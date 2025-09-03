SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal

Gold Quant AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 36%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
8.05 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
36.45 USD (1 860 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.91 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (36.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
36.45 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.37
Attività di trading:
0.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.57%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
507.71
Long Trade:
13 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
40.05
Profitto previsto:
2.80 USD
Profitto medio:
2.80 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
35.54%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
0.07 USD (0.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.07% (0.07 USD)
Per equità:
7.28% (8.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.9K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.05 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +36.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Gold Quant Ai | Precision XAUUSD Signals

Gold Quant Ai is a next-generation trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built on advanced quantitative models and AI-powered algorithms, it delivers accurate entry and exit signals with a strong focus on capital protection and steady growth.

Why Gold Quant Ai?

  • Focused only on Gold trading (XAUUSD)

  • No martingale, no grid strategies

  • Predefined stop loss & take profit for every trade

  • Low drawdown with consistent results

  • 100% automated & performance-optimized

Whether you’re a professional or a disciplined investor, Gold Quant Ai gives you a structured, risk-managed approach to trading.

Optimal Setup:

  • ECN broker with tight spreads

  • VPS for uninterrupted execution

  • Leverage from 1:100+

Let Gold Quant Ai handle the trades while you focus on building wealth.

If interested to purchase the bot or for any other info, please DM us on Telegram:
https://t.me/Automated_Wealth


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 03:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
