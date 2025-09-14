KotasyonBölümler
XLRE
XLRE: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

42.14 USD 0.18 (0.43%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XLRE fiyatı bugün 0.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is XLRE stock price today?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) stock is priced at 42.14 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 41.96, and trading volume reached 4440. The live price chart of XLRE shows these updates.

Does Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) stock pay dividends?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) is currently valued at 42.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.94% and USD. View the chart live to track XLRE movements.

How to buy XLRE stock?

You can buy Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) shares at the current price of 42.14. Orders are usually placed near 42.14 or 42.44, while 4440 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow XLRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XLRE stock?

Investing in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) involves considering the yearly range 35.77 - 45.48 and current price 42.14. Many compare 0.48% and 0.21% before placing orders at 42.14 or 42.44. Explore the XLRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the past year was 45.48. Within 35.77 - 45.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) performance using the live chart.

What are The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) over the year was 35.77. Comparing it with the current 42.14 and 35.77 - 45.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XLRE stock split?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.96, and -5.94% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
41.81 42.15
Yıllık aralık
35.77 45.48
Önceki kapanış
41.96
Açılış
42.02
Satış
42.14
Alış
42.44
Düşük
41.81
Yüksek
42.15
Hacim
4.440 K
Günlük değişim
0.43%
Aylık değişim
0.48%
6 aylık değişim
0.21%
Yıllık değişim
-5.94%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8