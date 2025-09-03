SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal

Gold Quant AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
12 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.05 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
34.68 USD (1 768 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.84 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (34.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
34.68 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.39
Activité de trading:
0.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.57%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
12 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
483.43
Longs trades:
12 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
41.29
Rendement attendu:
2.89 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
33.84%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.07% (0.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.28% (8.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 34
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.05 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +34.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5696
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 plus...
Gold Quant Ai | Precision XAUUSD Signals

Gold Quant Ai is a next-generation trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built on advanced quantitative models and AI-powered algorithms, it delivers accurate entry and exit signals with a strong focus on capital protection and steady growth.

Why Gold Quant Ai?

  • Focused only on Gold trading (XAUUSD)

  • No martingale, no grid strategies

  • Predefined stop loss & take profit for every trade

  • Low drawdown with consistent results

  • 100% automated & performance-optimized

Whether you’re a professional or a disciplined investor, Gold Quant Ai gives you a structured, risk-managed approach to trading.

Optimal Setup:

  • ECN broker with tight spreads

  • VPS for uninterrupted execution

  • Leverage from 1:100+

Let Gold Quant Ai handle the trades while you focus on building wealth.

If interested to purchase the bot or for any other info, please DM us on Telegram:
https://t.me/Automated_Wealth


Aucun avis
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 01:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 03:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 02:14
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 14:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 14:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.03 14:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Quant AI
30 USD par mois
34%
0
0
USD
134
USD
3
91%
12
100%
0%
41.28
2.89
USD
7%
1:500
Copier

