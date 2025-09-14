- Overview
XLRE: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
XLRE exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.81 and at a high of 42.15.
Follow Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XLRE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLRE stock price today?
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) stock is priced at 42.14 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 41.96, and trading volume reached 4440. The live price chart of XLRE shows these updates.
Does Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) stock pay dividends?
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) is currently valued at 42.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.94% and USD. View the chart live to track XLRE movements.
How to buy XLRE stock?
You can buy Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) shares at the current price of 42.14. Orders are usually placed near 42.14 or 42.44, while 4440 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow XLRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLRE stock?
Investing in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) involves considering the yearly range 35.77 - 45.48 and current price 42.14. Many compare 0.48% and 0.21% before placing orders at 42.14 or 42.44. Explore the XLRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the past year was 45.48. Within 35.77 - 45.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) performance using the live chart.
What are The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) over the year was 35.77. Comparing it with the current 42.14 and 35.77 - 45.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLRE stock split?
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.96, and -5.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.96
- Open
- 42.02
- Bid
- 42.14
- Ask
- 42.44
- Low
- 41.81
- High
- 42.15
- Volume
- 4.440 K
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.21%
- Year Change
- -5.94%
