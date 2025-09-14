QuotesSections
Currencies / XLRE
XLRE: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

42.14 USD 0.18 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLRE exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.81 and at a high of 42.15.

Follow Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLRE News

Daily Range
41.81 42.15
Year Range
35.77 45.48
Previous Close
41.96
Open
42.02
Bid
42.14
Ask
42.44
Low
41.81
High
42.15
Volume
4.440 K
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
0.21%
Year Change
-5.94%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8