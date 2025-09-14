시세섹션
통화 / XLRE
XLRE: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)

42.14 USD 0.18 (0.43%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

XLRE 환율이 오늘 0.43%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.81이고 고가는 42.15이었습니다.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is XLRE stock price today?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) stock is priced at 42.14 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 41.96, and trading volume reached 4440. The live price chart of XLRE shows these updates.

Does Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) stock pay dividends?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) is currently valued at 42.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.94% and USD. View the chart live to track XLRE movements.

How to buy XLRE stock?

You can buy Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) shares at the current price of 42.14. Orders are usually placed near 42.14 or 42.44, while 4440 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow XLRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XLRE stock?

Investing in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) involves considering the yearly range 35.77 - 45.48 and current price 42.14. Many compare 0.48% and 0.21% before placing orders at 42.14 or 42.44. Explore the XLRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the past year was 45.48. Within 35.77 - 45.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) performance using the live chart.

What are The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) over the year was 35.77. Comparing it with the current 42.14 and 35.77 - 45.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XLRE stock split?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.96, and -5.94% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
41.81 42.15
년간 변동
35.77 45.48
이전 종가
41.96
시가
42.02
Bid
42.14
Ask
42.44
저가
41.81
고가
42.15
볼륨
4.440 K
일일 변동
0.43%
월 변동
0.48%
6개월 변동
0.21%
년간 변동율
-5.94%
