms, it delivers accurate entry and exit signals with a strong focus on capital protection and steady growth.

Why Gold Quant Ai?

  • Focused only on Gold trading (XAUUSD)

  • No martingale, no grid strategies

  • Predefined stop loss & take profit for every trade

  • Low drawdown with consistent results

  • 100% automated & performance-optimized

Whether you’re a professional or a disciplined investor, Gold Quant Ai gives you a structured, risk-managed approach to trading.

Optimal Setup:

  • ECN broker with tight spreads

  • VPS for uninterrupted execution

  • Leverage from 1:100+

Let Gold Quant Ai handle the trades while you focus on building wealth.

If interested to purchase the bot or for any other info, please DM us on Telegram:
https://t.me/Automated_Wealth


İnceleme yok
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 03:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
